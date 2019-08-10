The Sherwin-Williams Company (SHW)’s Financial Results Comparing With Westlake Chemical Corporation (NYSE:WLK)

Since The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) and Westlake Chemical Corporation (NYSE:WLK) are part of the Specialty Chemicals industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The Sherwin-Williams Company 447 2.84 N/A 11.57 44.34 Westlake Chemical Corporation 69 0.95 N/A 5.97 11.31

Table 1 highlights The Sherwin-Williams Company and Westlake Chemical Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Westlake Chemical Corporation seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to The Sherwin-Williams Company. Currently more expensive of the two stocks is the business with a higher P/E ratio. The Sherwin-Williams Company has been trading at a higher P/E ratio than Westlake Chemical Corporation, which means that it is at the moment the more expensive of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Sherwin-Williams Company 0.00% 29.7% 5.5% Westlake Chemical Corporation 0.00% 14% 6.6%

Risk & Volatility

The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 1.28 beta, while its volatility is 28.00%, thus making it more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. From a competition point of view, Westlake Chemical Corporation has a 1.61 beta which is 61.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Sherwin-Williams Company’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 1 and 0.6 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Westlake Chemical Corporation are 2.1 and 1.3 respectively. Westlake Chemical Corporation therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to The Sherwin-Williams Company.

Analyst Ratings

The Sherwin-Williams Company and Westlake Chemical Corporation Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score The Sherwin-Williams Company 0 6 7 2.54 Westlake Chemical Corporation 1 2 2 2.40

The Sherwin-Williams Company has an average price target of $498.85, and a -4.02% downside potential. Meanwhile, Westlake Chemical Corporation’s consensus price target is $74.4, while its potential upside is 20.84%. Based on the analysts view we can conclude, Westlake Chemical Corporation is looking more favorable than The Sherwin-Williams Company.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The Sherwin-Williams Company and Westlake Chemical Corporation has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 78.9% and 29.4%. Insiders held roughly 0.2% of The Sherwin-Williams Company’s shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.5% of Westlake Chemical Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) The Sherwin-Williams Company 2.38% 11.22% 14.65% 26.6% 16.53% 30.39% Westlake Chemical Corporation -2.55% -3.46% -0.35% -12.28% -35.65% 2.12%

For the past year The Sherwin-Williams Company’s stock price has bigger growth than Westlake Chemical Corporation.

Summary

The Sherwin-Williams Company beats on 10 of the 12 factors Westlake Chemical Corporation.

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers primarily in North and South America, the Caribbean, Europe, and Asia. The company operates in four segments: Paint Stores Group, Consumer Group, Global Finishes Group, and Latin America Coatings Group. It offers architectural paint and coatings, protective and marine products, automotive finishes and refinish products, original equipment manufacturer product finishes, and related items under the Sherwin-Williams brand. The company also licenses technology and trade names. As of December 31, 2016, its Paint Stores Group segment operated 4,180 company-operated specialty paint stores; Global Finishes Group segment operated 288 company-operated branches; and Latin America Coatings Group segment operated 339 company-operated stores. The company also sells its products through direct sales staff and outside sales representatives to retailers, dealers, jobbers, licensees, and other third party distributors. The Sherwin-Williams Company was founded in 1866 and is headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio.

Westlake Chemical Corporation manufactures and markets basic chemicals, vinyls, polymers, and building products. It operates through two segments, Olefins and Vinyls. The Olefins segment offers ethylene, polyethylene, styrene monomer, and various ethylene co-products, as well as sells propylene, crude butadiene, pyrolysis gasoline, and hydrogen. The Vinyls segment provides specialty and commodity PVC, VCM, EDC, chlorine, caustic soda, chlorinated derivative, and ethylene products. This segment also manufactures and sells products fabricated from PVC, including pipe, fittings, profiles, trims, mouldings, fence and decking products, window and door components, and film and sheet products. The companyÂ’s products are used in various consumer and industrial markets, including flexible and rigid packaging, automotive products, coatings, and residential and commercial construction, as well as other durable and non-durable goods. Westlake Chemical Corporation also offers its products to a range of customers, including chemical processors, plastics fabricators, small construction contractors, municipalities, and supply warehouses primarily in North America and Europe. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas. Westlake Chemical Corporation is a subsidiary of TTWF LP.