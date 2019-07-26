The St. Joe Company (JOE) Reaches $18.53 52-Week High; Blackstone (BSL) Has 1 Sentiment

Blackstone (BSL) investors sentiment decreased to 1 in Q1 2019. It’s down -1.70, from 2.7 in 2018Q4. The ratio fall, as 16 hedge funds increased or started new equity positions, while 16 sold and decreased their positions in Blackstone. The hedge funds in our database reported: 3.86 million shares, up from 3.75 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Blackstone in top ten equity positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 6 Reduced: 10 Increased: 10 New Position: 6.

The stock of The St. Joe Company (NYSE:JOE) hit a new 52-week high and has $19.27 target or 4.00% above today’s $18.53 share price. The 6 months bullish chart indicates low risk for the $1.12B company. The 1-year high was reported on Jul, 26 by Barchart.com. If the $19.27 price target is reached, the company will be worth $44.64M more. The stock increased 1.37% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $18.53. About 69,722 shares traded. The St. Joe Company (NYSE:JOE) has declined 4.79% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.22% the S&P500. Some Historical JOE News: 24/04/2018 – $JOE’s Bay-Walton Sector Plan remains stalled because it makes little sense. Retirees have better alternatives, market absorption would be slow; 24/04/2018 – Most of its land near the beach and close to Highway 30A has already been monetized. The acres remaining are remote, desolate, comprised of swamp and forest. $JOE not cheap on per-acre basis after you factor in size/illiquidity; 25/04/2018 – ST JOE 1Q EPS 1.0C; 09/05/2018 – ST. JOE CO – CO, KEY INTERNATIONAL INC ANNOUNCED INTENT TO PURSUE FORMATION OF A JV TO DEVELOP A NEW RESORT HOTEL IN PANAMA CITY BEACH; 19/04/2018 – DJ St Joe Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (JOE); 24/04/2018 – The only sellside analyst covering $JOE assumes FIFTY yrs of impossibly robust growth for the Bay-Walton Sector plan, which hasn’t even broken ground. Yet, his PT is still only $18.40; 24/04/2018 – $JOE’s core operations don’t come anywhere close to supporting its $1bn valuation. Recent cash flow has been buoyed by tax refunds, one-time securities gains, sale of vaca rental biz; 24/04/2018 – ST. JOE A NEW SHORT FROM KERRISDALE, SEES 42% DOWNSIDE; 10/03/2018 WV MetroSources: Wheeling Central dethrones St. Joe for third girls basketball title; 14/05/2018 – Janus Henderson Group PLC Exits Position in St Joe

It closed at $16.85 lastly. It is down 6.56% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.99% the S&P500.

Shaker Financial Services Llc holds 0.49% of its portfolio in Blackstone/GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund for 58,416 shares. Q Global Advisors Llc owns 48,152 shares or 0.44% of their US portfolio. Moreover, City Of London Investment Management Co Ltd has 0.3% invested in the company for 262,521 shares. The West Virginia-based Ntv Asset Management Llc has invested 0.25% in the stock. Arlington Capital Management Inc., a Illinois-based fund reported 24,034 shares.

Blackstone/GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by The Blackstone Group L.P. The company has market cap of $257.28 million. It is managed by GSO / Blackstone Debt Funds Management LLC. It currently has negative earnings. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

Since May 6, 2019, it had 5 buys, and 0 sales for $107,562 activity. Gonzalez Jorge Luis had bought 1,350 shares worth $21,461. Bakun Marek bought $17,440 worth of The St. Joe Company (NYSE:JOE) on Monday, May 6. 1,438 shares were bought by WALTERS Elizabeth J, worth $24,633 on Monday, May 6.

