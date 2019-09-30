The Southern Company (SO) and Its Peers Financial Results Comparison

The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) is a company in the Electric Utilities industry and that’s how we contrast it to its competitors. The contrasting will be based on the institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

58.5% of The Southern Company’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 65.06% of all Electric Utilities’s companies shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.1% of The Southern Company shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 10.10% of all Electric Utilities companies shares are owned by company insiders.

Profitability

On first table we have The Southern Company and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Southern Company 1,752,907,466.71% 13.50% 3.00% Industry Average 5.19% 11.04% 2.66%

Valuation & Earnings

In next table we are contrasting The Southern Company and its competitors’ valuation, gross revenue and net income.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio The Southern Company 1.04B 59 17.49 Industry Average 368.77M 7.11B 42.78

The Southern Company has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its competitors. The business has a lower price-to-earnings ratio which is currently more affordable in contrast to its competitors.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 provides breakdown of current ratings for The Southern Company and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score The Southern Company 1 2 0 2.67 Industry Average 1.43 1.78 1.54 2.22

$60 is the consensus target price of The Southern Company, with a potential downside of -3.12%. As a group, Electric Utilities companies have a potential upside of 56.01%. Given The Southern Company’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe The Southern Company is more favorable than its peers.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of The Southern Company and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) The Southern Company 1.01% 2.48% 7.01% 17.4% 17.3% 27.96% Industry Average 1.46% 3.69% 11.77% 17.07% 24.65% 18.25%

For the past year The Southern Company has stronger performance than The Southern Company’s competitors.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of The Southern Company are 0.9 and 0.7. Competitively, The Southern Company’s competitors have 0.96 and 0.83 for Current and Quick Ratio. The Southern Company’s competitors have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than The Southern Company.

Risk & Volatility

A beta of 0.19 shows that The Southern Company is 81.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, The Southern Company’s competitors are 60.18% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 0.40 beta.

Dividends

The Southern Company does not pay a dividend.

Summary

The Southern Company’s competitors beat on 5 of the 6 factors The Southern Company.

The Southern Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects; sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in seven states, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas midstream operations. It owns/operates 33 hydroelectric generating stations, 29 fossil fuel generating stations, 3 nuclear generating stations, 14 combined cycle/cogeneration stations, 33 solar facilities, 9 wind facilities, 1 biomass facility, and 1 landfill gas facility. As of February 22, 2017, it had 44,000 megawatts of generating capacity and 1,500 billion cubic feet of combined natural gas consumption and throughput volume serving 9 million electric and gas utility customers. The company also provides digital wireless communications services with various communication options, including push to talk, cellular service, text messaging, wireless Internet access, and wireless data. The Southern Company was founded in 1945 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.