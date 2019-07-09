The Sherwin-Williams Company (SHW)’s Financial Results Comparing With PQ Group Holdings Inc. (NYSE:PQG)

The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) and PQ Group Holdings Inc. (NYSE:PQG), both competing one another are Specialty Chemicals companies. We will contrast their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The Sherwin-Williams Company 432 2.42 N/A 11.57 37.24 PQ Group Holdings Inc. 16 1.38 N/A 0.39 40.28

Table 1 highlights The Sherwin-Williams Company and PQ Group Holdings Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation. PQ Group Holdings Inc. has lower revenue and earnings than The Sherwin-Williams Company. The business that Presently has a lower P/E ratio is considered the more affordable of the two businesses. The Sherwin-Williams Company is presently more affordable than PQ Group Holdings Inc., because it’s trading at a lower P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of The Sherwin-Williams Company and PQ Group Holdings Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Sherwin-Williams Company 0.00% 29.6% 5.5% PQ Group Holdings Inc. 0.00% 3.5% 1.3%

Liquidity

1 and 0.6 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of The Sherwin-Williams Company. Its rival PQ Group Holdings Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 2.2 and 1.1 respectively. PQ Group Holdings Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than The Sherwin-Williams Company.

Analyst Recommendations

Recommendations and Ratings for The Sherwin-Williams Company and PQ Group Holdings Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score The Sherwin-Williams Company 0 5 6 2.55 PQ Group Holdings Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The Sherwin-Williams Company’s upside potential is 3.77% at a $479.55 consensus target price.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 79.3% of The Sherwin-Williams Company shares are held by institutional investors while 71.5% of PQ Group Holdings Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 0.3% of The Sherwin-Williams Company shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 1.3% of PQ Group Holdings Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) The Sherwin-Williams Company -3.06% -2.9% -0.71% 3.88% 12.05% 9.52% PQ Group Holdings Inc. -1.95% -3.41% -0.76% 3.52% 11.76% 5.27%

For the past year The Sherwin-Williams Company’s stock price has bigger growth than PQ Group Holdings Inc.

Summary

The Sherwin-Williams Company beats PQ Group Holdings Inc. on 9 of the 11 factors.

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers primarily in North and South America, the Caribbean, Europe, and Asia. The company operates in four segments: Paint Stores Group, Consumer Group, Global Finishes Group, and Latin America Coatings Group. It offers architectural paint and coatings, protective and marine products, automotive finishes and refinish products, original equipment manufacturer product finishes, and related items under the Sherwin-Williams brand. The company also licenses technology and trade names. As of December 31, 2016, its Paint Stores Group segment operated 4,180 company-operated specialty paint stores; Global Finishes Group segment operated 288 company-operated branches; and Latin America Coatings Group segment operated 339 company-operated stores. The company also sells its products through direct sales staff and outside sales representatives to retailers, dealers, jobbers, licensees, and other third party distributors. The Sherwin-Williams Company was founded in 1866 and is headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio.

PQ Group Holdings Inc. provides catalysts, specialty materials and chemicals, and services. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Catalysts and Services: and Performance Materials and Chemicals. It primarily offers refinery catalysts, emissions control catalysts, and catalyst recycling services for fuels emissions controls use; silica gels for edible oil and beer clarification; precipitated silicas and zeolites for the surface coating, dentifrice, and dishwasher and laundry detergent applications; reflective markings for roadways and airports; and hollow glass beads or microspheres for cement additive, metal finishing, and oil well cement uses. The company also provides catalysts for high-density polyethylene and chemicals syntheses; antiblocks for film packaging; solid and hollow microspheres for composite plastics; silicate precursors for the tire industry; silicate for water treatment and drilling muds; sulfur derivatives for copper mining; and bleaching aids for paper. PQ Group Holdings Inc. was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Malvern, Pennsylvania.