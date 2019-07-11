The Southern Company (SO) and The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES) Contrasting side by side

We are contrasting The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) and The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES) on their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Electric Utilities companies, competing one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The Southern Company 51 2.63 N/A 3.21 16.69 The AES Corporation 17 1.06 N/A 0.74 21.98

Table 1 highlights The Southern Company and The AES Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. The AES Corporation has lower revenue and earnings than The Southern Company. The business that is more affordable between the two has a lower P/E ratio. The Southern Company’s presently lower P/E ratio means it is more affordable than The AES Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of The Southern Company and The AES Corporation.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Southern Company 0.00% 13.5% 3% The AES Corporation 0.00% 20.6% 2.1%

Volatility and Risk

The Southern Company’s 0.22 beta indicates that its volatility is 78.00% less volatile than that of S&P 500. Competitively, The AES Corporation’s 6.00% volatility makes it more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 1.06 beta.

Liquidity

The Southern Company has a Current Ratio of 0.9 and a Quick Ratio of 0.7. Competitively, The AES Corporation’s Current Ratio is 1.3 and has 1.2 Quick Ratio. The AES Corporation’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than The Southern Company.

Analyst Ratings

The Southern Company and The AES Corporation Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score The Southern Company 1 5 0 2.83 The AES Corporation 0 2 1 2.33

The Southern Company’s consensus price target is $49.6, while its potential downside is -12.84%. The AES Corporation on the other hand boasts of a $17.67 consensus price target and a 4.00% potential upside. The data provided earlier shows that The AES Corporation appears more favorable than The Southern Company, based on analyst opinion.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The Southern Company and The AES Corporation has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 57.8% and 97.3%. The Southern Company’s share held by insiders are 0.1%. Comparatively, The AES Corporation has 0.3% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) The Southern Company 2.76% 1.75% 8.98% 14.59% 20.4% 22.13% The AES Corporation 1.5% -10.34% -4.81% 4.51% 31.34% 12.17%

For the past year The Southern Company’s stock price has bigger growth than The AES Corporation.

Summary

The Southern Company beats The AES Corporation on 8 of the 12 factors.

The Southern Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects; sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in seven states, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas midstream operations. It owns/operates 33 hydroelectric generating stations, 29 fossil fuel generating stations, 3 nuclear generating stations, 14 combined cycle/cogeneration stations, 33 solar facilities, 9 wind facilities, 1 biomass facility, and 1 landfill gas facility. As of February 22, 2017, it had 44,000 megawatts of generating capacity and 1,500 billion cubic feet of combined natural gas consumption and throughput volume serving 9 million electric and gas utility customers. The company also provides digital wireless communications services with various communication options, including push to talk, cellular service, text messaging, wireless Internet access, and wireless data. The Southern Company was founded in 1945 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market. It uses a range of fuels to generate electricity, including hydro, coal/ petroleum coke, oil, gas/diesel, biomass, solar, wind, energy storage, and landfill gas. The company owns and/or operates a generation portfolio of approximately 30,379 megawatts. It has operations in the United States, Chile, Colombia, Argentina, Brazil, Mexico, Central America, the Caribbean, Europe, and Asia. The company was formerly known as Applied Energy Services, Inc. and changed its name to The AES Corporation in April 2000. The AES Corporation was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Arlington, Virginia.