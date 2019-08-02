The Southern Company (SO) Is At $56.98 Formed Wedge; Prudential Financial Cut Omega Healthcare Invs (OHI) Holding By $1.35 Million

Prudential Financial Inc decreased Omega Healthcare Invs Inc (OHI) stake by 8.47% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Prudential Financial Inc sold 35,492 shares as Omega Healthcare Invs Inc (OHI)’s stock rose 2.95%. The Prudential Financial Inc holds 383,763 shares with $14.64 million value, down from 419,255 last quarter. Omega Healthcare Invs Inc now has $7.79B valuation. The stock decreased 0.03% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $36.29. About 1.29M shares traded. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) has risen 23.81% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.81% the S&P500. Some Historical OHI News: 04/04/2018 – CEO Pickett Gifts 600 Of Omega Healthcare Investors Inc; 14/05/2018 – Omega Receives Approval to Transition Majority of Orianna Portfolio; Signature Portfolio Restructuring Completed; 07/03/2018 – OMEGA HEALTHCARE INVESTORS – ITS TENANT, 4 WEST HOLDINGS& SOME OF ITS AFFILIATES STARTED VOLUNTARY CHAPTER 11 PROCEEDINGS IN U.S BANKRUPTCY COURT; 07/05/2018 – Omega Healthcare 1Q Adjusted FFO 78c/Sh; 07/05/2018 – Omega Healthcare: Orianna Restarted Partial Rent Payments in April as Required by Restructuring Support Agreement; 21/04/2018 – DJ Omega Healthcare Investors Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (OHI); 14/03/2018 – TABLE-Japan nuclear reactor operations: Kansai restarts Ohi No.3; 30/05/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind The Ensign Group, Franklin Resources, Scholastic, Omega Healthcare Investors, Grea; 23/04/2018 – Employee Benefit: U.S. Department of Labor Proposes Penalties for Farm Supply Company For Operating Damaged Forklift at its Ohi; 07/03/2018 – OMEGA HEALTHCARE INVESTORS INC – REAFFIRMS ADJUSTED FFO GUIDANCE

The Southern Company (SO) formed wedge up with $62.11 target or 9.00% above today’s $56.98 share price. The Southern Company (SO) has $59.28 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.39% or $0.78 during the last trading session, reaching $56.98. About 6.02M shares traded or 46.25% up from the average. The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) has risen 17.30% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.30% the S&P500. Some Historical SO News: 20/04/2018 – DJ Southern Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SO); 10/04/2018 – Plant Farley Unit 1 planned activities underway for the continued production of clean, safe, reliable and affordable nuclear energy; 21/05/2018 – NEE TO BUY GULF POWER, FLORIDA CITY GAS, OTHER ASSETS FROM SO; 02/05/2018 – SOUTHERN 1Q EARNINGS CALL BEGINS; 18/04/2018 – Southern Company first-quarter earnings to be released May 2; 07/05/2018 – GEORGIA POWER – EACH OFFER WILL EXPIRE AT 11:59 P.M., NEW YORK CITY TIME, ON JUNE 4, 2018, UNLESS EXTENDED OR EARLIER TERMINATED; 17/04/2018 – SOUTHERN CO: ANDREW W. EVANS WILL BECOME EVP & CFO; 23/05/2018 – Southern Co. Unit Southern Power To Sell 33% Stake In Solar Portfolio For $1.2 Billion — MarketWatch; 27/03/2018 – Florida Public Service Commission unanimously Approves Florida City Gas Rate Case Settlement; 23/05/2018 – SOUTHERN POWER SAYS DEAL FOR $1.175 BLN

Among 2 analysts covering Omega Healthcare (NYSE:OHI), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Omega Healthcare had 5 analyst reports since February 7, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Thursday, February 7 by Stifel Nicolaus.

Since January 31, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $49,512 activity. The insider WHITMAN BURKE W bought 1,350 shares worth $49,512. 50,000 shares valued at $2.00 million were sold by INSOFT STEVEN J on Thursday, January 31.

Prudential Financial Inc increased Nuance Communications Inc (NASDAQ:NUAN) stake by 488,300 shares to 1.30M valued at $22.01 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Express Inc (NYSE:EXPR) stake by 313,329 shares and now owns 973,599 shares. Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) was raised too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.29, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 34 investors sold OHI shares while 99 reduced holdings. 49 funds opened positions while 122 raised stakes. 138.57 million shares or 2.27% more from 135.50 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Legg Mason Inc invested in 4.13% or 1,435 shares. Private Na invested in 19,006 shares or 0.15% of the stock. 44,143 are owned by Eqis Cap Mgmt. Brown Advisory Inc holds 0.02% or 195,310 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Peddock Cap Advisors Limited Liability has 0.03% invested in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI). State Common Retirement Fund, New York-based fund reported 380,200 shares. Legal General Gp Pcl owns 879,147 shares. Moreover, Tower Cap Ltd (Trc) has 0.03% invested in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) for 13,398 shares. Acg Wealth holds 7,511 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Usca Ria Limited Liability Corp holds 52,675 shares or 0.43% of its portfolio. Moreover, Johnson Fin Group Incorporated has 0% invested in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI). Vestor Capital Limited Co owns 1,273 shares. Synovus Financial has 0% invested in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI). Fort Washington Invest Oh has invested 0.01% in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI). Moreover, Strs Ohio has 0.05% invested in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) for 274,316 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.33, from 0.96 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 46 investors sold The Southern Company shares while 272 reduced holdings. 104 funds opened positions while 306 raised stakes. 572.43 million shares or 0.47% more from 569.74 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Scotia Capital holds 0.01% or 10,772 shares in its portfolio. Intersect Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.16% of its portfolio in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) for 7,344 shares. First Utd Bank & Trust Tru reported 0.59% in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO). Hilton Capital Lc stated it has 2,400 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Stifel Fincl Corp reported 1.92 million shares. Northern Corporation stated it has 12.15 million shares or 0.16% of all its holdings. Stadion Money Ltd Liability accumulated 19,556 shares. Evercore Wealth Mgmt Limited stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO). Toth Financial Advisory holds 0.01% or 1,052 shares in its portfolio. Aull And Monroe Invest Mngmt holds 102,831 shares or 2.85% of its portfolio. Naples Glob Advsr Llc holds 55,102 shares or 0.73% of its portfolio. Creative Planning holds 237,025 shares. 123,100 are owned by Intact Investment Inc. Td Capital Management Lc reported 0% in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO). Federated Investors Pa invested in 9.68 million shares or 1.24% of the stock.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 2 sales for $5.89 million activity. EARLEY ANTHONY F JR bought $63,345 worth of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) on Wednesday, February 6. Clark Henry A III bought 2,000 shares worth $100,380. Shares for $1.63 million were sold by Lantrip Mark on Tuesday, February 12. BOWERS WILLIAM P had sold 90,942 shares worth $4.42M on Wednesday, February 6.

Among 5 analysts covering Southern Co (NYSE:SO), 0 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Southern Co had 12 analyst reports since February 20, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by UBS with “Hold” on Thursday, February 21. The rating was maintained by Bank of America with “Hold” on Thursday, February 21. Credit Suisse maintained the shares of SO in report on Thursday, February 21 with “Hold” rating. The rating was maintained by Bank of America on Thursday, August 1 with “Neutral”. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of SO in report on Wednesday, March 13 with “Sell” rating. SunTrust maintained The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) on Wednesday, February 20 with “Hold” rating.