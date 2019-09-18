The Simply Good Foods Company (SMPL) and DAVIDsTEA Inc. (NASDAQ:DTEA) Comparing side by side

We will be contrasting the differences between The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL) and DAVIDsTEA Inc. (NASDAQ:DTEA) as far as profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Food – Major Diversified industry.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The Simply Good Foods Company 24 4.86 N/A 0.63 43.15 DAVIDsTEA Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -1.06 0.00

In table 1 we can see The Simply Good Foods Company and DAVIDsTEA Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of The Simply Good Foods Company and DAVIDsTEA Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Simply Good Foods Company 0.00% 6.8% 5% DAVIDsTEA Inc. 0.00% -48.1% -25.3%

Liquidity

The Simply Good Foods Company’s Current Ratio is 8.6 while its Quick Ratio is 7.6. On the competitive side is, DAVIDsTEA Inc. which has a 2.2 Current Ratio and a 1.4 Quick Ratio. The Simply Good Foods Company is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to DAVIDsTEA Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for The Simply Good Foods Company and DAVIDsTEA Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score The Simply Good Foods Company 0 1 3 2.75 DAVIDsTEA Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The average target price of The Simply Good Foods Company is $28.5, with potential downside of -2.53%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The Simply Good Foods Company and DAVIDsTEA Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 89.8% and 4%. 0.1% are The Simply Good Foods Company’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, DAVIDsTEA Inc. has 46.21% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) The Simply Good Foods Company -0.51% 9.45% 21.29% 41.68% 64.14% 44.07% DAVIDsTEA Inc. 7.38% 23.08% 20.3% 8.84% -42.86% 35.59%

For the past year The Simply Good Foods Company was more bullish than DAVIDsTEA Inc.

Summary

On 9 of the 9 factors The Simply Good Foods Company beats DAVIDsTEA Inc.

DAVIDsTEA Inc. operates as a retailer of specialty tea in Canada and the United States. The company offers approximately 150 loose-leaf teas, pre-packaged teas, tea sachets, and tea-related gifts, accessories, and food and beverages in the white, green, oolong, black, puÂ’erh, mate, rooibos, and herbal tea categories. As of May 24, 2016, the company owned and operated 198 DAVIDsTEA stores throughout the United States and Canada, as well as through its Website, davidstea.com. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Mount-Royal, Canada.