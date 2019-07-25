The Southern Company (SO) Analysts See $0.71 EPS; Bluecrest Capital Management LTD Has Boosted Grupo Financiero Galicia S A (GGAL) Position By $1.01 Million

Analysts expect The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) to report $0.71 EPS on August, 14.They anticipate $0.09 EPS change or 11.25% from last quarter’s $0.8 EPS. SO’s profit would be $738.61M giving it 19.55 P/E if the $0.71 EPS is correct. After having $0.70 EPS previously, The Southern Company’s analysts see 1.43% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.22% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $55.52. About 1.71M shares traded. The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) has risen 20.40% since July 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.97% the S&P500. Some Historical SO News: 21/05/2018 – NextEra Energy May Be Required to Pay Southern Co Termination Fee of $100M or $200M if Asset Sale Terminated — Filing; 23/05/2018 – SOUTHERN POWER TO SELL 33% STAKE IN PORTFOLIO FOR $1.18B; 21/05/2018 – NextEra to buy some Southern Co assets for $5.08 bln; 02/05/2018 – Southern Co 1Q EPS 92c; 21/05/2018 – Fitch Affirms Southern Company’s ‘BBB+’ IDR Following Florida Sale Announcement; 21/05/2018 – NextEra to Buy Florida Utility From Southern for $5.1 Billion; 21/05/2018 – NextEra Energy reaches definitive agreements to acquire Gulf Power, Florida City Gas and additional assets from Southern Company; 02/05/2018 – Third class of Vogtle 3&4 operators pass NRC licensing exam; 10/04/2018 – Southern Co.: Unit 1 of the Joseph M. Farley Nuclear Plant Began Planned Refueling and Maintenance Outage on April 8; 09/04/2018 – Southern Co. ‘In Great Shape’ to Explore Nuclear Power Options, Says CEO (Video)

Bluecrest Capital Management Ltd increased Grupo Financiero Galicia S A (GGAL) stake by 348.16% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Bluecrest Capital Management Ltd acquired 40,397 shares as Grupo Financiero Galicia S A (GGAL)'s stock declined 29.66%. The Bluecrest Capital Management Ltd holds 52,000 shares with $1.33 million value, up from 11,603 last quarter. Grupo Financiero Galicia S A now has $4.86 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.53% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $33.76. About 589,130 shares traded. Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ:GGAL) has declined 44.51% since July 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 48.94% the S&P500.

Bluecrest Capital Management Ltd decreased Hcp Inc (NYSE:HCP) stake by 20,732 shares to 15,954 valued at $499,000 in 2019Q1. It also reduced Keurig Dr Pepper Inc stake by 17,719 shares and now owns 29,100 shares. Nordson Corp (NASDAQ:NDSN) was reduced too.

More notable recent Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ:GGAL) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: "Are Investors Undervaluing Grupo Financiero Galicia (GGAL) Right Now? – Nasdaq" on July 03, 2019

Among 5 analysts covering Southern Co (NYSE:SO), 0 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Southern Co had 11 analyst reports since February 20, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by SunTrust on Wednesday, February 20 with “Hold”. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Thursday, February 21 by Credit Suisse. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Sell” rating and $48 target in Wednesday, March 13 report. The firm has “Hold” rating by Bank of America given on Thursday, February 21. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Thursday, February 21 by UBS.

More notable recent The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: "Here's Why I Think Southern (NYSE:SO) Might Deserve Your Attention Today – Yahoo Finance" on June 29, 2019

Since February 6, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 2 selling transactions for $5.89 million activity. $1.63M worth of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) shares were sold by Lantrip Mark. EARLEY ANTHONY F JR bought $63,345 worth of stock. 2,000 shares valued at $100,380 were bought by Clark Henry A III on Tuesday, March 5. On Wednesday, February 6 the insider BOWERS WILLIAM P sold $4.42M.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.33, from 0.96 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 46 investors sold The Southern Company shares while 272 reduced holdings. 104 funds opened positions while 306 raised stakes. 572.43 million shares or 0.47% more from 569.74 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Highstreet Asset Management holds 0.19% of its portfolio in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) for 63,434 shares. Hills Bank & Trust Tru holds 0.08% of its portfolio in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) for 5,954 shares. Incorporated Ok holds 0.32% of its portfolio in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) for 57,618 shares. Lincoln National Corporation has invested 0.07% in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO). Cadence Commercial Bank Na reported 5,334 shares. First Fin National Bank & Trust has 7,641 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Wilbanks Smith Thomas Asset Mngmt Ltd Llc holds 42,996 shares. Cranbrook Wealth Management Ltd Co stated it has 2,152 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Nuwave Inv Limited Com invested in 0.01% or 167 shares. Daiwa Securities Group Inc Inc has 39,346 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Brookmont Capital Management owns 25,122 shares. First Fiduciary Invest Counsel Inc holds 2.2% or 230,229 shares in its portfolio. 5,217 are held by Rnc Mngmt Ltd Co. Ipswich Investment Mgmt owns 0.38% invested in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) for 22,409 shares. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec reported 186,658 shares stake.