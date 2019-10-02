The Southern Company (SO) Holder Welch Group Trimmed Its Holding as Stock Price Rose; Golub Group Boosted Its Deere & Co (DE) Holding by $316,800

Golub Group Llc increased its stake in Deere & Co (DE) by 1.43% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Golub Group Llc bought 1,920 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.67% . The institutional investor held 136,614 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $22.64 million, up from 134,694 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Golub Group Llc who had been investing in Deere & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $51.40 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.36% or $2.25 during the last trading session, reaching $163.25. About 2.57M shares traded or 34.51% up from the average. Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) has risen 19.86% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.86% the S&P500. Some Historical DE News: 18/05/2018 – Deere & Co. Sees FY18 Construction, Forestry Equipment Sales Up About 83%; 18/05/2018 – DEERE & CO SEES EQUIPMENT OPERATIONS’ PENSION/OPEB CONTRIBUTIONS FOR FISCAL 2018 ABOUT $1,100 MLN, UP FROM ABOUT $140 MLN PREVIOUSLY FORECAST; 04/04/2018 – US SOYBEAN: AGCO COULD BENEFIT AS IT HAS A HIGHER RELIANCE ON LATIN AMERICA, WHICH WILL BE THE BENEFICIARY OF THE US-CHINA TRADE WAR – BERENBERG; 18/05/2018 – DEERE & CO – DEERE RETAIL SALES FOR U.S. AND CANADA AG COMBINES IN APRIL 2018 WERE UP MORE THAN INDUSTRY; 20/03/2018 – MEDIA-Deere is concerned about retaliation against U.S. agriculture – Bloomberg; 18/05/2018 – DEERE SAYS EXPECT “STRONG” MARGINS IN AGRICULTURE AND TURF BUSINESS GOING FORWARD; 04/04/2018 – FACTBOX-U.S. winners and losers from trade tit-for-tat; 24/04/2018 – Kespry Earns Recognition as a John Deere Supplier Innovation Award Winner; 20/03/2018 – DEERE CEO SAM ALLEN SPEAKS IN INTERVIEW IN BRAZIL; 18/05/2018 – Fitch Affirms Outstanding Classes of John Deere Owner Trust 2015-B and 2016-B

Welch Group Llc decreased its stake in The Southern Company (SO) by 1.66% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Welch Group Llc sold 9,730 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.01% . The institutional investor held 577,720 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $31.94M, down from 587,450 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Welch Group Llc who had been investing in The Southern Company for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $63.92B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.18% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $61.15. About 4.00 million shares traded. The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) has risen 17.30% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.30% the S&P500. Some Historical SO News: 21/05/2018 – SOUTHERN M&A CALL BEGINS; 01/05/2018 – Southern’s Georgia Power to Buy Energy From Invenergy Solar Farm; 06/03/2018 Plant Hatch Unit 1 returns to service after loading first of its kind, industry-changing fuel technology; 21/05/2018 – S&PGR Afrms Southern Co Rtgs, Otlk Neg; Gulf Power Otlk Stble; 05/04/2018 – Georgia Power celebrates Earth Month this April; 02/05/2018 – SOUTHERN CFO ART BEATTIE COMMENTS ON BLOOMBERG TELEVISION; 02/05/2018 – Southern Co 1Q Rev $6.37B; 02/05/2018 – SOUTHERN CO. PLANS TO COMPLETE STAKE SALE IN SOLAR MID-2018; 02/05/2018 – SOUTHERN SAYS TAX REFORM PROVIDED $1.7B TO UTILITY CUSTOMERS; 02/05/2018 – Southern’s Profit Gets Boost From Tax Law Changes — Earnings Review

Analysts await The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $1.10 earnings per share, down 3.51% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.14 per share. SO’s profit will be $1.15B for 13.90 P/E if the $1.10 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.80 actual earnings per share reported by The Southern Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 37.50% EPS growth.

