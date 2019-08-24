The St. Joe Company (JOE)’s Financial Results Comparing With New England Realty Associates Limited Partnership (NYSEAMERICAN:NEN)

Since The St. Joe Company (NYSE:JOE) and New England Realty Associates Limited Partnership (NYSEAMERICAN:NEN) are part of the Real Estate Development industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The St. Joe Company 17 11.40 N/A 0.52 37.29 New England Realty Associates Limited Partnership 61 3.59 N/A 1.02 59.75

In table 1 we can see The St. Joe Company and New England Realty Associates Limited Partnership’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. New England Realty Associates Limited Partnership appears to has higher revenue and earnings than The St. Joe Company. Presently more affordable of the two stocks is the company with a lower P/E ratio. The St. Joe Company’s current P/E ratio is lower than that of New England Realty Associates Limited Partnership, which means that it is the affordable of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of The St. Joe Company and New England Realty Associates Limited Partnership.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The St. Joe Company 0.00% 6.5% 3.8% New England Realty Associates Limited Partnership 0.00% -10.5% 1.5%

Risk and Volatility

The St. Joe Company’s current beta is 0.96 and it happens to be 4.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. New England Realty Associates Limited Partnership’s 54.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 volatility due to the stock’s 0.46 beta.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 95.1% of The St. Joe Company shares and 1.1% of New England Realty Associates Limited Partnership shares. 0.1% are The St. Joe Company’s share owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 3.1% of New England Realty Associates Limited Partnership’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) The St. Joe Company 4.45% 9.82% 10.26% 25.51% 10.57% 46.09% New England Realty Associates Limited Partnership 0.49% 3.97% -3.17% 12.88% -12.73% 9.03%

For the past year The St. Joe Company was more bullish than New England Realty Associates Limited Partnership.

Summary

New England Realty Associates Limited Partnership beats The St. Joe Company on 6 of the 9 factors.

The St. Joe Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate development, asset management, and operating company in Florida. The company operates in five segments: Residential Real Estate, Commercial Real Estate, Resorts and Leisure, Leasing Operations, and Forestry. The Residential Real Estate segment plans and develops primary and resort residential communities. It primarily sells developed home sites and parcels of entitled undeveloped lots. The Commercial Real Estate segment plans, develops, entitles, manages, and sells commercial operating properties for retail, office, hotel, multi-family, and industrial uses. It also provides development opportunities for national, regional, and local retailers, as well as other strategic partners; and develops commercial parcels within or near existing residential developments, and industrial and commerce parks. The Resorts and Leisure segment owns and operates the WaterColor Inn and Resort, vacation rentals, golf courses, a beach club, marinas, and other related resort amenities; and manages The Pearl Hotel. The Leasing Operations segment owns, manages, and leases retail and commercial properties, such as small retail shopping centers. The Forestry segment manages timber holdings; and grows and sells saw timber, wood fiber, and forest products. As of December 31, 2016, it had approximately 115,000 acres in Northwest Florida. The St. Joe Company was founded in 1936 and is headquartered in WaterSound, Florida.