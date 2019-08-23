The Southern Company (SO) Reaches $58.38 52-Week High; Sprague Resources LP (SRLP)’s Sentiment Is 1.09

Sprague Resources LP (SRLP) investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.23, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. The ratio has increased, as 12 institutional investors increased or opened new stock positions, while 11 reduced and sold their holdings in Sprague Resources LP. The institutional investors in our database now hold: 3.80 million shares, down from 4.47 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Sprague Resources LP in top ten stock positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 4 Reduced: 7 Increased: 7 New Position: 5.

The stock of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) hit a new 52-week high and has $63.63 target or 9.00% above today’s $58.38 share price. The 8 months bullish chart indicates low risk for the $61.55 billion company. The 1-year high was reported on Aug, 23 by Barchart.com. If the $63.63 price target is reached, the company will be worth $5.54B more. The stock decreased 0.12% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $58.38. About 869,518 shares traded. The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) has risen 17.30% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.30% the S&P500. Some Historical SO News: 09/04/2018 – Southern Nears Sale of One-Third Stake in Its Solar Portfolio; 12/04/2018 – Prepare now for increased energy use during the heat of summer; 14/05/2018 – SOUTHERN CO CUTS FARLEY 1 REACTOR TO 2% POWER FROM 13%: NRC; 02/05/2018 – Southern Co 1Q Rev $6.37B; 21/05/2018 – SOUTHERN SHUT HATCH 2 FOR COOLING FAN MAINTENANCE: OPERATOR; 21/05/2018 – SOUTHERN SEES FUNDING NEW EQUITY NEEDS WITH INTERNAL PLANS; 09/04/2018 – Southern Co. ‘In Great Shape’ to Explore Nuclear Power Options, Says CEO (Video); 10/04/2018 – Plant Farley Unit 1 planned activities underway for the continued production of clean, safe, reliable and affordable nuclear en; 02/05/2018 – Southern Co 1Q Adj EPS 88c; 23/05/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – SOUTHERN POWER ENTERS INTO AN AGREEMENT TO SELL A MINORITY INTEREST IN SOLAR PORTFOLIO

Since March 5, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $100,380 activity. Clark Henry A III had bought 2,000 shares worth $100,380 on Tuesday, March 5.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.33, from 0.96 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 46 investors sold The Southern Company shares while 272 reduced holdings. 104 funds opened positions while 306 raised stakes. 572.43 million shares or 0.47% more from 569.74 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Greenleaf owns 3,985 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Goldman Sachs Grp has 5.69 million shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. Norris Perne French Llp Mi reported 270,283 shares. Brown Advisory Incorporated has invested 0.01% in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO). Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado owns 182,436 shares. Hanson And Doremus Invest reported 0.09% stake. Citigroup, New York-based fund reported 1.19M shares. Covington reported 5,900 shares stake. Holderness Invests Co owns 17,822 shares for 0.44% of their portfolio. Chevy Chase Incorporated owns 873,410 shares for 0.19% of their portfolio. King Luther Mngmt Corporation has 0% invested in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO). Ibm Retirement Fund invested in 15,616 shares. Peoples Financial Corp stated it has 0.69% of its portfolio in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO). Atlantic Union Comml Bank holds 5,200 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Private Advisor Gru Ltd Liability Corporation invested 0.08% in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO).

Among 2 analysts covering Southern (NYSE:SO), 0 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Southern has $6000 highest and $48 lowest target. $57’s average target is -2.36% below currents $58.38 stock price. Southern had 8 analyst reports since March 5, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Wednesday, March 13 with “Sell”. Bank of America maintained the stock with “Neutral” rating in Thursday, August 1 report. The firm earned “Underweight” rating on Friday, August 16 by Morgan Stanley.

The Southern Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. The company has market cap of $61.55 billion. The firm also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects; sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in seven states, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas midstream operations. It has a 13.75 P/E ratio. It owns/operates 33 hydroelectric generating stations, 29 fossil fuel generating stations, 3 nuclear generating stations, 14 combined cycle/cogeneration stations, 33 solar facilities, 9 wind facilities, 1 biomass facility, and 1 landfill gas facility.

The stock decreased 2.77% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $15.88. About 11,327 shares traded. Sprague Resources LP (SRLP) has declined 26.32% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.32% the S&P500. Some Historical SRLP News: 08/05/2018 – Sprague Resources 1Q EBITDA $55.1M; 08/05/2018 – CNBC Wires: Sprague Resources: 1Q Earnings Snapshot; 08/05/2018 – Sprague Resources 1Q Net $74.9M; 15/05/2018 – Sprague Resources LP Announces Chief Accounting Officer Retirement and Appointment; 14/03/2018 – Sprague Resources 4Q EBITDA $41.9M; 15/03/2018 – SPRAGUE RESOURCES LP – EXPECT TO GROW DISTRIBUTIONS BY 1.5 CENTS/UNIT PER QUARTER THROUGH 2019; 08/05/2018 – Sprague Resources Backs 2018 EBIT $120M-EBIT $140M; 15/03/2018 – SPRAGUE RESOURCES LP SEES 2018 OPERATING EXPENSE RANGE OF $86 MLN TO $91 MLN; 02/05/2018 – Sprague Resources LP Announces a revised record date and payment date for the Cash Distribution of the First Quarter of 2018; 08/05/2018 – Sprague Resources 1Q EPS $3.21

Sprague Resources LP engages in the purchase, storage, distribution, and sale of refined petroleum products and natural gas in the United States. The company has market cap of $360.95 million. The firm operates through four divisions: Refined Products, Natural Gas, Materials Handling, and Other Operations. It has a 9.25 P/E ratio. The Refined Products segment purchases and sells various refined products, such as heating oil, diesel fuel, residual fuel oil, kerosene, jet fuel, gasoline, and asphalt to wholesale and commercial customers.

Doheny Asset Management Ca holds 1.01% of its portfolio in Sprague Resources LP for 64,000 shares. Spirit Of America Management Corp Ny owns 196,582 shares or 0.53% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Gsa Capital Partners Llp has 0.02% invested in the company for 12,745 shares. The Illinois-based Optimum Investment Advisors has invested 0.02% in the stock. Cohen & Steers Inc, a New York-based fund reported 174,332 shares.