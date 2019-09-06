The Southern Company JR SUB NT 76 (SOJB) Forms $26.49 Double Top; Reliant Bancorp (RBNC) Shorts Down By 6.22%

Reliant Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:RBNC) had a decrease of 6.22% in short interest. RBNC’s SI was 218,700 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 6.22% from 233,200 shares previously. With 15,200 avg volume, 14 days are for Reliant Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:RBNC)’s short sellers to cover RBNC’s short positions. The SI to Reliant Bancorp Inc’s float is 2.18%. The stock decreased 1.58% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $22.78. About 480 shares traded. Reliant Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBNC) has 0.00% since September 6, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical RBNC News: 29/03/2018 – RELIANT BANCORP INC RBNC.O INCREASES QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND BY 33 PCT TO $0.08/SHR; 29/03/2018 RELIANT BANCORP, INC. INCREASES QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND BY 33% TO $0.08 PER SHARE; 22/05/2018 – Reliant Bank Partners with Hytch to Offer Rewards for Ridesharing

The Southern Company JR SUB NT 76 (SOJB) formed double top with $28.08 target or 6.00% above today’s $26.49 share price. The Southern Company JR SUB NT 76 (SOJB) has $ valuation. The stock decreased 0.10% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $26.49. About 847 shares traded or Infinity% up from the average. The Southern Company JR SUB NT 76 (NYSE:SOJB) has 0.00% since September 6, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Reliant Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding firm for Reliant Bank that provides a range of commercial banking services for businesses and individuals in the Middle Tennessee region and the Nashville-Davidson-Murfreesboro-Franklin Metropolitan Statistical Area. The company has market cap of $255.01 million. The Company’s deposit products include checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts; certificates of deposit; non-interest-bearing deposit accounts; and interest bearing demand deposits. It has a 15.93 P/E ratio. The company's loan portfolio comprises residential mortgage loans and mortgage refinancing; commercial, industrial, and agricultural loans; residential and commercial real estate loans; construction, land development, and farmland loans; home equity lines of credit; and consumer loans, such as loans for household, family, and other personal expenditures, as well as debit cards.