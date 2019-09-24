The St. Joe Company (JOE)’s Financial Results Comparing With Maui Land & Pineapple Company Inc. (NYSE:MLP)

Both The St. Joe Company (NYSE:JOE) and Maui Land & Pineapple Company Inc. (NYSE:MLP) are each other’s competitor in the Real Estate Development industry. Thus the contrast of their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The St. Joe Company 17 11.13 N/A 0.52 37.29 Maui Land & Pineapple Company Inc. 11 18.48 N/A 0.02 596.32

Table 1 demonstrates The St. Joe Company and Maui Land & Pineapple Company Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Maui Land & Pineapple Company Inc. has lower revenue and earnings than The St. Joe Company. The business that Presently has a lower P/E ratio is considered the more affordable of the two businesses. The St. Joe Company is currently more affordable than Maui Land & Pineapple Company Inc., because it’s trading at a lower P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The St. Joe Company 0.00% 6.5% 3.8% Maui Land & Pineapple Company Inc. 0.00% 1.2% 0.8%

Risk and Volatility

A beta of 0.96 shows that The St. Joe Company is 4.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Maui Land & Pineapple Company Inc. is 17.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 0.83 beta.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 95.1% of The St. Joe Company shares and 20.9% of Maui Land & Pineapple Company Inc. shares. Insiders owned 0.1% of The St. Joe Company shares. Comparatively, 3.5% are Maui Land & Pineapple Company Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) The St. Joe Company 4.45% 9.82% 10.26% 25.51% 10.57% 46.09% Maui Land & Pineapple Company Inc. 4.42% 11.74% -5.35% -3.82% -8.63% 14.21%

For the past year The St. Joe Company has stronger performance than Maui Land & Pineapple Company Inc.

Summary

The St. Joe Company beats Maui Land & Pineapple Company Inc. on 7 of the 10 factors.

The St. Joe Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate development, asset management, and operating company in Florida. The company operates in five segments: Residential Real Estate, Commercial Real Estate, Resorts and Leisure, Leasing Operations, and Forestry. The Residential Real Estate segment plans and develops primary and resort residential communities. It primarily sells developed home sites and parcels of entitled undeveloped lots. The Commercial Real Estate segment plans, develops, entitles, manages, and sells commercial operating properties for retail, office, hotel, multi-family, and industrial uses. It also provides development opportunities for national, regional, and local retailers, as well as other strategic partners; and develops commercial parcels within or near existing residential developments, and industrial and commerce parks. The Resorts and Leisure segment owns and operates the WaterColor Inn and Resort, vacation rentals, golf courses, a beach club, marinas, and other related resort amenities; and manages The Pearl Hotel. The Leasing Operations segment owns, manages, and leases retail and commercial properties, such as small retail shopping centers. The Forestry segment manages timber holdings; and grows and sells saw timber, wood fiber, and forest products. As of December 31, 2016, it had approximately 115,000 acres in Northwest Florida. The St. Joe Company was founded in 1936 and is headquartered in WaterSound, Florida.

Maui Land & Pineapple Company, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops, sells, and manages residential, resort, commercial, agricultural, and industrial real estate properties in the United States. It owns approximately 23,000 acres of land on Maui. The company operates through Real Estate, Leasing, Utilities, and Resort Amenities segments. The Real Estate segment is involved in the land planning and entitlement, development, and sales activities; and general brokerage real estate business. The Leasing segment leases residential, resort, commercial, agricultural, and industrial land and properties; and licenses its registered trademarks and trade names, as well as provides stewardship and conservation services. The Utilities segment provides potable and non-potable water utility services, and sewage collection and transmission services, as well as owns and operates non-potable wells, irrigation ditches, reservoirs, and transmission systems that serve the Kapalua Resort, the County of Lahaina, and agricultural users in West and Upcountry Maui. The Resort Amenities segment manages the operations of the Kapalua Club, a club membership program that provides privileges within the Kapalua Resort for its members. Maui Land & Pineapple Company, Inc. was founded in 1909 and is based in Maui, Hawaii.