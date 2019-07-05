The Simply Good Foods Company (SMPL) Reaches $27.44 After 8.00% Up Move; 5 Analysts Are Bullish Spin Master Corp. (TSE:TOY) Last Week

The stock of The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL) is a huge mover today! The stock increased 2.89% or $0.77 during the last trading session, reaching $27.44. About 674,050 shares traded or 50.12% up from the average. The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL) has risen 59.51% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 55.08% the S&P500.The move comes after 8 months positive chart setup for the $2.14B company. It was reported on Jul, 5 by Barchart.com. We have $29.64 PT which if reached, will make NASDAQ:SMPL worth $171.12M more.

Among 7 analysts covering Spin Master (TSE:TOY), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 71% are positive. Spin Master had 9 analyst reports since February 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. IBC maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Thursday, March 7 report. RBC Capital Markets maintained Spin Master Corp. (TSE:TOY) rating on Tuesday, February 26. RBC Capital Markets has “Buy” rating and $62 target. The stock of Spin Master Corp. (TSE:TOY) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, February 14 by IBC. Jefferies maintained Spin Master Corp. (TSE:TOY) on Thursday, March 7 with “Hold” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Friday, March 8 by RBC Capital Markets. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Buy” on Monday, March 4. Raymond James maintained the shares of TOY in report on Tuesday, February 19 with “Buy” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, February 26 by BMO Capital Markets. The stock of Spin Master Corp. (TSE:TOY) earned “Hold” rating by Canaccord Genuity on Thursday, February 14. See Spin Master Corp. (TSE:TOY) latest ratings:

The Simply Good Foods Company develops, markets, and sells branded nutritional foods and snack products in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $2.14 billion. The Company’s products portfolio primarily consists of nutrition bars, ready-to-drink shakes, snacks, and confectionery products. It has a 42.61 P/E ratio. The firm markets its products under the Atkins, SimplyProtein, Atkins Endulge, and Atkins Harvest Trail brand names.

Among 3 analysts covering Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Simply Good Foods had 4 analyst reports since April 5, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Buckingham Research maintained The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL) on Wednesday, July 3 with “Buy” rating. SunTrust downgraded The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL) rating on Tuesday, April 9. SunTrust has “Hold” rating and $23 target. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Friday, April 5 by Buckingham Research.

Spin Master Corp., a childrenÂ’s entertainment company, creates, designs, makes, and markets various toys, games, products, and entertainment properties in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company has market cap of $3.82 billion. It operates through five divisions: Activities, Games & Puzzles and Fun Furniture; Remote Control and Interactive Characters; Boys Action and High-Tech Construction; Pre-School and Girls; and Outdoor. It has a 31.14 P/E ratio. The firm also produces Paw Patrol and Rusty Rivets childrenÂ’s series on television.

The stock decreased 2.19% or $0.84 during the last trading session, reaching $37.58. About 21,993 shares traded. Spin Master Corp. (TSE:TOY) has 0.00% since July 5, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.