The Southern Company (SO) and Consolidated Edison Inc. (NYSE:ED) Contrasting side by side

Both The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) and Consolidated Edison Inc. (NYSE:ED) are each other’s competitor in the Electric Utilities industry. Thus the contrast of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The Southern Company 54 2.75 N/A 3.21 17.49 Consolidated Edison Inc. 86 2.35 N/A 4.36 19.51

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies. Consolidated Edison Inc. has higher revenue and earnings than The Southern Company. The business that is currently more affordable of the two stocks is the one that has a lower P/E ratio. The Southern Company has been trading at a lower P/E ratio than Consolidated Edison Inc., which means that it is at the moment the more affordable of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 has The Southern Company and Consolidated Edison Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Southern Company 0.00% 13.5% 3% Consolidated Edison Inc. 0.00% 8.4% 2.7%

Risk & Volatility

The Southern Company is 81.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 0.19 beta. Consolidated Edison Inc. on the other hand, has 0.1 beta which makes it 90.00% less volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of The Southern Company is 0.9 while its Quick Ratio stands at 0.7. The Current Ratio of rival Consolidated Edison Inc. is 0.6 and its Quick Ratio is has 0.5. The Southern Company is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Consolidated Edison Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for The Southern Company and Consolidated Edison Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score The Southern Company 1 1 0 2.50 Consolidated Edison Inc. 2 2 0 2.50

The average price target of The Southern Company is $57, with potential downside of -2.16%. Competitively Consolidated Edison Inc. has a consensus price target of $86.8, with potential downside of -2.36%. The data from earlier shows that analysts opinion suggest that The Southern Company seems more appealing than Consolidated Edison Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 58.5% of The Southern Company shares are owned by institutional investors while 61.9% of Consolidated Edison Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 0.1% of The Southern Company’s share are owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.2% of Consolidated Edison Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) The Southern Company 1.01% 2.48% 7.01% 17.4% 17.3% 27.96% Consolidated Edison Inc. -1.81% -2.75% -0.32% 11.51% 8.7% 11.12%

For the past year The Southern Company was more bullish than Consolidated Edison Inc.

The Southern Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects; sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in seven states, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas midstream operations. It owns/operates 33 hydroelectric generating stations, 29 fossil fuel generating stations, 3 nuclear generating stations, 14 combined cycle/cogeneration stations, 33 solar facilities, 9 wind facilities, 1 biomass facility, and 1 landfill gas facility. As of February 22, 2017, it had 44,000 megawatts of generating capacity and 1,500 billion cubic feet of combined natural gas consumption and throughput volume serving 9 million electric and gas utility customers. The company also provides digital wireless communications services with various communication options, including push to talk, cellular service, text messaging, wireless Internet access, and wireless data. The Southern Company was founded in 1945 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

Consolidated Edison, Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. The company offers electric services to approximately 3.4 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,649 customers in parts of Manhattan. It also supplies electricity to approximately 0.3 million customers in southeastern New York, and northern New Jersey; and gas to approximately 0.1 million customers in southeastern New York. The company operates 532 circuit miles of transmission lines; 15 transmission substations; 62 distribution substations; 85,514 in-service line transformers; 3,913 pole miles of overhead distribution lines; and 1,764 miles of underground distribution lines, as well as 1,865 miles of mains and 104,748 service lines for natural gas distribution. In addition, it owns, operates, and develops renewable and energy infrastructure projects; and provides energy-related products and services to wholesale and retail customers, as well as invests in electric and gas transmission projects. It primarily sells electricity to industrial, commercial, residential, and governmental customers. Consolidated Edison, Inc. was founded in 1884 and is based in New York, New York.