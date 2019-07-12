The Stars Group Inc. (TSG) Analysts See $0.46 EPS; Global Endowment Management LP Has Decreased By $414,000 Its Duke Realty (DRE) Holding

Analysts expect The Stars Group Inc. (NASDAQ:TSG) to report $0.46 EPS on August, 12.They anticipate $0.14 EPS change or 23.33% from last quarter’s $0.6 EPS. TSG’s profit would be $132.02 million giving it 8.86 P/E if the $0.46 EPS is correct. After having $0.37 EPS previously, The Stars Group Inc.’s analysts see 24.32% EPS growth. The stock increased 1.78% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $16.3. About 917,106 shares traded. The Stars Group Inc. (NASDAQ:TSG) has declined 49.93% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 54.36% the S&P500. Some Historical TSG News: 14/03/2018 – Stars Group 4Q EPS 23c; 19/03/2018 – S&PGR Affirms Stars Group ‘B+’ CCR: Downgrades 1st-Lien Debt; 21/04/2018 – The Stars Group Expects Deal to Be Neutral to Adj EPS in First Full Year; 24/04/2018 – Stars Group Completed Acquisition of Additional 18% Equity Interest in CrownBet Holdings Pty Limited; 21/04/2018 – The Stars Group Expects to Close Deal in 3Q; 14/03/2018 – Stars Group Sees FY18 Adj EPS $2.33-Adj EPS $2.47; 21/04/2018 – The Stars Group Says It’s Obtained Debt Financing of About $6.9B; 10/05/2018 – Stars Group 1Q Adj EPS 66c; 24/04/2018 – Stars Group: Acquisitions Result in Stars Owning 80% of Combined Businesses; 14/03/2018 – Stars Group Sees FY18 Rev $1.39B-$1.47B

Global Endowment Management Lp decreased Duke Realty Corp (DRE) stake by 31.72% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Global Endowment Management Lp sold 13,800 shares as Duke Realty Corp (DRE)’s stock rose 2.93%. The Global Endowment Management Lp holds 29,700 shares with $908,000 value, down from 43,500 last quarter. Duke Realty Corp now has $11.69 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.12% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $32.84. About 1.15M shares traded. Duke Realty Corporation (NYSE:DRE) has risen 7.19% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.76% the S&P500. Some Historical DRE News: 26/04/2018 – PGGM Investments Buys New 1.3% Position in Duke Realty; 27/03/2018 DUKE REALTY CORP DRE.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TO NEUTRAL FROM UNDERWEIGHT; 02/05/2018 – MEAG Munich Adds Duke Realty, Exits Halliburton: 13F; 25/04/2018 – Duke Realty 1Q Net $73.6M; 22/04/2018 – DJ Duke Realty Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DRE); 25/04/2018 – Duke Realty Raises 2018 View To EPS 71c-EPS $1.09; 25/04/2018 – DUKE REALTY CORP – INCREASING 2018 GUIDANCE FOR CORE FFO TO A RANGE OF $1.26 TO $1.32 PER DILUTED SHARE; 25/04/2018 – DUKE REALTY SEES FY CORE FFO/SHR $1.26 TO $1.32, EST. $1.27; 25/04/2018 – Duke Realty 1Q Core FFO $0.30 per Diluted Share; 25/04/2018 – DUKE REALTY CORP – REVISED ITS GUIDANCE FOR FFO, AS DEFINED BY NAREIT, TO $1.26 TO $1.34 PER DILUTED SHARE FOR 2018

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.13, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 21 investors sold DRE shares while 136 reduced holdings. 37 funds opened positions while 113 raised stakes. 325.57 million shares or 0.01% more from 325.55 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Great West Life Assurance Can accumulated 468,497 shares. Pggm Investments reported 2.17% in Duke Realty Corporation (NYSE:DRE). Tower Rech Cap Ltd Liability Corporation (Trc) invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Duke Realty Corporation (NYSE:DRE). Tci Wealth has 10 shares. Boothbay Fund Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation owns 0.07% invested in Duke Realty Corporation (NYSE:DRE) for 22,451 shares. Cambridge stated it has 0% in Duke Realty Corporation (NYSE:DRE). Waratah Cap Advisors has invested 0.24% in Duke Realty Corporation (NYSE:DRE). Amer Grp reported 124,327 shares. Morgan Stanley has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Duke Realty Corporation (NYSE:DRE). Amer Inv Incorporated stated it has 7,686 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Sun Life Finance has invested 0% in Duke Realty Corporation (NYSE:DRE). Mackenzie Fincl holds 0.01% or 112,039 shares in its portfolio. Brown Brothers Harriman & Company owns 10 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mngmt has invested 0.05% in Duke Realty Corporation (NYSE:DRE). 672,563 were accumulated by State Of Wisconsin Investment Board.

Analysts await Duke Realty Corporation (NYSE:DRE) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $0.35 earnings per share, up 6.06% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.33 per share. DRE’s profit will be $124.62 million for 23.46 P/E if the $0.35 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.33 actual earnings per share reported by Duke Realty Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.06% EPS growth.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 insider sales for $1.66 million activity. 9,937 Duke Realty Corporation (NYSE:DRE) shares with value of $288,869 were sold by Anthony Nicholas C.. 46,328 shares were sold by Denien Mark A, worth $1.37 million.

Global Endowment Management Lp increased Applied Matls Inc (NASDAQ:AMAT) stake by 87,700 shares to 103,300 valued at $4.10M in 2019Q1. It also upped Mckesson Corp (NYSE:MCK) stake by 30,090 shares and now owns 34,990 shares. Ryanair Hldgs Plc was raised too.

Among 2 analysts covering Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Duke Realty had 5 analyst reports since January 15, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Duke Realty Corporation (NYSE:DRE) earned “Buy” rating by SunTrust on Tuesday, January 15.

