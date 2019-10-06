The Simply Good Foods Company (SMPL) EPS Estimated At $0.16; CYMBRIA SHS CL A CANADA (CYMBF) Shorts Raised By 200%

CYMBRIA CORP SHS CL A CANADA (OTCMKTS:CYMBF) had an increase of 200% in short interest. CYMBF’s SI was 300 shares in October as released by FINRA. Its up 200% from 100 shares previously. It closed at $42.27 lastly. It is up 0.00% since October 6, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Analysts expect The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL) to report $0.16 EPS on October, 23.They anticipate $0.01 EPS change or 6.67% from last quarter’s $0.15 EPS. SMPL’s profit would be $13.12M giving it 42.59 P/E if the $0.16 EPS is correct. After having $0.16 EPS previously, The Simply Good Foods Company’s analysts see 0.00% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.22% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $27.26. About 619,761 shares traded or 6.70% up from the average. The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL) has risen 64.14% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 64.14% the S&P500. Some Historical SMPL News: 10/04/2018 – Simply Good Foods 2Q Net $41.4M; 10/04/2018 – SIMPLY GOOD FOODS CO SMPL.O – QTRLY NET SALES INCREASED 6.9%, TO $109.3 MLN; 20/04/2018 – Ami Asset Buys New 1% Position in Simply Good Foods Co/The; 07/05/2018 – Simply Good Foods Co/The at Goldman Sachs Conference Tomorrow; 20/03/2018 SIMPLY GOOD FOODS CO – EFFECTIVE AS OF MARCH 16, UNITS ENTERED INTO AMENDMENT TO CREDIT AGREEMENT, DATED AS OF JULY 7, 2017; 10/04/2018 – Simply Good Foods 2Q EPS 56c; 20/03/2018 – SIMPLY GOOD FOODS CO – AS A RESULT OF REPRICING AMENDMENT, INTEREST RATE ON OUTSTANDING $200 MLN INITIAL TERM LOANS WAS REDUCED; 14/05/2018 – Janus Henderson Group Buys 5.4% of Simply Good Foods Co; 29/03/2018 – Simply Good Foods Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 20/04/2018 – DJ Simply Good Foods Co, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SMPL)

The Simply Good Foods Company develops, markets, and sells branded nutritional foods and snack products in North America and internationally. The company has market cap of $2.24 billion. It markets nutrition bars, ready-to-drink shakes, snacks, and confectionery products under the Atkins, SimplyProtein, Atkins Harvest Trail, and Atkins Endulge brand names. It has a 42.33 P/E ratio.

Among 4 analysts covering Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Simply Good Foods has $3500 highest and $23 lowest target. $28.50’s average target is 4.55% above currents $27.26 stock price. Simply Good Foods had 5 analyst reports since April 9, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL) earned “Buy” rating by Buckingham Research on Wednesday, July 3. On Tuesday, April 9 the stock rating was downgraded by SunTrust to “Hold”.

Cymbria Corporation is a closed ended equity fund launched and managed by EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. The company has market cap of $. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It currently has negative earnings. It also invests some portion of its portfolio in derivative instruments, privately held businesses or leverage its investments.