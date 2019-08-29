The Simply Good Foods Company (SMPL) Reaches $29.84 52-Week High; CASTELLUM AB ORDINARY SHARES (CWQXF) Shorts Lowered By 10.62%

CASTELLUM AB ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:CWQXF) had a decrease of 10.62% in short interest. CWQXF’s SI was 458,500 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 10.62% from 513,000 shares previously. It closed at $21.3 lastly. It is up 0.00% since August 29, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

The stock of The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL) hit a new 52-week high and has $31.03 target or 4.00% above today’s $29.84 share price. The 5 months bullish chart indicates low risk for the $2.44B company. The 1-year high was reported on Aug, 29 by Barchart.com. If the $31.03 price target is reached, the company will be worth $97.68M more. The stock increased 2.90% or $0.84 during the last trading session, reaching $29.84. About 430,872 shares traded. The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL) has risen 64.14% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 64.14% the S&P500. Some Historical SMPL News: 26/04/2018 – Simply Good Foods Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average; 10/04/2018 – Simply Good Foods 2Q EPS 56c; 10/04/2018 – Simply Good Foods Reaffirms Its Net Sales Outlook for Fiscal Year 2018; 20/03/2018 SIMPLY GOOD FOODS CO – EFFECTIVE AS OF MARCH 16, UNITS ENTERED INTO AMENDMENT TO CREDIT AGREEMENT, DATED AS OF JULY 7, 2017; 20/04/2018 – DJ Simply Good Foods Co, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SMPL); 23/04/2018 – The Simply Good Foods Company to Participate in the Goldman Sachs Global Staples Forum 2018; 10/04/2018 – Simply Good Foods 2Q Net $41.4M; 14/05/2018 – Janus Henderson Group Buys 5.4% of Simply Good Foods Co; 20/04/2018 – Ami Asset Buys New 1% Position in Simply Good Foods Co/The; 29/03/2018 – Simply Good Foods Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average

Castellum is one of the major listed real estate companies in Sweden. The company has market cap of $5.83 billion. The fair value of the real estate portfolio amounts to approx. It currently has negative earnings. SEK 81 billion and comprises commercial properties for office, retail, warehouse and logistics with a total lettable area of approx. 4.4 million sq. m.

Analysts await The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.16 EPS, up 6.67% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.15 per share. SMPL’s profit will be $13.09M for 46.63 P/E if the $0.16 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.16 actual EPS reported by The Simply Good Foods Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

The Simply Good Foods Company develops, markets, and sells branded nutritional foods and snack products in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $2.44 billion. The Company’s products portfolio primarily consists of nutrition bars, ready-to-drink shakes, snacks, and confectionery products. It has a 46.34 P/E ratio. The firm markets its products under the Atkins, SimplyProtein, Atkins Endulge, and Atkins Harvest Trail brand names.