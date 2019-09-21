The Simply Good Foods Company (SMPL) and RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT) Comparing side by side

The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL) and RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT), both competing one another are Food – Major Diversified companies. We will compare their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The Simply Good Foods Company 24 4.86 N/A 0.63 43.15 RiceBran Technologies 3 4.32 N/A -0.37 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of The Simply Good Foods Company and RiceBran Technologies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Simply Good Foods Company 0.00% 6.8% 5% RiceBran Technologies 0.00% -39.7% -32.6%

Liquidity

The Simply Good Foods Company has a Current Ratio of 8.6 and a Quick Ratio of 7.6. Competitively, RiceBran Technologies’s Current Ratio is 4.2 and has 4 Quick Ratio. The Simply Good Foods Company’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than RiceBran Technologies.

Analyst Ratings

Recommendations and Ratings for The Simply Good Foods Company and RiceBran Technologies can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score The Simply Good Foods Company 0 1 3 2.75 RiceBran Technologies 0 0 0 0.00

The downside potential is -2.50% for The Simply Good Foods Company with average target price of $28.5.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The Simply Good Foods Company and RiceBran Technologies has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 89.8% and 36.1%. Insiders owned roughly 0.1% of The Simply Good Foods Company’s shares. Insiders Comparatively, owned 22.7% of RiceBran Technologies shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) The Simply Good Foods Company -0.51% 9.45% 21.29% 41.68% 64.14% 44.07% RiceBran Technologies 8.05% -4.73% -6% -14.29% 18.99% -6%

For the past year The Simply Good Foods Company has 44.07% stronger performance while RiceBran Technologies has -6% weaker performance.

Summary

The Simply Good Foods Company beats RiceBran Technologies on 9 of the 9 factors.

RiceBran Technologies processes and markets healthy, natural, and nutrient dense products derived from raw rice bran. The company manufactures and distributes stabilized rice bran (SRB) in various granulations with other products and derivatives. It also extracts crude rice bran oil and defatted rice bran from rice bran, which are processed into refined rice bran oil, as well as compounded animal nutrition products for horses, cows, swine, sheep, and poultry; and various food and animal nutrition products derivatives and co-products. In addition, the company offers RiBalance, a rice bran nutritional package derived from further processing of SRB; RiSolubles, a nutritious carbohydrate and lipid rich fraction of RiBalance; RiFiber, a protein and fiber rich derivative of RiBalance; and protein and protein/fiber blends under the ProRyza brand. Further, it provides distilled fatty acids, a raw material for the detergent industry; and rice lecithin for food ingredient products, animal nutrition, and industrial applications. The company serves organic and natural food, functional food, supplement and animal nutrition manufacturers, wholesalers, and retailers in the United States, Brazil, and internationally. The company was formerly known as NutraCea and changed its name to RiceBran Technologies in October 2012. RiceBran Technologies was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona.