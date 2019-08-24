The Southern Company (SO) and Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR) Comparing side by side

Both The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) and Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR) are Electric Utilities companies, competing one another. We will compare their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The Southern Company 53 2.76 N/A 3.21 17.49 Entergy Corporation 98 2.00 N/A 5.22 20.25

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for The Southern Company and Entergy Corporation. Entergy Corporation appears to has higher revenue and earnings than The Southern Company. The business with the lower P/E out of the two companies is considered for more affordable of the two firms currently. The Southern Company is trading at a lower P/E ratio than Entergy Corporation, indicating that it is currently more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Southern Company 0.00% 13.5% 3% Entergy Corporation 0.00% 11.3% 2%

Volatility & Risk

A 0.19 beta means The Southern Company’s volatility is 81.00% less than Standard and Poor’s 500’s volatility. Competitively, Entergy Corporation is 67.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 0.33 beta.

Liquidity

The Southern Company’s Current Ratio is 0.9 while its Quick Ratio is 0.7. On the competitive side is, Entergy Corporation which has a 0.7 Current Ratio and a 0.5 Quick Ratio. The Southern Company is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Entergy Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for The Southern Company and Entergy Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score The Southern Company 1 1 0 2.50 Entergy Corporation 0 0 2 3.00

The Southern Company has a -1.18% downside potential and a consensus target price of $57. Competitively Entergy Corporation has a consensus target price of $113, with potential upside of 2.88%. Based on the analysts belief we can conclude, Entergy Corporation is looking more favorable than The Southern Company.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The Southern Company and Entergy Corporation has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 58.5% and 90.6%. 0.1% are The Southern Company’s share owned by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, owned 0.3% of Entergy Corporation shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) The Southern Company 1.01% 2.48% 7.01% 17.4% 17.3% 27.96% Entergy Corporation 0.92% 3.55% 10.15% 21.25% 31.58% 22.71%

For the past year The Southern Company’s stock price has bigger growth than Entergy Corporation.

Summary

On 8 of the 12 factors Entergy Corporation beats The Southern Company.

The Southern Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects; sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in seven states, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas midstream operations. It owns/operates 33 hydroelectric generating stations, 29 fossil fuel generating stations, 3 nuclear generating stations, 14 combined cycle/cogeneration stations, 33 solar facilities, 9 wind facilities, 1 biomass facility, and 1 landfill gas facility. As of February 22, 2017, it had 44,000 megawatts of generating capacity and 1,500 billion cubic feet of combined natural gas consumption and throughput volume serving 9 million electric and gas utility customers. The company also provides digital wireless communications services with various communication options, including push to talk, cellular service, text messaging, wireless Internet access, and wireless data. The Southern Company was founded in 1945 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of electricity in the United States. It operates through two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas. The Entergy Wholesale Commodities segment engages in the ownership, operation, and decommissioning of nuclear power plants located in the northern United States; sells electric power to wholesale customers; offers services to other nuclear power plant owners; and owns interests in non-nuclear power plants that sell electric power to wholesale customers. It sells energy to retail power providers, utilities, electric power co-operatives, power trading organizations, and other power generation companies. The company generates electricity through gas/oil, nuclear, coal, and hydro power. Its power plants have approximately 30,000 megawatts (MW) of electric generating capacity, including approximately 10,000 MW of nuclear power. The company delivers electricity to 2.9 million utility customers in Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas. Entergy Corporation was founded in 1989 and is based in New Orleans, Louisiana.