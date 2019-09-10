The St. Joe Company (JOE)’s Financial Results Comparing With Consolidated-Tomoka Land Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CTO)

This is therefore a comparing of the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership in The St. Joe Company (NYSE:JOE) and Consolidated-Tomoka Land Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CTO). The two are both Real Estate Development companies that compete with one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The St. Joe Company 17 11.71 N/A 0.52 37.29 Consolidated-Tomoka Land Co. 61 3.82 N/A 5.87 10.68

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies. Consolidated-Tomoka Land Co. is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than The St. Joe Company. The business with a higher price-to-earnings ratio is presently more expensive of the two stocks. The St. Joe Company is presently more expensive than Consolidated-Tomoka Land Co., because it’s trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 shows The St. Joe Company and Consolidated-Tomoka Land Co.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The St. Joe Company 0.00% 6.5% 3.8% Consolidated-Tomoka Land Co. 0.00% 17.7% 7.3%

Risk and Volatility

The St. Joe Company is 4.00% less volatile than S&P 500 due to its 0.96 beta. Competitively, Consolidated-Tomoka Land Co. is 1.00% more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 1.01 beta.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both The St. Joe Company and Consolidated-Tomoka Land Co. are owned by institutional investors at 95.1% and 52.3% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 0.1% of The St. Joe Company’s shares. Competitively, Consolidated-Tomoka Land Co. has 4% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) The St. Joe Company 4.45% 9.82% 10.26% 25.51% 10.57% 46.09% Consolidated-Tomoka Land Co. 0.1% 4.74% 1.57% 4.94% -1.32% 19.47%

For the past year The St. Joe Company was more bullish than Consolidated-Tomoka Land Co.

Summary

Consolidated-Tomoka Land Co. beats on 6 of the 9 factors The St. Joe Company.

The St. Joe Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate development, asset management, and operating company in Florida. The company operates in five segments: Residential Real Estate, Commercial Real Estate, Resorts and Leisure, Leasing Operations, and Forestry. The Residential Real Estate segment plans and develops primary and resort residential communities. It primarily sells developed home sites and parcels of entitled undeveloped lots. The Commercial Real Estate segment plans, develops, entitles, manages, and sells commercial operating properties for retail, office, hotel, multi-family, and industrial uses. It also provides development opportunities for national, regional, and local retailers, as well as other strategic partners; and develops commercial parcels within or near existing residential developments, and industrial and commerce parks. The Resorts and Leisure segment owns and operates the WaterColor Inn and Resort, vacation rentals, golf courses, a beach club, marinas, and other related resort amenities; and manages The Pearl Hotel. The Leasing Operations segment owns, manages, and leases retail and commercial properties, such as small retail shopping centers. The Forestry segment manages timber holdings; and grows and sells saw timber, wood fiber, and forest products. As of December 31, 2016, it had approximately 115,000 acres in Northwest Florida. The St. Joe Company was founded in 1936 and is headquartered in WaterSound, Florida.

Consolidated-Tomoka Land Co., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified real estate operating company in the United States. The company owns and manages commercial real estate properties. As of December 16, 2016, it owned land holdings of approximately 9,800 acres in Daytona Beach area of Volusia County; 21 single-tenant retail buildings located in Arizona, California, Florida, Georgia, Maryland, North Carolina, Texas, Virginia, and Washington; 10 multi-tenant properties located in California, Florida, Nevada, and Texas comprising 4 self-developed properties located in Daytona Beach, Florida; and full or fractional subsurface oil, gas, and mineral interests of approximately 500,000 surface acres in 20 counties in Florida. The company also operates a semi-private property with two 18-hole championship golf courses, a three-hole practice facility of golf, and a fitness facility, as well as a clubhouse facility, including a restaurant and bar. In addition, it leases land for 19 billboards; and hay and sod production, timber harvesting, and hunting, as well as owns and manages subsurface interests. Consolidated-Tomoka Land Co. was founded in 1902 and is headquartered in Daytona Beach, Florida.