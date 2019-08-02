The Southern Company (SO) Reaches $57.51 High on Aug, 2; Colgate Palmolive Co Has 0.98 Sentiment

The stock of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) reached all time high today, Aug, 2 and still has $62.69 target or 9.00% above today’s $57.51 share price. This indicates more upside for the $60.11 billion company. This technical setup was reported by Barchart.com. If the $62.69 PT is reached, the company will be worth $5.41 billion more. The stock increased 0.93% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $57.51. About 1.67 million shares traded. The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) has risen 17.30% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.30% the S&P500. Some Historical SO News: 10/04/2018 – SOUTHERN CO SO.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $45 FROM $43; 02/05/2018 – SOUTHERN 1Q EARNINGS CALL BEGINS; 09/04/2018 – Southern Nears Sale of One-Third Stake in Its Solar Portfolio; 20/04/2018 – MOODY’S LIQUIDITY-STRESS INDICATOR DOWN AGAIN IN MID-APRIL ON FAVORABLE CONDITIONS FOR US SPEC-GRADE COMPANIES; 16/04/2018 – SOUTHERN CO. BOOSTS DIV FOR 17TH CONSECUTIVE YEAR; ANNUALIZED R; 10/04/2018 – Plant Farley Unit 1 planned activities underway for the continued production of clean, safe, reliable and affordable nuclear en; 08/03/2018 – Atlanta’s first Smart Neighborhood™ features latest smart-home technologies; 21/05/2018 – GEORGIA POWER COMPANY – ”AGGREGATE MAXIMUM PURCHASE PRICE” OF OFFERS INCREASED TO AMOUNT SUFFICIENT TO ALLOW PURCHASE OF $749.9 MLN PRINCIPAL AMOUNT; 21/05/2018 – Southern Co May Be Required to Pay NextEra Energy $100M Termination Fee if Asset Sale Terminated — Filing; 09/04/2018 – TRIUMPH BANCORP TO BUY FIRST BANCORP OF DURANGO, SOUTHERN CO,

Colgate Palmolive Co (CL) investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.31, from 0.67 in 2018Q4. The ratio has increased, as 422 active investment managers opened new or increased positions, while 432 sold and reduced their positions in Colgate Palmolive Co. The active investment managers in our database reported: 622.50 million shares, down from 624.76 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Colgate Palmolive Co in top ten positions increased from 11 to 13 for an increase of 2. Sold All: 46 Reduced: 386 Increased: 319 New Position: 103.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.33, from 0.96 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 46 investors sold The Southern Company shares while 272 reduced holdings. 104 funds opened positions while 306 raised stakes. 572.43 million shares or 0.47% more from 569.74 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Southeast Asset Advsrs reported 17,352 shares. Buckingham Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.15% in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) or 22,778 shares. Ariel Investments Ltd Liability Company invested in 0.28% or 436,419 shares. Mutual Of America Cap Limited Liability Com has invested 0.1% of its portfolio in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO). Arete Wealth Advisors has invested 0.06% of its portfolio in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO). Cohen Klingenstein Llc holds 0.03% or 9,000 shares. 31,323 were reported by Columbia Asset Management. First Fincl Corporation In has 0.15% invested in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) for 3,786 shares. Bbva Compass Natl Bank has 14,551 shares. American International Grp Inc reported 348,236 shares. Oakbrook Invests Limited Company holds 0.11% in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) or 35,729 shares. American National Registered Inv Advisor Inc holds 17,015 shares or 0.49% of its portfolio. Arizona State Retirement, a Arizona-based fund reported 422,166 shares. 100 are owned by Clean Yield Gru. Moreover, Mackay Shields Limited Liability Company has 0.1% invested in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) for 265,076 shares.

More notable recent The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “The Tredegar (NYSE:TG) Share Price Is Down 19% So Some Shareholders Are Getting Worried – Yahoo Finance” on August 01, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) Has A Pretty Healthy Balance Sheet – Yahoo Finance” published on August 01, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Some Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) Shareholders Are Down 19% – Yahoo Finance” on August 02, 2019. More interesting news about The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Is Southern Company a Buy? – The Motley Fool” published on July 27, 2019 as well as Cnbc.com‘s news article titled: “Fewer investors have a ‘fear of missing out,’ so it may be time to buckle up, market bull suggests – CNBC” with publication date: July 28, 2019.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 2 sales for $5.89 million activity. $63,345 worth of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) shares were bought by EARLEY ANTHONY F JR. Another trade for 2,000 shares valued at $100,380 was bought by Clark Henry A III. The insider BOWERS WILLIAM P sold $4.42 million. Lantrip Mark sold $1.63M worth of stock.

Among 5 analysts covering Southern Co (NYSE:SO), 0 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Southern Co had 12 analyst reports since February 20, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. SunTrust maintained The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) on Wednesday, February 20 with “Hold” rating. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Thursday, August 1 by Bank of America. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Thursday, February 21 by Credit Suisse. The stock of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) has “Hold” rating given on Thursday, February 21 by Bank of America. The rating was maintained by UBS with “Hold” on Thursday, February 21. Morgan Stanley maintained The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) rating on Wednesday, March 13. Morgan Stanley has “Sell” rating and $48 target.

The Southern Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. The company has market cap of $60.11 billion. The firm also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects; sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in seven states, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas midstream operations. It has a 13.54 P/E ratio. It owns/operates 33 hydroelectric generating stations, 29 fossil fuel generating stations, 3 nuclear generating stations, 14 combined cycle/cogeneration stations, 33 solar facilities, 9 wind facilities, 1 biomass facility, and 1 landfill gas facility.

Analysts await Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $0.70 earnings per share, down 2.78% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.72 per share. CL’s profit will be $600.65 million for 25.37 P/E if the $0.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.72 actual earnings per share reported by Colgate-Palmolive Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.78% negative EPS growth.

Vgi Partners Pty Ltd holds 13.35% of its portfolio in Colgate-Palmolive Company for 1.92 million shares. Ycg Llc owns 562,602 shares or 6.68% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Bank Pictet & Cie (Asia) Ltd has 6.04% invested in the company for 185,172 shares. The United Kingdom-based Troy Asset Management Ltd has invested 5.17% in the stock. Manikay Partners Llc, a New York-based fund reported 600,000 shares.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, makes and sells consumer products worldwide. The company has market cap of $60.96 billion. It operates through two divisions, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. It has a 27.02 P/E ratio. The firm offers oral care products, including toothpastes, toothbrushes, and mouthwashes, as well as pharmaceutical products for dentists and other oral health professionals; personal care products comprising bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, and deodorants and antiperspirants; and home care products, such as laundry and dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, bleaches, and other related products.

The stock decreased 0.30% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $71.04. About 1.35M shares traded. Colgate-Palmolive Company (CL) has risen 7.94% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.94% the S&P500. Some Historical CL News: 16/05/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive at AllianceBernstein Conference Jun 1; 27/04/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive 1Q Adj EPS 74c; 27/04/2018 – Colgate Blames Sluggish Emerging-Market Sales for Tough Quarter; 21/05/2018 – COLGATE INDIA 4Q REV. 10.9B RUPEES; 27/04/2018 – Colgate’s sales disappoint on tepid Latin America demand; 07/03/2018 – COLGATE REPORTS 5% DIV BOOST – EFFECTIVE 2Q 2018; 27/04/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive 1Q Pricing Flat; 04/05/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive: Hickey to Assume the Role of Vice Chmn; 02/05/2018 – NJ Biz: Colgate-Palmolive campus set for redevelopment; 21/05/2018 – COLGATE INDIA 4Q REV. 10.9B RUPEES, EST. 11.50B

More notable recent Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Colgate-Palmolive: I Underestimated The Stock’s Potential – Seeking Alpha” on July 31, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Jim Cramer Advises His Viewers On Colgate-Palmolive, Banco Santander And More – Benzinga” published on August 01, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Colgate Makes Its Largest Acquisition in Over 20 Years – Yahoo Finance” on July 22, 2019. More interesting news about Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Analyst Breaks Down Colgate’s Largest Acquisition Since 1995 – Benzinga” published on July 12, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Colgate-Palmolive: Buying Some Skin Care Growth – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 15, 2019.