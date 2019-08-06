The Southern Company (SO) and Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) Comparing side by side

This is therefore a contrasting of the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) and Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL). The two are both Electric Utilities companies that compete with one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The Southern Company 53 2.64 N/A 3.21 17.49 Xcel Energy Inc. 57 2.68 N/A 2.51 23.78

Table 1 highlights The Southern Company and Xcel Energy Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Xcel Energy Inc. is observed to has lower earnings, but higher revenue than The Southern Company. The business that is presently more affordable of the two stocks is the one that has a lower price-to-earnings ratio. The Southern Company’s presently lower price-to-earnings ratio makes it the more affordable of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Southern Company 0.00% 13.5% 3% Xcel Energy Inc. 0.00% 10.6% 2.8%

Risk & Volatility

The Southern Company is 81.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 0.19 beta. Xcel Energy Inc.’s 82.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 0.18 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of The Southern Company are 0.9 and 0.7 respectively. Its competitor Xcel Energy Inc.’s Current Ratio is 0.7 and its Quick Ratio is 0.6. The Southern Company can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Xcel Energy Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The Southern Company and Xcel Energy Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score The Southern Company 1 4 0 2.80 Xcel Energy Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The average price target of The Southern Company is $51.4, with potential downside of -8.10%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both The Southern Company and Xcel Energy Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 58.5% and 78.4% respectively. 0.1% are The Southern Company’s share held by insiders. Insiders Competitively, held 0.3% of Xcel Energy Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) The Southern Company 1.01% 2.48% 7.01% 17.4% 17.3% 27.96% Xcel Energy Inc. -1.41% 0.3% 6.64% 17.07% 28.78% 20.99%

For the past year The Southern Company has stronger performance than Xcel Energy Inc.

Summary

On 7 of the 11 factors The Southern Company beats Xcel Energy Inc.

The Southern Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects; sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in seven states, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas midstream operations. It owns/operates 33 hydroelectric generating stations, 29 fossil fuel generating stations, 3 nuclear generating stations, 14 combined cycle/cogeneration stations, 33 solar facilities, 9 wind facilities, 1 biomass facility, and 1 landfill gas facility. As of February 22, 2017, it had 44,000 megawatts of generating capacity and 1,500 billion cubic feet of combined natural gas consumption and throughput volume serving 9 million electric and gas utility customers. The company also provides digital wireless communications services with various communication options, including push to talk, cellular service, text messaging, wireless Internet access, and wireless data. The Southern Company was founded in 1945 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

Xcel Energy Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages primarily in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil and refuse, and wind energy sources. It also purchases, transports, distributes, and sells natural gas. In addition, the company develops and leases natural gas pipelines, and storage and compression facilities; and invests in rental housing projects, as well as procures equipment for construction of renewable generation facilities. It serves residential, commercial, and industrial customers in the portions of Colorado, Michigan, Minnesota, New Mexico, North Dakota, South Dakota, Texas, and Wisconsin. Xcel Energy Inc. was founded in 1909 and is based in Minneapolis, Minnesota.