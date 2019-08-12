The Southern Company (SO) and Consolidated Edison Inc. (NYSE:ED) Comparing side by side

The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) and Consolidated Edison Inc. (NYSE:ED) compete with each other in the Electric Utilities sector. We will analyze and compare their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The Southern Company 53 2.78 N/A 3.21 17.49 Consolidated Edison Inc. 85 2.31 N/A 4.36 19.51

Table 1 demonstrates The Southern Company and Consolidated Edison Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Consolidated Edison Inc. seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to The Southern Company. The company that is more affordable between the two has a lower P/E ratio. The Southern Company is presently more affordable than Consolidated Edison Inc., because it’s trading at a lower P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Southern Company 0.00% 13.5% 3% Consolidated Edison Inc. 0.00% 8.4% 2.7%

Risk & Volatility

A 0.19 beta indicates that The Southern Company is 81.00% less volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Consolidated Edison Inc.’s beta is 0.1 which is 90.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Southern Company’s Current Ratio is 0.9 while its Quick Ratio is 0.7. On the competitive side is, Consolidated Edison Inc. which has a 0.6 Current Ratio and a 0.5 Quick Ratio. The Southern Company is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Consolidated Edison Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for The Southern Company and Consolidated Edison Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score The Southern Company 1 4 0 2.80 Consolidated Edison Inc. 3 3 0 2.50

The downside potential is -12.03% for The Southern Company with average price target of $51.4. Competitively the average price target of Consolidated Edison Inc. is $85.5, which is potential -1.99% downside. The data from earlier shows that analysts view suggest that Consolidated Edison Inc. seems more appealing than The Southern Company.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 58.5% of The Southern Company shares and 61.9% of Consolidated Edison Inc. shares. 0.1% are The Southern Company’s share owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.2% of Consolidated Edison Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) The Southern Company 1.01% 2.48% 7.01% 17.4% 17.3% 27.96% Consolidated Edison Inc. -1.81% -2.75% -0.32% 11.51% 8.7% 11.12%

For the past year The Southern Company’s stock price has bigger growth than Consolidated Edison Inc.

Summary

Consolidated Edison Inc. beats on 7 of the 12 factors The Southern Company.

The Southern Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects; sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in seven states, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas midstream operations. It owns/operates 33 hydroelectric generating stations, 29 fossil fuel generating stations, 3 nuclear generating stations, 14 combined cycle/cogeneration stations, 33 solar facilities, 9 wind facilities, 1 biomass facility, and 1 landfill gas facility. As of February 22, 2017, it had 44,000 megawatts of generating capacity and 1,500 billion cubic feet of combined natural gas consumption and throughput volume serving 9 million electric and gas utility customers. The company also provides digital wireless communications services with various communication options, including push to talk, cellular service, text messaging, wireless Internet access, and wireless data. The Southern Company was founded in 1945 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

Consolidated Edison, Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. The company offers electric services to approximately 3.4 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,649 customers in parts of Manhattan. It also supplies electricity to approximately 0.3 million customers in southeastern New York, and northern New Jersey; and gas to approximately 0.1 million customers in southeastern New York. The company operates 532 circuit miles of transmission lines; 15 transmission substations; 62 distribution substations; 85,514 in-service line transformers; 3,913 pole miles of overhead distribution lines; and 1,764 miles of underground distribution lines, as well as 1,865 miles of mains and 104,748 service lines for natural gas distribution. In addition, it owns, operates, and develops renewable and energy infrastructure projects; and provides energy-related products and services to wholesale and retail customers, as well as invests in electric and gas transmission projects. It primarily sells electricity to industrial, commercial, residential, and governmental customers. Consolidated Edison, Inc. was founded in 1884 and is based in New York, New York.