The Southern Company (SO) Is At $55.66 Formed Wedge; BUDDY PLATFORM LTD ORDINARY SHARES (POTTF) Sellers Decreased By 3.75% Their Shorts

The Southern Company (SO) formed wedge up with $60.67 target or 9.00% above today’s $55.66 share price. The Southern Company (SO) has $57.90 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.80% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $55.66. About 2.58M shares traded. The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) has risen 20.40% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.97% the S&P500. Some Historical SO News: 23/05/2018 – Southern Co Portfolio Includes 26 Operating Solar Facilities Representing Approximately 1.7 Gigawatts of Capacity; 02/05/2018 – Southern Co 1Q Rev $6.4B; 21/05/2018 – SOUTHERN COMPANY OUTLOOK STABLE BY FITCH; 21/05/2018 – Southern Co May Be Required to Pay NextEra Energy $100M Termination Fee if Asset Sale Terminated — Filing; 18/04/2018 – SOUTHERN’S HATCH 2 REACTOR CUT TO 50% POWER FROM 100%: NRC; 17/04/2018 – Southern Company Announces Changes to Executive Management Team; 21/05/2018 – SOUTHERN CO SALE OF SOME FLORIDA ASSETS TO NEXTERA ENERGY; 21/05/2018 – NEE TO BUY GULF POWER, FLORIDA CITY GAS, OTHER ASSETS FROM SO; 09/04/2018 – Georgia Power to add 177 MW of solar resources for C&I REDI program; 28/03/2018 – Gaskell West 1 Solar Facility in California begins commercial operation

BUDDY PLATFORM LTD ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:POTTF) had a decrease of 3.75% in short interest. POTTF’s SI was 15,400 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its down 3.75% from 16,000 shares previously. With 17,000 avg volume, 1 days are for BUDDY PLATFORM LTD ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:POTTF)’s short sellers to cover POTTF’s short positions. It closed at $0.0388 lastly. It is up 0.00% since July 17, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

As of December 17, 2015, Potash Minerals Limited was acquired by Buddy Platform Ltd., in a reverse merger transaction. The company has market cap of $37.80 million. Potash Minerals Limited explores and develops potash minerals. It currently has negative earnings. It owns 90 percent of the K2O Utah project which covers 405kmÂ² of prospective potash permits in the Paradox basin of south eastern Utah.

More notable recent Buddy Technologies Limited (OTCMKTS:POTTF) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Meritage Appoints Robert Potts General Counsel Other OTC:MHGU – GlobeNewswire” on January 03, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Altium Ltd. 2018 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” published on February 20, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “WM Morrison Supermarkets Plc. ADR 2018 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” on September 14, 2018. More interesting news about Buddy Technologies Limited (OTCMKTS:POTTF) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Will Galaxy Resources Be Next With Some Good News? – Seeking Alpha” published on October 03, 2017 as well as Profitconfidential.com‘s news article titled: “Top 3 Gaming Stocks to Watch in 2019 – Profit Confidential” with publication date: February 04, 2019.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 2 insider sales for $5.89 million activity. $63,345 worth of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) was bought by EARLEY ANTHONY F JR on Wednesday, February 6. On Wednesday, February 6 the insider BOWERS WILLIAM P sold $4.42 million. The insider Clark Henry A III bought $100,380. Lantrip Mark had sold 33,000 shares worth $1.63 million on Tuesday, February 12.

Among 6 analysts covering Southern (NYSE:SO), 0 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Southern had 12 analyst reports since January 24, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Credit Suisse maintained The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) on Thursday, February 21 with “Hold” rating. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Wednesday, February 20 by SunTrust. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Sell” rating in Wednesday, March 13 report. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Thursday, February 21 by Bank of America. The stock of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) has “Neutral” rating given on Thursday, January 24 by Citigroup. UBS maintained The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) rating on Thursday, February 21. UBS has “Hold” rating and $50 target.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.33, from 0.96 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 46 investors sold The Southern Company shares while 272 reduced holdings. 104 funds opened positions while 306 raised stakes. 572.43 million shares or 0.47% more from 569.74 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Buckhead Cap Mgmt Ltd Llc accumulated 108,822 shares. Personal Capital Advsr stated it has 785,925 shares or 0.46% of all its holdings. Virginia-based Palladium Prtn Limited Liability has invested 0.04% in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO). Holderness Invests reported 17,822 shares. Shelton Capital Management accumulated 667 shares. Deutsche Financial Bank Ag invested in 2.04M shares or 0.06% of the stock. Moreover, Shell Asset Mngmt has 0.28% invested in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO). Salem Capital Mgmt holds 0.13% or 4,750 shares. Cutter Brokerage invested 0.08% of its portfolio in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO). Los Angeles Mgmt Equity holds 0.15% or 516,171 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Oppenheimer & Co has 0.09% invested in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) for 68,652 shares. 11,093 are held by Bessemer Group Inc. Chemung Canal Trust owns 62,907 shares. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D, a New Jersey-based fund reported 273,400 shares. State Of Wisconsin Invest Board holds 1.14 million shares or 0.17% of its portfolio.

Analysts await The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) to report earnings on August, 14. They expect $0.71 earnings per share, down 11.25% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.8 per share. SO’s profit will be $738.61M for 19.60 P/E if the $0.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.70 actual earnings per share reported by The Southern Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.43% EPS growth.