The St. Joe Company (JOE) and Its Peers Contrasting side by side.

As Real Estate Development company, The St. Joe Company (NYSE:JOE) is competing with its rivals based on the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

95% of The St. Joe Company’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.91% of all Real Estate Development’s companies shares are held by institutional investors. On other hand The St. Joe Company has 2.82% of its shares held by company insiders vs. an average of 10.61% insiders ownership for its competitors.

Profitability

On first table we have The St. Joe Company and its competitors’ return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The St. Joe Company 0.00% 6.50% 3.80% Industry Average 5.90% 18.31% 11.62%

Earnings & Valuation

In next table we are comparing The St. Joe Company and its competitors’ valuation, gross revenue and net income.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio The St. Joe Company N/A 16 33.12 Industry Average 59.87M 1.01B 73.60

The St. Joe Company has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its competitors. With presently lower P/E ratio The St. Joe Company is more affordable than its rivals.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 shows breakdown of recent ratings for The St. Joe Company and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score The St. Joe Company 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 0.00 1.00 2.29 2.84

The competitors have a potential upside of -26.87%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of The St. Joe Company and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) The St. Joe Company 0.18% -4.53% 7.28% 12.14% -4.79% 29.76% Industry Average 2.44% 3.95% 9.12% 14.80% 11.47% 25.66%

For the past year The St. Joe Company has stronger performance than The St. Joe Company’s competitors.

Risk & Volatility

The St. Joe Company has a beta of 0.95 and its 5.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, The St. Joe Company’s competitors are 24.79% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 1.25 beta.

Dividends

The St. Joe Company does not pay a dividend.

Summary

The St. Joe Company’s competitors show that they’re better in 6 of the 6 factors compared to the company itself.

The St. Joe Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate development, asset management, and operating company in Florida. The company operates in five segments: Residential Real Estate, Commercial Real Estate, Resorts and Leisure, Leasing Operations, and Forestry. The Residential Real Estate segment plans and develops primary and resort residential communities. It primarily sells developed home sites and parcels of entitled undeveloped lots. The Commercial Real Estate segment plans, develops, entitles, manages, and sells commercial operating properties for retail, office, hotel, multi-family, and industrial uses. It also provides development opportunities for national, regional, and local retailers, as well as other strategic partners; and develops commercial parcels within or near existing residential developments, and industrial and commerce parks. The Resorts and Leisure segment owns and operates the WaterColor Inn and Resort, vacation rentals, golf courses, a beach club, marinas, and other related resort amenities; and manages The Pearl Hotel. The Leasing Operations segment owns, manages, and leases retail and commercial properties, such as small retail shopping centers. The Forestry segment manages timber holdings; and grows and sells saw timber, wood fiber, and forest products. As of December 31, 2016, it had approximately 115,000 acres in Northwest Florida. The St. Joe Company was founded in 1936 and is headquartered in WaterSound, Florida.