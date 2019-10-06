The Swiss Helvetia Fund Inc. (SWZ) Is At $7.99 Formed Wedge; Petersen Flynn & Dinsmore Has Lowered Disney Walt Co (DIS) Holding By $342,635

The Swiss Helvetia Fund Inc. (SWZ) formed wedge up with $8.23 target or 3.00% above today’s $7.99 share price. The Swiss Helvetia Fund Inc. (SWZ) has $106.00 million valuation. The stock increased 1.78% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $7.99. About 12,032 shares traded. The Swiss Helvetia Fund Inc. (NYSE:SWZ) has 0.00% since October 6, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Petersen Flynn & Dinsmore Inc decreased Disney Walt Co (DIS) stake by 1.23% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Petersen Flynn & Dinsmore Inc sold 2,465 shares as Disney Walt Co (DIS)’s stock rose 4.86%. The Petersen Flynn & Dinsmore Inc holds 198,252 shares with $27.68M value, down from 200,717 last quarter. Disney Walt Co now has $236.48 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.65% or $2.12 during the last trading session, reaching $130.27. About 6.58 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 08/05/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – PARKS AND RESORTS REVENUES FOR QUARTER INCREASED 13% TO $4.9 BLN; 15/05/2018 – Anchorage Adds Avaya Holdings, Exits T-Mobile, Cuts Disney: 13F; 14/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY – CHAPEK SERVED AS CHAIRMAN, WALT DISNEY PARKS AND RESORTS, SINCE 2015; 13/03/2018 – Hollywood Rpter: ‘Iron Fist’ Actor Ramon Rodriguez Joins Angelina Jolie in Disney’s ‘The One and Only Ivan’; 08/03/2018 – DISNEY: 52% OF VOTES CAST AGAINST ‘SAY ON PAY’ RESOLUTION; 08/05/2018 – Disney CEO Bob Iger: Confident deal with Fox will close; 03/04/2018 – Disney offers to buy Sky News to ease Murdoch fears; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Dividend Income Adds Disney, Exits Tapestry; 08/05/2018 – DIS 2Q CABLE NETWORKS OPER PROFIT $1.73B, EST. $1.65B (2 EST.); 30/05/2018 – Michael Jackson’s Estate Files Federal Copyright Infringement Suit Against The Walt Disney Company And Disney’s ABC Network

Investors sentiment increased to 1.57 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.21, from 1.36 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 4 investors sold The Swiss Helvetia Fund Inc. shares while 3 reduced holdings. 2 funds opened positions while 9 raised stakes. 3.11 million shares or 1.45% less from 3.16 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Alpine Glob Llc invested 0.64% in The Swiss Helvetia Fund Inc. (NYSE:SWZ). Wells Fargo & Mn, a California-based fund reported 751,503 shares. Moreover, Karpus Incorporated has 0.01% invested in The Swiss Helvetia Fund Inc. (NYSE:SWZ) for 19,903 shares. Smith Salley & Assoc has 0.03% invested in The Swiss Helvetia Fund Inc. (NYSE:SWZ). Brown Brothers Harriman And Comm holds 0% or 4,451 shares in its portfolio. Css Lc Il holds 396,174 shares or 0.18% of its portfolio. Morgan Stanley invested 0% in The Swiss Helvetia Fund Inc. (NYSE:SWZ). Financial Bank Of America De owns 4,048 shares. Cap Inv Counsel Inc holds 0.04% or 14,961 shares in its portfolio. Advisor Prtn Ltd Liability Corp reported 17,658 shares. Geode Mgmt Ltd holds 0% or 263,946 shares. Walleye Trading Lc accumulated 19,756 shares. City Of London Inv holds 0.02% in The Swiss Helvetia Fund Inc. (NYSE:SWZ) or 34,471 shares. Moreover, Bulldog Limited Liability Corporation has 0.39% invested in The Swiss Helvetia Fund Inc. (NYSE:SWZ). Jpmorgan Chase reported 0% stake.

Since August 2, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 insider sales for $22,764 activity. The insider SELL MORITZ A bought $14,764. HELLERMAN GERALD bought $8,000 worth of stock or 1,000 shares.

Among 9 analysts covering Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS), 8 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 89% are positive. Walt Disney has $17300 highest and $132 lowest target. $158’s average target is 21.29% above currents $130.27 stock price. Walt Disney had 22 analyst reports since April 9, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Monday, May 6 by UBS. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Thursday, June 13 by Morgan Stanley. Citigroup maintained The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) rating on Wednesday, May 8. Citigroup has “Buy” rating and $16000 target. The stock of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has “In-Line” rating given on Monday, June 17 by Imperial Capital. As per Thursday, May 16, the company rating was maintained by Citigroup. JP Morgan maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $137 target in Friday, April 12 report. Bank of America maintained it with “Buy” rating and $16800 target in Tuesday, April 23 report. The firm has “Outperform” rating by Imperial Capital given on Tuesday, May 7. The stock of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) earned “In-Line” rating by Imperial Capital on Thursday, September 19. The rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets on Tuesday, May 7 with “Outperform”.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.21 in 2019 Q2. Its down 1.59, from 2.8 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 78 investors sold DIS shares while 627 reduced holdings. 195 funds opened positions while 660 raised stakes. 1.17 billion shares or 7.23% more from 1.09 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Bollard Grp Inc Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.11% or 23,644 shares. City holds 37,191 shares or 1.41% of its portfolio. 24,211 are held by Citizens & Northern. Morgan Stanley holds 27.74 million shares or 1.03% of its portfolio. Banque Pictet & Cie Sa has invested 1.65% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). New York-based Boothbay Fund Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.88% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Wisconsin Limited Liability Corp reported 2.45% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Goelzer Inv Mgmt Inc accumulated 0.35% or 27,562 shares. Bessemer Lc, New York-based fund reported 6,585 shares. Chemical Commercial Bank has 1.32% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 83,072 shares. Fruth Mgmt invested 1.4% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). First Amer Savings Bank holds 0.89% or 92,934 shares. 10,276 were reported by Peoples Fincl. Financial Management Pro owns 132 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. South Dakota Inv Council reported 391,556 shares.

