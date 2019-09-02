The Southern Co. (SO) Holder Highstreet Asset Management Has Lowered Its Stake by $362,610 as Share Value Rose; Gentex (GNTX) Shareholder Lvz Advisors Has Lowered Holding

Lvz Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Gentex Corp (GNTX) by 89.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lvz Advisors Inc sold 10,030 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.84% . The institutional investor held 1,130 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $234,000, down from 11,160 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lvz Advisors Inc who had been investing in Gentex Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.76 billion market cap company. It closed at $26.6 lastly. It is down 19.48% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.48% the S&P500. Some Historical GNTX News: 20/04/2018 – GENTEX CORP – SEES CALENDAR YEAR 2018 TOTAL LIGHT VEHICLE PRODUCTION OF 53.09 MLN; 09/03/2018 – GENTEX – CAPITAL ALLOCATION STRATEGY INCLUDES DEBT REPAYMENT OF $78 MLN DURING FIRST THREE QTRS OF 2018; 09/03/2018 – GENTEX – BOARD AUTHORIZED MANAGEMENT TO SECURE LINE OF CREDIT OF UP TO ADDITIONAL $150 MLN; 09/03/2018 – Gentex Announces Cap Allocation Strategy, Additional Shr Repurchase Authorization and 10% Increase in Qtrly Cash Div; 09/03/2018 – GENTEX REPORTS CAPITAL ALLOCATION STRATEGY, ADDED SHARE BUYBACK; 20/04/2018 – DJ Gentex Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GNTX); 25/04/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within MicroStrategy, Marcus & Millichap, Gentex, Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, Dave & Bus; 16/05/2018 – DEEP ECO: Gentex May Benefit, Industry Production Rises in April; 04/05/2018 – Gentex Recognized as 2017 Supplier of the Year by General Motors; 20/04/2018 – GENTEX 1Q EPS 40C

Highstreet Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in The Southern Co. (SO) by 10.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Highstreet Asset Management Inc sold 7,110 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.01% . The institutional investor held 63,434 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.28 million, down from 70,544 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Highstreet Asset Management Inc who had been investing in The Southern Co. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $60.57B market cap company. The stock increased 0.24% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $58.26. About 7.43M shares traded or 62.66% up from the average. The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) has risen 17.30% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.30% the S&P500. Some Historical SO News: 02/05/2018 – SOUTHERN CEO TOM FANNING COMMENTS IN INTERVIEW; 21/05/2018 – SOUTHERN CO – IN TRANSACTIONS VALUED AT APPROXIMATELY $6.475 BLN; 14/05/2018 – SOUTHERN CO CUTS FARLEY 1 REACTOR TO 2% POWER FROM 13%: NRC; 09/04/2018 – MEDIA-Southern Co nears sale of one-third stake in its solar portfolio – Bloomberg; 10/04/2018 – Plant Farley Unit 1 planned activities underway for the continued production of clean, safe, reliable and affordable nuclear en; 02/05/2018 – SOUTHERN CFO ART BEATTIE COMMENTS ON BLOOMBERG TELEVISION; 02/05/2018 – SOUTHERN 1Q EARNINGS CALL BEGINS; 17/04/2018 – SOUTHERN CO SO.N – KIMBERLY S. GREENE WILL SUCCEED EVANS AS CHAIRMAN, PRESIDENT AND CEO OF SOUTHERN COMPANY GAS; 02/05/2018 – SOUTHERN CFO AFFIRMS 2022 COMPLETE DATE FOR VOGTLE NUKE PROJECT; 27/03/2018 – Florida Public Service Commission unanimously Approves Florida City Gas Rate Case Settlement

Analysts await The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $1.10 earnings per share, down 3.51% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.14 per share. SO’s profit will be $1.14B for 13.24 P/E if the $1.10 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.80 actual earnings per share reported by The Southern Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 37.50% EPS growth.

Analysts await Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $0.42 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.42 per share. GNTX’s profit will be $106.80 million for 15.83 P/E if the $0.42 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.42 actual EPS reported by Gentex Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

