The Southern Company (SO) Holder Welch Group Has Trimmed Its Stake by $535,150 as Share Value Rose; As Quad / Graphics (QUAD) Valuation Rose, Water Island Capital Lifted Its Stake by $1.37 Million

Water Island Capital Llc increased its stake in Quad / Graphics Inc (QUAD) by 797.82% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Water Island Capital Llc bought 195,052 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.63% . The hedge fund held 219,500 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.74M, up from 24,448 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Water Island Capital Llc who had been investing in Quad / Graphics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $507.89 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.10% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $9.61. About 157,124 shares traded. Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD) has declined 44.01% since October 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 44.01% the S&P500. Some Historical QUAD News: 21/03/2018 – QUAD/GRAPHICS INC – INCREASED ITS EQUITY POSITION IN RISE INTERACTIVE, ACQUIRING A MAJORITY OWNERSHIP STAKE IN THE DIGITAL MARKETING AGENCY; 02/05/2018 – Quad/Graphics Wins U.S. Bank Credit Card Acquisition Program; 02/05/2018 – Quad/Graphics Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – Quad/Graphics Reaffirms 2018 Guidance; 21/03/2018 – QUAD/GRAPHICS BUYS MAJORITY INTEREST IN RISE INTERACTIVE; 02/04/2018 – Quad/Graphics Produces ELLE’s First Personalized Cover; 01/05/2018 – Quad/Graphics 1Q Loss/Shr 7c; 02/05/2018 – QUAD/GRAPHICS WINS U.S. BANK CREDIT CARD PURCHASE PROGRAM

Welch Group Llc decreased its stake in The Southern Company (SO) by 1.66% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Welch Group Llc sold 9,730 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.01% . The institutional investor held 577,720 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $31.94M, down from 587,450 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Welch Group Llc who had been investing in The Southern Company for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $64.63B market cap company. The stock increased 1.12% or $0.69 during the last trading session, reaching $62.05. About 3.14M shares traded. The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) has risen 17.30% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.30% the S&P500. Some Historical SO News: 17/04/2018 – Southern Co. Names Andrew W. Evans CFO Effective June 1, 2018; 19/03/2018 – Georgia Power prepared for severe weather Monday; 01/05/2018 – Southern’s Georgia Power to Buy Energy From Invenergy Solar Farm; 23/05/2018 – Southern Co. Unit Southern Power To Sell 33% Stake In Solar Portfolio For $1.2 Billion — MarketWatch; 20/04/2018 – Moody’s Liquidity-Stress lndicator down again in mid-April on favorable conditions for US spec-grade companies; 21/05/2018 – NEE TO BUY GULF POWER, FLORIDA CITY GAS, OTHER ASSETS FROM SO; 07/05/2018 – GEORGIA POWER – EACH OFFER WILL EXPIRE AT 11:59 P.M., NEW YORK CITY TIME, ON JUNE 4, 2018, UNLESS EXTENDED OR EARLIER TERMINATED; 21/05/2018 – SOUTHERN M&A CALL CONCLUDES; 29/03/2018 – 306-ton Unit 4 Reactor Vessel placed at Vogtle nuclear expansion; 29/05/2018 – SOUTHERN CO – ONCE OPERATIONAL, ALL ATTRIBUTES GENERATED BY FACILITY WILL BE SOLD UNDER A 20-YR POWER PURCHASE AGREEMENT TO AECC

More notable recent Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why Quad/Graphics Stock Soared Wednesday – Yahoo Finance” on July 31, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Agency Executive to Sharpen and Expand Quad’s Growing Shopper Media Offering – Business Wire” published on May 08, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Quad Shareholders Approve Issuance of Shares in Connection with Its Acquisition of LSC Communications – Business Wire” on February 25, 2019. More interesting news about Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Quad/Graphics declares $0.30 dividend – Seeking Alpha” published on July 30, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Quad/Graphics, Inc. (QUAD) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 08, 2019.

Water Island Capital Llc, which manages about $3.48 billion and $2.15B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spark Therapeutics Inc (Put) by 472,200 shares to 16,600 shares, valued at $105,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Norfolk Southern Corp (NYSE:NSC) by 13,353 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 8,778 shares, and cut its stake in Rent A Ctr Inc New (NASDAQ:RCII).

Analysts await The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $1.10 earnings per share, down 3.51% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.14 per share. SO’s profit will be $1.15 billion for 14.10 P/E if the $1.10 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.80 actual earnings per share reported by The Southern Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 37.50% EPS growth.

Welch Group Llc, which manages about $645.12M and $937.04M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) by 12,788 shares to 356,368 shares, valued at $27.31M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Leggett & Platt Inc (NYSE:LEG) by 32,078 shares in the quarter, for a total of 622,852 shares, and has risen its stake in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX).

More notable recent The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “The Cactus (NYSE:WHD) Share Price Is Down 29% So Some Shareholders Are Getting Worried – Yahoo Finance” on October 04, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Should You Buy Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS) For Its Upcoming Dividend In 4 Days? – Yahoo Finance” published on October 05, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “The Lumber Liquidators Holdings (NYSE:LL) Share Price Is Down 83% So Some Shareholders Are Rather Upset – Yahoo Finance” on September 16, 2019. More interesting news about The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) were released by: Etftrends.com and their article: “After A Year Of Volatility, Which Sector ETFs Are In the Black? – ETF Trends” published on October 05, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “5 Massive Defense Deals You Have Might Missed in Last Week’s Pentagon Contracts Update – Motley Fool” with publication date: October 06, 2019.