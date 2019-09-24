The Simply Good Foods Company (SMPL) Reaches $29.38 After 4.00% Up Move; Ardmore Shipping (ASC) Sellers Decreased By 19.53% Their Shorts

The stock of The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL) is a huge mover today! The stock increased 0.72% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $29.38. About 408,517 shares traded. The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL) has risen 64.14% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 64.14% the S&P500. Some Historical SMPL News: 07/05/2018 – Simply Good Foods Co/The at Goldman Sachs Conference Tomorrow; 20/04/2018 – DJ Simply Good Foods Co, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SMPL); 23/04/2018 – The Simply Good Foods Company to Participate in the Goldman Sachs Global Staples Forum 2018; 10/04/2018 – Simply Good Foods 2Q EPS 56c; 10/04/2018 – SIMPLY GOOD FOODS CO SMPL.O – QTRLY NET SALES INCREASED 6.9%, TO $109.3 MLN; 10/04/2018 – Simply Good Foods Reaffirms Its Net Sales Outlook for Fiscal Year 2018; 10/04/2018 – SIMPLY GOOD FOODS CO SMPL.O SEES FY 2018 SALES UP 4 TO 6 PCT; 20/03/2018 – SIMPLY GOOD FOODS CO – AS A RESULT OF REPRICING AMENDMENT, INTEREST RATE ON OUTSTANDING $200 MLN INITIAL TERM LOANS WAS REDUCED; 26/04/2018 – Simply Good Foods Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average; 10/04/2018 – Simply Good Foods 2Q Net $41.4MThe move comes after 9 months positive chart setup for the $2.40 billion company. It was reported on Sep, 24 by Barchart.com. We have $30.56 PT which if reached, will make NASDAQ:SMPL worth $96.16M more.

Among 4 analysts covering Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Simply Good Foods has $3500 highest and $23 lowest target. $28.50’s average target is -3.00% below currents $29.38 stock price. Simply Good Foods had 6 analyst reports since April 5, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Buckingham Research on Friday, April 5 with “Buy”. SunTrust downgraded it to “Hold” rating and $23 target in Tuesday, April 9 report. Buckingham Research maintained The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL) rating on Wednesday, July 3. Buckingham Research has “Buy” rating and $2900 target.

The Simply Good Foods Company develops, markets, and sells branded nutritional foods and snack products in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $2.40 billion. The Company’s products portfolio primarily consists of nutrition bars, ready-to-drink shakes, snacks, and confectionery products. It has a 45.62 P/E ratio. The firm markets its products under the Atkins, SimplyProtein, Atkins Endulge, and Atkins Harvest Trail brand names.

Analysts await The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.16 earnings per share, up 6.67% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.15 per share. SMPL’s profit will be $13.09 million for 45.91 P/E if the $0.16 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.16 actual earnings per share reported by The Simply Good Foods Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Ardmore Shipping Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of petroleum products and chemicals through product and chemical tankers worldwide. The company has market cap of $213.81 million. As of December 31, 2016, the firm operated 27 vessels. It currently has negative earnings. It serves oil majors, oil companies, oil and chemical traders, and chemical companies.