The Simply Good Foods Company (SMPL)’s Financial Results Comparing With Post Holdings Inc. (NYSE:POST)

Both The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL) and Post Holdings Inc. (NYSE:POST) compete on a level playing field in the Food – Major Diversified industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The Simply Good Foods Company 23 4.43 N/A 0.63 43.15 Post Holdings Inc. 105 1.21 N/A 3.20 33.51

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for The Simply Good Foods Company and Post Holdings Inc. Post Holdings Inc. has higher revenue and earnings than The Simply Good Foods Company. The company with the higher P/E out of the two companies is considered for more expensive of the two firms presently. The Simply Good Foods Company’s presently higher P/E ratio means it is more expensive than Post Holdings Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL) and Post Holdings Inc. (NYSE:POST)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Simply Good Foods Company 0.00% 6.8% 5% Post Holdings Inc. 0.00% 7.8% 2%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of The Simply Good Foods Company are 8.6 and 7.6. Competitively, Post Holdings Inc. has 1.9 and 1.1 for Current and Quick Ratio. The Simply Good Foods Company’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Post Holdings Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The Simply Good Foods Company and Post Holdings Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score The Simply Good Foods Company 0 1 2 2.67 Post Holdings Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

$26.33 is The Simply Good Foods Company’s consensus price target while its potential downside is -1.16%. Competitively the consensus price target of Post Holdings Inc. is $106, which is potential 8.71% upside. The data provided earlier shows that Post Holdings Inc. appears more favorable than The Simply Good Foods Company, based on analyst belief.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 89.8% of The Simply Good Foods Company shares are owned by institutional investors while 92.7% of Post Holdings Inc. are owned by institutional investors. The Simply Good Foods Company’s share owned by insiders are 0.1%. Insiders Competitively, owned 4.2% of Post Holdings Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) The Simply Good Foods Company -0.51% 9.45% 21.29% 41.68% 64.14% 44.07% Post Holdings Inc. -3.98% 1.93% -4.14% 16.34% 23.11% 20.3%

For the past year The Simply Good Foods Company has stronger performance than Post Holdings Inc.

Summary

On 7 of the 12 factors The Simply Good Foods Company beats Post Holdings Inc.

Post Holdings, Inc. operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Post Consumer Brands, Michael Foods Group, Active Nutrition, and Private Brands. It manufactures, markets, and sells ready-to-eat cereal and hot cereal products; and egg, refrigerated potato, cheese and other dairy case, and pasta products. The company also markets and distributes protein beverages, bars, powders, and gels; and ready-to-drink beverages. In addition, it manufactures and distributes peanut and other nut butters, baking nuts, dried fruits, and trail mixes; natural and organic cereals and snacks; and granola, as well as provides peanut blanching, granulation, and roasting services to the peanut industry. The company markets its products under the Honey Bunches of Oats, Pebbles, Great Grains, Grape-Nuts, Post Shredded Wheat, OhÂ’s, Honeycomb, Golden Crisp, Post Raisin Bran, Alpha-Bits, Shreddies, Malt-O-Meal, bagged cereal, MomÂ’s Best, Malt-O-Meal Hot Wheat, Coco Wheats, Better Oats, MomÂ’s Best Oatmeal, BetterÂ’n Eggs, All Whites, PapettiÂ’s, Abbotsford Farms, Emulsa, EasyEggs, Table Ready, DavidsonÂ’s Safest Choice, Simply Potatoes, DinerÂ’s Choice, Crystal Farms, Crescent Valley, Westfield Farms, DavidÂ’s Deli, Premier Protein, Dymatize, Supreme Protein, PowerBar, Joint Juice, Uncle Sam, Attune, Erewhon, Golden Temple, Peace Cereal, Sweet Home Farm, and Willamette Valley Granola Company brands. It sells its products to grocery, mass merchandise, supercenters, club store, and drug store customers; military, Internet, and foodservice channels; foodservice distributors, restaurant chains, retail grocery stores, and food manufacturers and processors; convenient and supplement stores; and foodservice and food ingredient customers through internal sales staff, broker organizations, and direct sales forces. The company was founded in 1895 and is headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri.