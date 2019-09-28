The Southern Company (SO)’s Financial Results Comparing With FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

As Electric Utilities companies, The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) and FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The Southern Company 59 14.85 1.04B 3.21 17.49 FirstEnergy Corp. 46 -2.98 530.16M 2.33 18.86

In table 1 we can see The Southern Company and FirstEnergy Corp.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. FirstEnergy Corp. appears to has lower revenue and earnings than The Southern Company. Presently more affordable of the two stocks is the business with a lower P/E ratio. The Southern Company’s shares have been trading at lower P/E ratio which means it is currently more affordable than FirstEnergy Corp.

Profitability

Table 2 shows The Southern Company and FirstEnergy Corp.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Southern Company 1,756,756,756.76% 13.5% 3% FirstEnergy Corp. 1,145,548,833.19% 3.5% 0.6%

Risk & Volatility

A 0.19 beta indicates that The Southern Company is 81.00% less volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, FirstEnergy Corp.’s 73.00% volatility makes it less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 0.27 beta.

Liquidity

0.9 and 0.7 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of The Southern Company. Its rival FirstEnergy Corp.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 0.6 and 0.5 respectively. The Southern Company has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than FirstEnergy Corp.

Analyst Ratings

The Southern Company and FirstEnergy Corp. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score The Southern Company 1 2 0 2.67 FirstEnergy Corp. 0 0 1 3.00

The Southern Company has a consensus target price of $60, and a -2.87% downside potential. Competitively FirstEnergy Corp. has a consensus target price of $46, with potential downside of -5.02%. The data from earlier shows that analysts opinion suggest that The Southern Company seems more appealing than FirstEnergy Corp.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both The Southern Company and FirstEnergy Corp. are owned by institutional investors at 58.5% and 95.1% respectively. 0.1% are The Southern Company’s share owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.3% of FirstEnergy Corp.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) The Southern Company 1.01% 2.48% 7.01% 17.4% 17.3% 27.96% FirstEnergy Corp. 0.8% 2.88% 4.82% 13.47% 25.99% 17.1%

For the past year The Southern Company was more bullish than FirstEnergy Corp.

Summary

On 13 of the 15 factors The Southern Company beats FirstEnergy Corp.

The Southern Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects; sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in seven states, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas midstream operations. It owns/operates 33 hydroelectric generating stations, 29 fossil fuel generating stations, 3 nuclear generating stations, 14 combined cycle/cogeneration stations, 33 solar facilities, 9 wind facilities, 1 biomass facility, and 1 landfill gas facility. As of February 22, 2017, it had 44,000 megawatts of generating capacity and 1,500 billion cubic feet of combined natural gas consumption and throughput volume serving 9 million electric and gas utility customers. The company also provides digital wireless communications services with various communication options, including push to talk, cellular service, text messaging, wireless Internet access, and wireless data. The Southern Company was founded in 1945 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Distribution, Regulated Transmission, and Competitive Energy Services segments. It owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, oil and natural gas, wind, and solar power generating facilities. The company also provides energy-related products and services to retail and wholesale customers. It operates 24,551 circuit miles of overhead and underground transmission lines; and electric distribution systems, including 272,763 miles of overhead pole line and underground conduit carrying primary, secondary, and street lighting circuits, as well as owns substations with a total installed transformer capacity of approximately 160,259,826 kilovolt-amperes. The company serves approximately six million customers within 65,000 square miles in Ohio, Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Maryland, New Jersey, and New York. FirstEnergy Corp. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Akron, Ohio.