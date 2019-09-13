The Southern Company (SO)’s Financial Results Comparing With Atlantic Power Corporation (NYSE:AT)

The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) and Atlantic Power Corporation (NYSE:AT) compete with each other in the Electric Utilities sector. We will analyze and contrast their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The Southern Company 54 2.87 N/A 3.21 17.49 Atlantic Power Corporation 2 0.98 N/A 0.20 12.07

Demonstrates The Southern Company and Atlantic Power Corporation earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation. Atlantic Power Corporation seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to The Southern Company. The business with the higher P/E out of the two companies is considered for more expensive of the two firms presently. The Southern Company is presently more expensive than Atlantic Power Corporation, because it’s trading at a higher P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Southern Company 0.00% 13.5% 3% Atlantic Power Corporation 0.00% -282.5% 2.9%

Risk and Volatility

The Southern Company’s volatility measures that it’s 81.00% less volatile than S&P 500 due to its 0.19 beta. In other hand, Atlantic Power Corporation has beta of 0.93 which is 7.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

0.9 and 0.7 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of The Southern Company. Its rival Atlantic Power Corporation’s Current and Quick Ratios are 1 and 0.9 respectively. Atlantic Power Corporation has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than The Southern Company.

Analyst Ratings

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for The Southern Company and Atlantic Power Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score The Southern Company 1 2 0 2.67 Atlantic Power Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

The downside potential is -2.20% for The Southern Company with average price target of $58.67.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The Southern Company and Atlantic Power Corporation has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 58.5% and 61.3%. About 0.1% of The Southern Company’s share are held by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, held 2.5% of Atlantic Power Corporation shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) The Southern Company 1.01% 2.48% 7.01% 17.4% 17.3% 27.96% Atlantic Power Corporation -3.63% -1.65% 5.29% -4.02% 11.16% 10.14%

For the past year The Southern Company has stronger performance than Atlantic Power Corporation

Summary

On 11 of the 11 factors The Southern Company beats Atlantic Power Corporation.

The Southern Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects; sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in seven states, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas midstream operations. It owns/operates 33 hydroelectric generating stations, 29 fossil fuel generating stations, 3 nuclear generating stations, 14 combined cycle/cogeneration stations, 33 solar facilities, 9 wind facilities, 1 biomass facility, and 1 landfill gas facility. As of February 22, 2017, it had 44,000 megawatts of generating capacity and 1,500 billion cubic feet of combined natural gas consumption and throughput volume serving 9 million electric and gas utility customers. The company also provides digital wireless communications services with various communication options, including push to talk, cellular service, text messaging, wireless Internet access, and wireless data. The Southern Company was founded in 1945 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

Atlantic Power Corporation owns and operates a fleet of power generation assets in the United States and Canada. As of December 31, 2016, its power generation projects had an aggregate gross electric generation capacity of approximately 2,138 megawatts consisting of interests in 23 operational power generation projects across 9 states in the United States and 2 provinces in Canada. The company sells its electricity to utilities and other commercial customers. Atlantic Power Corporation was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Dedham, Massachusetts.