The Southern Company (SO) Reaches $61.11 High on Sep, 22; Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Company LTD Has Cut Lilly Eli & Co (LLY) Holding

The stock of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) reached all time high today, Sep, 22 and still has $66.00 target or 8.00% above today’s $61.11 share price. This indicates more upside for the $63.87 billion company. This technical setup was reported by Barchart.com. If the $66.00 PT is reached, the company will be worth $5.11 billion more. The stock increased 0.08% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $61.11. About 7.47M shares traded or 57.90% up from the average. The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) has risen 17.30% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.30% the S&P500. Some Historical SO News: 10/04/2018 – Southern Co.: Farley Unit 2 Continues to Generate Electricity While Unit 1 Is Offline and Refueling; 02/05/2018 – SOUTHERN SEES UP TO $500M INVESTMENTS ANNUALLY AT POWER UNIT; 10/04/2018 – Southern Co.: Unit 1 of the Joseph M. Farley Nuclear Plant Began Planned Refueling and Maintenance Outage on April 8; 28/03/2018 – Gaskell West 1 Solar Facility in California begins commercial operation; 21/05/2018 – SOUTHERN SEES FUNDING NEW EQUITY NEEDS WITH INTERNAL PLANS; 09/04/2018 – SOUTHERN CEO: SOLAR ASSET MARKET IS `THINNER’ DUE TO TAX REFORM; 18/04/2018 – SOUTHERN’S HATCH 2 REACTOR CUT TO 50% POWER FROM 100%: NRC; 30/03/2018 – Georgia Power stresses safety during spring storm season; 21/05/2018 – SOUTHERN SEES DEAL ADDING 4C TO 5C TO EPS OVER TIME; 02/05/2018 – Southern Co 1Q EPS 93c

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Company Ltd decreased Lilly Eli & Co (LLY) stake by 17% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Company Ltd sold 7,610 shares as Lilly Eli & Co (LLY)’s stock declined 7.81%. The Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Company Ltd holds 37,162 shares with $4.12M value, down from 44,772 last quarter. Lilly Eli & Co now has $112.15B valuation. The stock increased 1.58% or $1.81 during the last trading session, reaching $116.16. About 7.52 million shares traded or 98.72% up from the average. Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) has risen 11.15% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.15% the S&P500. Some Historical LLY News: 17/04/2018 – Dynavax Provides New Durability of Response Data for SD-101 in Combination with KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) in Melanoma at the 2; 27/03/2018 – U.S. FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION (FDA) ACCEPTS BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB’S APPLICATION FOR OPDIVO (NIVOLUMAB) PLUS YERVOY (IPILIMUMAB) FOR PREVIOUSLY TREATED PATIENTS WITH MSI-H OR DMMR METASTATIC COLORECTA; 08/05/2018 – X4 Pharmaceuticals to Present Clinical Data from Pilot Study of Combination of X4P-001-IO and Opdivo® (nivolumab); 10/04/2018 – Pfizer’s Xeljanz Barrels into Psoriatic Arthritis, Leaving Lilly’s Recently Launched Taltz in its Wake, According to a Recently Published Study from Spherix Global Insights; 24/04/2018 – Eli Lilly 1Q Effective Tax Rate 15.5%; 19/04/2018 – FDA STAFF – SAFETY DATA OF LILLY RHEUMATOID ARTHRITIS TREATMENT SUPPORTIVE OF 2 MG DOSE BUT NOT 4 MG DOSE; 08/03/2018 – EFSD, JDRF and Lilly Extend Collaboration Supporting Type 1 Diabetes Research; 16/05/2018 – Merck’s Keytruda boosts response in hard-to-treat lung cancer; 04/04/2018 – ELI LILLY AND CO – CYRAMZA HAS NOW DEMONSTRATED A SURVIVAL BENEFIT IN FOUR AGGRESSIVE, DIFFICULT-TO-TREAT TUMOR TYPES IN PHASE 3 STUDIES; 29/05/2018 – Novo Nordisk’s oral diabetes drug beats Jardiance in study

Analysts await The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $1.10 EPS, down 3.51% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.14 per share. SO’s profit will be $1.15 billion for 13.89 P/E if the $1.10 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.80 actual EPS reported by The Southern Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 37.50% EPS growth.

More notable recent The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why I Like The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) – Yahoo Finance” on September 02, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “The Lumber Liquidators Holdings (NYSE:LL) Share Price Is Down 83% So Some Shareholders Are Rather Upset – Yahoo Finance” published on September 16, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “The United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) Share Price Is Down 81% So Some Shareholders Are Rather Upset – Yahoo Finance” on September 12, 2019. More interesting news about The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Does GTT Communications (NYSE:GTT) Have A Healthy Balance Sheet? – Yahoo Finance” published on September 21, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO) Shareholders Booked A 37% Gain In The Last Five Years – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 22, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.28 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.01, from 1.29 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 33 investors sold The Southern Company shares while 284 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 312 raised stakes. 589.04 million shares or 2.90% more from 572.43 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Kentucky Retirement Insur Fund holds 0.24% or 21,706 shares. 29,224 were accumulated by Burns J W & New York. The New York-based Joel Isaacson And Communication Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.04% in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO). Nadler Grp Inc has 3,710 shares. Lsv Asset Mngmt reported 18,400 shares. Cwm Limited Liability Co holds 0.28% of its portfolio in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) for 306,450 shares. Richard Bernstein Advisors Lc has 0.06% invested in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) for 30,738 shares. Bancshares Of Montreal Can reported 0.1% stake. Cap Investment Limited Liability Company accumulated 431,922 shares. First Personal Services reported 0% of its portfolio in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO). Manchester Mngmt Limited Liability Company holds 2,881 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. 23,179 were accumulated by Edgestream L P. Columbia Asset has invested 0.45% in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO). Franklin Resources Inc has 30.27 million shares for 0.89% of their portfolio. Cambridge holds 0.02% or 7,313 shares in its portfolio.

The Southern Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. The company has market cap of $63.87 billion. The firm also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects; sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in seven states, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas midstream operations. It has a 14.39 P/E ratio. It owns/operates 33 hydroelectric generating stations, 29 fossil fuel generating stations, 3 nuclear generating stations, 14 combined cycle/cogeneration stations, 33 solar facilities, 9 wind facilities, 1 biomass facility, and 1 landfill gas facility.

Among 3 analysts covering Southern (NYSE:SO), 0 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Southern has $6400 highest and $5400 lowest target. $60’s average target is -1.82% below currents $61.11 stock price. Southern had 8 analyst reports since March 28, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) earned “Neutral” rating by UBS on Friday, September 6. The rating was maintained by Bank of America with “Neutral” on Thursday, August 1. The firm has “Underweight” rating given on Friday, August 16 by Morgan Stanley. The rating was maintained by Bank of America on Thursday, September 12 with “Neutral”.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.71 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.05, from 0.66 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 81 investors sold LLY shares while 459 reduced holdings. 102 funds opened positions while 284 raised stakes. 723.52 million shares or 3.90% less from 752.92 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Covington Investment Advsr Incorporated stated it has 27,922 shares. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh holds 0.31% in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) or 35,828 shares. Guardian Life Insur Com Of America holds 0.04% or 2,510 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, 1832 Asset Management LP has 0% invested in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY). 1St Source Bancshares reported 0.49% in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY). Country Club Na holds 0.03% or 2,113 shares in its portfolio. Credit Agricole S A holds 430 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 2,738 were reported by Pure Advsr. Putnam Fl Inv Mgmt Co holds 31,071 shares. Edge Wealth Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 0.01% or 530 shares. Wedge L Ltd Partnership Nc has 0% invested in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) for 2,022 shares. 9,281 are held by Trust Of Vermont. Ameriprise invested in 0.22% or 4.45M shares. Pinnacle Associate Ltd invested 0.12% in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY). Adirondack Com has invested 0.49% in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY).

More notable recent Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) news were published by: Schaeffersresearch.com which released: “Eli Lilly Drops Despite Positive Lung Cancer Drug Data – Schaeffers Research” on September 09, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “AC Immune SA (ACIU) Secures First Milestone Payment from Lilly (LLY) in Small Molecule Tau Morphomer Program – StreetInsider.com” published on September 20, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “Lilly (LLY) Announces CHMP Issued Positive Opinion to Expand Trulicity Label to Include Results from REWIND Cardiovascular Outcomes Trial – StreetInsider.com” on September 20, 2019. More interesting news about Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “This Could Be a Big Year for Incyte – Motley Fool” published on September 18, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Here’s Why Alder Biopharmaceuticals Is Rocketing Higher Today – The Motley Fool” with publication date: September 16, 2019.

Since March 26, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $70,348 activity. Another trade for 185 shares valued at $20,067 was made by Smiley Joshua L on Monday, July 15. $26.94M worth of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) was sold by LILLY ENDOWMENT INC.

Among 3 analysts covering Eli Lilly (NYSE:LLY), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Eli Lilly has $13500 highest and $12000 lowest target. $129.33’s average target is 11.34% above currents $116.16 stock price. Eli Lilly had 7 analyst reports since April 11, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. BMO Capital Markets maintained it with “Outperform” rating and $13300 target in Wednesday, May 1 report. Bank of America maintained Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) rating on Tuesday, September 10. Bank of America has “Neutral” rating and $12000 target.