The Stars Group Inc. (TSG) Reaches $15.67 After 7.00% Up Move; Prudential Plc Upped Its Rogers Communication (RCI) Stake

The stock of The Stars Group Inc. (NASDAQ:TSG) is a huge mover today! The stock increased 1.10% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $15.67. About 180,965 shares traded. The Stars Group Inc. (NASDAQ:TSG) has declined 55.06% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 55.06% the S&P500. Some Historical TSG News: 02/05/2018 – The Stars Group Brands Announce Biggest Prize in Online Sports Betting With Stars £100 Million Challenge; 10/05/2018 – Stars Group 1Q Rev $392.9M; 14/03/2018 – Stars Group Sees FY18 Rev $1.39B-$1.47B; 14/03/2018 – Stars Group Sees FY18 Adj EPS $2.33-Adj EPS $2.47; 10/05/2018 – Stars Group 1Q Adj EPS 66c; 24/04/2018 – Stars Group Completed Acquisition of Additional 18% Equity Interest in CrownBet Holdings Pty Limited; 24/04/2018 – Stars Group: Acquisitions Result in Stars Owning 80% of Combined Businesses; 10/05/2018 – Stars Group Sees 2018 Adj EPS $2.33-Adj EPS $2.47; 10/05/2018 – The Stars Group Shareholders Approve Resolutions at Shareholder Meeting; 24/04/2018 – Stars Group: CrownBet Has Completed Its Acquisition of William Hill Australia HoldingsThe move comes after 9 months positive chart setup for the $4.42B company. It was reported on Sep, 20 by Barchart.com. We have $16.77 PT which if reached, will make NASDAQ:TSG worth $309.12 million more.

Prudential Plc increased Rogers Communication (RCI) stake by 1022.97% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Prudential Plc acquired 207,111 shares as Rogers Communication (RCI)’s stock rose 2.57%. The Prudential Plc holds 227,357 shares with $12.14M value, up from 20,246 last quarter. Rogers Communication now has $25.87B valuation. The stock increased 0.02% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $50.38. About 26,567 shares traded. Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) has risen 2.79% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.79% the S&P500. Some Historical RCI News: 17/04/2018 – FDA: Teleflex Medical Europe Ltd- Teleflex MEDICAL HUDSON RCI(R) One Way Valve w. Capped Monitoring Port, REF 1644, QTY 50; 19/04/2018 – ROGERS COMMUNICATIONS INC – ADOPTED IFRS 15 AND IFRS 9, FINANCIAL INSTRUMENTS EFFECTIVE JANUARY 1, 2018; 19/04/2018 – Rogers Communications’ quarterly profit rises 37 pct; 15/05/2018 – RCI BANQUE ISSUES A €750M BOND MATURING IN NOV. 2026; 23/04/2018 – ROGERS COMMUNICATIONS FILES SHELF FOR MAX. $4B DEBT SECURITIES; 22/03/2018 – Research Report Identifies Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies, National Western Life Group, Impinj, Ingles Markets, RCI Hospit; 23/04/2018 – ROGERS COMMUNICATIONS INC FILES FOR DEBT SHELF OF UP TO $4 BLN– SEC FILING; 08/03/2018 Rogers Communications Inc. Files Annual Financial Statements and Report to Shareholders; 19/04/2018 – ROGERS COMMUNICATIONS INC – QTRLY WIRELESS SUBSCRIBER POSTPAID MONTHLY CHURN 1.08 PCT VS 1.10 PCT REPORTED LAST YEAR; 13/04/2018 – REG-RCI Banque : PLACEMENT OF A 722.8 MILLION EURO SECURITIZATION BACKED BY FRENCH AUTO LOANS

Analysts await The Stars Group Inc. (NASDAQ:TSG) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $0.44 earnings per share, down 2.22% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.45 per share. TSG’s profit will be $124.00M for 8.90 P/E if the $0.44 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.46 actual earnings per share reported by The Stars Group Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.35% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent The Stars Group Inc. (NASDAQ:TSG) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Stars Group -2% as Barclays turns bearish – Seeking Alpha” on September 10, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “The Sports Betting Battle Is On – The Motley Fool” published on September 16, 2019, Fool.ca published: “3 Stocks That Could Double Within a Year – The Motley Fool Canada” on September 19, 2019. More interesting news about The Stars Group Inc. (NASDAQ:TSG) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Stars Group is Now Oversold (TSG) – nasdaq.com” published on August 12, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “FOX Bet Launches In Pennsylvania – PRNewswire” with publication date: September 05, 2019.

The Stars Group Inc. provides technology services and products to the global gaming and interactive entertainment industries. The company has market cap of $4.42 billion. It owns and operates gaming and related interactive entertainment businesses under the PokerStars, PokerStars Casino, BetStars, Full Tilt, StarsDraft, the PokerStars Championship, and PokerStars Festival live poker tour brands. It has a 505.48 P/E ratio. The firm was formerly known as Amaya, Inc. and changed its name to The Stars Group Inc. in August 2017.

More notable recent Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Rogers sets reciprocal IoT roaming with AT&T – Seeking Alpha” on September 19, 2019, also Investorideas.com with their article: “Play by Play: Rogers Announces (NYSE: $RCI) Sixth Season of Hometown Hockey and WWE (NYSE: $WWE) to Broadcast SmackDown and Raw Draft – InvestorIdeas.com” published on September 16, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Veritas boosts Rogers Communications to Buy – Seeking Alpha” on August 30, 2019. More interesting news about Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Bragar Eagel & Squire is Investigating Certain Officers and Directors of Intersect ENT, Floor & DÃ©cor, RCI Hospitality, and EQT Corporation and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm – GlobeNewswire” published on September 19, 2019 as well as Fool.ca‘s news article titled: “TFSA Investors: 3 Dividend Stocks Yielding up to 8.2% – The Motley Fool Canada” with publication date: September 18, 2019.