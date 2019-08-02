The Southern Company (SO) Reaches $56.94 52-Week High; Granite Point Capital Management LP Boosted Apple (Put) (AAPL) Position

The stock of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) hit a new 52-week high and has $62.06 target or 9.00% above today’s $56.94 share price. The 5 months bullish chart indicates low risk for the $59.52B company. The 1-year high was reported on Aug, 2 by Barchart.com. If the $62.06 price target is reached, the company will be worth $5.36B more. The stock decreased 0.07% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $56.94. About 471,081 shares traded. The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) has risen 17.30% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.30% the S&P500. Some Historical SO News: 24/04/2018 – New milestones reached for Vogtle Unit 3; 09/04/2018 – MEDIA-Southern Co nears sale of one-third stake in its solar portfolio – Bloomberg; 21/05/2018 – NextEra Energy reaches definitive agreements to acquire Gulf Power, Florida City Gas and additional assets from Southern Company; 02/05/2018 – SOUTHERN SEEKING $1B IN WIND TAX EQUITY FINANCING; 21/05/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS SOUTHERN COMPANY’S ‘BBB+’ IDR; 23/05/2018 – SOUTHERN POWER SAYS ENTERED INTO AGREEMENT TO SELL 33 PERCENT MINORITY INTEREST IN SOLAR PORTFOLIO TO GLOBAL ATLANTIC FINANCIAL GROUP LIMITED; 21/05/2018 – SOUTHERN STILL SEES 4% TO 6% ANNUAL GROWTH; 21/05/2018 – S&PGR Afrms Southern Co Rtgs, Otlk Neg; Gulf Power Otlk Stble; 20/04/2018 – DJ Southern Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SO); 21/05/2018 – NextEra Energy May Be Required to Pay Southern Co Termination Fee of $100M or $200M if Asset Sale Terminated — Filing

Granite Point Capital Management Lp increased Apple Inc (Put) (AAPL) stake by 461.8% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Granite Point Capital Management Lp acquired 164,400 shares as Apple Inc (Put) (AAPL)’s stock rose 1.20%. The Granite Point Capital Management Lp holds 200,000 shares with $37.99 million value, up from 35,600 last quarter. Apple Inc (Put) now has $928.89B valuation. The stock decreased 1.65% or $3.44 during the last trading session, reaching $204.99. About 7.60 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 12/03/2018 – Zero Hedge: Apple Crushes Netflix Rumors: “Would Rather Build A Studio Than Buy Netflix”; 01/05/2018 – Apple 2Q Japan Rev $5.47B; 01/05/2018 – Apple Boosts Share Buyback Plan by $100 Billion, Lifts Dividend; 16/03/2018 – Apple will have a Mar. 27th event focused on education; 02/04/2018 – Elon Musk takes charge of Tesla Model 3 production from former Apple executive; 29/05/2018 – Apple, Disney and Tesla are making headlines this morning; 24/03/2018 – Apple’s Tim Cook Calls for More Regulations on Data Privacy; 02/04/2018 – Facebook’s Zuckerberg Hits Back at `Glib’ Comments by Apple CEO; 18/04/2018 – Nuveen Winslow Large Growth Adds GoDaddy, Exits Apple; 18/04/2018 – Chicago Tribune: Apple said to plan a ‘Netflix for news’ in latest services push

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.33, from 0.96 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 46 investors sold The Southern Company shares while 272 reduced holdings. 104 funds opened positions while 306 raised stakes. 572.43 million shares or 0.47% more from 569.74 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Macnealy Hoover Inv Mgmt Incorporated reported 6,150 shares. Raymond James And Associate has invested 0.18% of its portfolio in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO). Argent Tru Com reported 0.22% of its portfolio in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO). 272,521 were accumulated by Davidson Inv Advsr. Altavista Wealth Management, North Carolina-based fund reported 4,238 shares. Hanson And Doremus holds 0.09% or 5,451 shares in its portfolio. Everence Mngmt reported 0.4% stake. Bank Of Nova Scotia holds 556,308 shares or 0.11% of its portfolio. Acadian Asset Lc reported 0.02% of its portfolio in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO). Moreover, Field & Main State Bank has 0.04% invested in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO). Fil Limited holds 38 shares. Allsquare Wealth Mngmt Limited Liability Com holds 0.04% or 1,000 shares in its portfolio. Montecito Retail Bank And has 7,135 shares. Rench Wealth Mgmt holds 1.7% of its portfolio in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) for 50,220 shares. Cornerstone Advisors Incorporated has invested 0.01% in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO).

The Southern Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. The company has market cap of $59.52 billion. The firm also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects; sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in seven states, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas midstream operations. It has a 13.41 P/E ratio. It owns/operates 33 hydroelectric generating stations, 29 fossil fuel generating stations, 3 nuclear generating stations, 14 combined cycle/cogeneration stations, 33 solar facilities, 9 wind facilities, 1 biomass facility, and 1 landfill gas facility.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 2 sales for $5.89 million activity. EARLEY ANTHONY F JR bought $63,345 worth of stock. BOWERS WILLIAM P had sold 90,942 shares worth $4.42 million on Wednesday, February 6. Another trade for 33,000 shares valued at $1.63M was made by Lantrip Mark on Tuesday, February 12. 2,000 shares were bought by Clark Henry A III, worth $100,380.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lombard Odier Asset Mgmt (Europe) holds 0.91% or 47,877 shares. Peapack Gladstone Fincl Corp holds 2.6% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 303,284 shares. Fund Mgmt Sa stated it has 248,854 shares. New York-based Hugh Johnson Advsr Ltd Llc has invested 2.19% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Pinebridge Invests Limited Partnership accumulated 499,861 shares. Lafleur And Godfrey Limited Com, a Michigan-based fund reported 105,224 shares. Sit Inv Assocs stated it has 259,975 shares. Clean Yield stated it has 41,422 shares or 3.19% of all its holdings. Snow Cap Management Limited Partnership stated it has 261,185 shares. Orca Inv Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 3.13% or 14,433 shares. Capital Invsts holds 0.56% or 6.81M shares. Aristotle Cap Ltd Liability Company holds 0% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 2,000 shares. Partnervest Advisory Ltd Liability Corp, California-based fund reported 19,893 shares. The North Carolina-based Hamilton Point Advsr Ltd Com has invested 3.14% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Quantbot LP owns 0.76% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 42,248 shares.

