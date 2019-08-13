The Simply Good Foods Company (SMPL)’s Financial Results Comparing With DAVIDsTEA Inc. (NASDAQ:DTEA)

As Food – Major Diversified companies, The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL) and DAVIDsTEA Inc. (NASDAQ:DTEA) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The Simply Good Foods Company 23 4.39 N/A 0.63 43.15 DAVIDsTEA Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -1.06 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for The Simply Good Foods Company and DAVIDsTEA Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has The Simply Good Foods Company and DAVIDsTEA Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Simply Good Foods Company 0.00% 6.8% 5% DAVIDsTEA Inc. 0.00% -48.1% -25.3%

Liquidity

The Simply Good Foods Company’s Current Ratio is 8.6 while its Quick Ratio is 7.6. On the competitive side is, DAVIDsTEA Inc. which has a 2.2 Current Ratio and a 1.4 Quick Ratio. The Simply Good Foods Company is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to DAVIDsTEA Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is given The Simply Good Foods Company and DAVIDsTEA Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score The Simply Good Foods Company 0 1 2 2.67 DAVIDsTEA Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The consensus price target of The Simply Good Foods Company is $26.33, with potential downside of -0.30%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both The Simply Good Foods Company and DAVIDsTEA Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 89.8% and 4% respectively. Insiders held roughly 0.1% of The Simply Good Foods Company’s shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 46.21% of DAVIDsTEA Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) The Simply Good Foods Company -0.51% 9.45% 21.29% 41.68% 64.14% 44.07% DAVIDsTEA Inc. 7.38% 23.08% 20.3% 8.84% -42.86% 35.59%

For the past year The Simply Good Foods Company has stronger performance than DAVIDsTEA Inc.

Summary

The Simply Good Foods Company beats DAVIDsTEA Inc. on 9 of the 9 factors.

DAVIDsTEA Inc. operates as a retailer of specialty tea in Canada and the United States. The company offers approximately 150 loose-leaf teas, pre-packaged teas, tea sachets, and tea-related gifts, accessories, and food and beverages in the white, green, oolong, black, puÂ’erh, mate, rooibos, and herbal tea categories. As of May 24, 2016, the company owned and operated 198 DAVIDsTEA stores throughout the United States and Canada, as well as through its Website, davidstea.com. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Mount-Royal, Canada.