The St. Joe Company (JOE)’s Financial Results Comparing With Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BPY)

The St. Joe Company (NYSE:JOE) and Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BPY) compete with each other in the Real Estate Development sector. We will analyze and compare their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The St. Joe Company 17 11.79 N/A 0.52 37.29 Brookfield Property Partners L.P. 20 1.89 N/A 1.95 9.92

Demonstrates The St. Joe Company and Brookfield Property Partners L.P. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation. Brookfield Property Partners L.P. is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than The St. Joe Company. Business that presently has a higher price-to-earnings ratio means that it is the more expensive of the two businesses. The St. Joe Company is presently more expensive than Brookfield Property Partners L.P., because it’s trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The St. Joe Company 0.00% 6.5% 3.8% Brookfield Property Partners L.P. 0.00% 7.3% 0.7%

Risk & Volatility

A beta of 0.96 shows that The St. Joe Company is 4.00% less volatile than S&P 500. From a competition point of view, Brookfield Property Partners L.P. has a 0.95 beta which is 5.00% less volatile compared to S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The St. Joe Company and Brookfield Property Partners L.P. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 95.1% and 68.4%. Insiders owned 0.1% of The St. Joe Company shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.85% of Brookfield Property Partners L.P.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) The St. Joe Company 4.45% 9.82% 10.26% 25.51% 10.57% 46.09% Brookfield Property Partners L.P. 1.2% 2.93% -7.34% 7.63% -5.06% 19.85%

For the past year The St. Joe Company was more bullish than Brookfield Property Partners L.P.

Summary

On 6 of the 10 factors Brookfield Property Partners L.P. beats The St. Joe Company.

The St. Joe Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate development, asset management, and operating company in Florida. The company operates in five segments: Residential Real Estate, Commercial Real Estate, Resorts and Leisure, Leasing Operations, and Forestry. The Residential Real Estate segment plans and develops primary and resort residential communities. It primarily sells developed home sites and parcels of entitled undeveloped lots. The Commercial Real Estate segment plans, develops, entitles, manages, and sells commercial operating properties for retail, office, hotel, multi-family, and industrial uses. It also provides development opportunities for national, regional, and local retailers, as well as other strategic partners; and develops commercial parcels within or near existing residential developments, and industrial and commerce parks. The Resorts and Leisure segment owns and operates the WaterColor Inn and Resort, vacation rentals, golf courses, a beach club, marinas, and other related resort amenities; and manages The Pearl Hotel. The Leasing Operations segment owns, manages, and leases retail and commercial properties, such as small retail shopping centers. The Forestry segment manages timber holdings; and grows and sells saw timber, wood fiber, and forest products. As of December 31, 2016, it had approximately 115,000 acres in Northwest Florida. The St. Joe Company was founded in 1936 and is headquartered in WaterSound, Florida.

Brookfield Property Partners is one of the world's premier commercial real estate companies, with approximately $69 billion in total assets. We are leading owners, operators and investors in commercial real estate, with a diversified portfolio of premier office and retail assets, as well as interests in multifamily, triple net lease, industrial, hospitality, self-storage, student housing and manufactured housing assets. Brookfield Property Partners is listed on the Nasdaq stock market and the Toronto stock exchange. Further information is available at bpy.brookfield.com. Brookfield Property Partners is the flagship listed real estate company of Brookfield Asset Management, a leading global alternative asset manager with over $285 billion in assets under management.