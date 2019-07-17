The Stars Group Inc. (TSG) Analysts See $0.46 EPS; Ruffer Llp Has Increased Iamgold (IAG) Holding By $8.11 Million

Analysts expect The Stars Group Inc. (NASDAQ:TSG) to report $0.46 EPS on August, 12.They anticipate $0.14 EPS change or 23.33% from last quarter’s $0.6 EPS. TSG’s profit would be $132.69M giving it 9.03 P/E if the $0.46 EPS is correct. After having $0.37 EPS previously, The Stars Group Inc.’s analysts see 24.32% EPS growth. The stock decreased 1.90% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $16.62. About 780,360 shares traded. The Stars Group Inc. (NASDAQ:TSG) has declined 49.93% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 54.36% the S&P500. Some Historical TSG News: 09/04/2018 – Success in Sochi for the Stars Group’s Pokerstars European Poker Tour; 10/04/2018 – The Stars Group Announces PokerStars’ Largest Ever Spring Championship of Online Poker; 10/05/2018 – Stars Group 1Q Rev $392.9M; 02/05/2018 – The Stars Group Brands Announce Biggest Prize in Online Sports Betting With Stars £100 Million Challenge; 19/03/2018 – S&PGR Affirms Stars Group ‘B+’ CCR: Downgrades 1st-Lien Debt; 06/03/2018 The Stars Group Enters into Agreements to Increase Ownership in CrownBet and Acquire William Hill Australia; 24/04/2018 – The Stars Group Completes Australian Acquisitions; 24/05/2018 – The Stars Group’s Pokerstars Spring Championship of Online Poker Surpasses Guarantee With $91 Million Prize Pool; 21/04/2018 – The Stars Group To Acquire Sky Betting & Gaming For $4.7 Billion; 24/04/2018 – Stars Group Completes Acquisition of an Additional 18% Equity Interest in CrownBet Holdings Pty Limited

Ruffer Llp increased Iamgold Corp (IAG) stake by 24.78% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Ruffer Llp acquired 2.70M shares as Iamgold Corp (IAG)’s stock declined 29.91%. The Ruffer Llp holds 13.61 million shares with $47.17M value, up from 10.91 million last quarter. Iamgold Corp now has $1.73 billion valuation. The stock increased 4.24% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $3.69. About 4.04 million shares traded. IAMGOLD Corporation (NYSE:IAG) has declined 61.01% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 65.44% the S&P500. Some Historical IAG News: 28/03/2018 – Quinto Resources reports initial mineral resource estimate from IAMGOLD on Monster Lake project; 08/05/2018 – IAMGOLD Hldrs Re-Elect Bd of Directors; 07/05/2018 – IAMGOLD KEEPS ANNUAL PRODUCTION & COST GUIDANCE UNCHANGED; 28/03/2018 – IAMGOLD Reports Initial Mineral Resource Estimate for the Monster Lake Project; 07/05/2018 – Iamgold 1Q Rev $314.5M; 07/05/2018 – IAMGOLD 1Q EPS 9c; 14/03/2018 IAMGOLD renews preliminary base shelf prospectus; 21/03/2018 – IAMGOLD PROVIDES UPDATE ON HOLDINGS IN TOLIMA GOLD INC; 07/05/2018 – IAMGOLD CORP – PRODUCTION AND COST GUIDANCE FOR 2018 MAINTAINED; 10/05/2018 – IAMGOLD Files Nl 43-101 Technical Report for Previously Announced Initial Mineral Resource Estimate for the Monster Lake Project

The Stars Group Inc. provides technology services and products to the global gaming and interactive entertainment industries. The company has market cap of $4.79 billion. It owns and operates gaming and related interactive entertainment businesses under the PokerStars, PokerStars Casino, BetStars, Full Tilt, StarsDraft, the PokerStars Championship, and PokerStars Festival live poker tour brands. It currently has negative earnings. The firm was formerly known as Amaya, Inc. and changed its name to The Stars Group Inc. in August 2017.

