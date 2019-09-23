The Sherwin-Williams Company (SHW)’s Financial Results Comparing With LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB)

As Specialty Chemicals companies, The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) and LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The Sherwin-Williams Company 470 2.83 N/A 11.57 44.34 LyondellBasell Industries N.V. 84 0.80 N/A 11.09 7.54

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of The Sherwin-Williams Company and LyondellBasell Industries N.V. LyondellBasell Industries N.V. is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than The Sherwin-Williams Company. The business with a higher price-to-earnings ratio is currently more expensive of the two stocks. The Sherwin-Williams Company is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than LyondellBasell Industries N.V., indicating that it is currently more expensive of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Sherwin-Williams Company 0.00% 29.7% 5.5% LyondellBasell Industries N.V. 0.00% 40.7% 15%

Volatility & Risk

A 1.28 beta indicates that The Sherwin-Williams Company is 28.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500. Competitively, LyondellBasell Industries N.V.’s 31.00% volatility makes it more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 1.31 beta.

Liquidity

1 and 0.6 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of The Sherwin-Williams Company. Its rival LyondellBasell Industries N.V.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 1.5 and 0.8 respectively. LyondellBasell Industries N.V. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than The Sherwin-Williams Company.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for The Sherwin-Williams Company and LyondellBasell Industries N.V.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score The Sherwin-Williams Company 0 5 7 2.58 LyondellBasell Industries N.V. 0 3 2 2.40

The downside potential is -6.15% for The Sherwin-Williams Company with average target price of $510.58. Competitively the average target price of LyondellBasell Industries N.V. is $90.2, which is potential 2.27% upside. The data from earlier shows that analysts view suggest that LyondellBasell Industries N.V. seems more appealing than The Sherwin-Williams Company.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both The Sherwin-Williams Company and LyondellBasell Industries N.V. are owned by institutional investors at 78.9% and 72.9% respectively. Insiders held roughly 0.2% of The Sherwin-Williams Company’s shares. Comparatively, LyondellBasell Industries N.V. has 0.2% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) The Sherwin-Williams Company 2.38% 11.22% 14.65% 26.6% 16.53% 30.39% LyondellBasell Industries N.V. -3.09% -4.11% -3.21% -5.13% -23.3% 0.64%

For the past year The Sherwin-Williams Company’s stock price has bigger growth than LyondellBasell Industries N.V.

Summary

The Sherwin-Williams Company beats LyondellBasell Industries N.V. on 9 of the 12 factors.

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers primarily in North and South America, the Caribbean, Europe, and Asia. The company operates in four segments: Paint Stores Group, Consumer Group, Global Finishes Group, and Latin America Coatings Group. It offers architectural paint and coatings, protective and marine products, automotive finishes and refinish products, original equipment manufacturer product finishes, and related items under the Sherwin-Williams brand. The company also licenses technology and trade names. As of December 31, 2016, its Paint Stores Group segment operated 4,180 company-operated specialty paint stores; Global Finishes Group segment operated 288 company-operated branches; and Latin America Coatings Group segment operated 339 company-operated stores. The company also sells its products through direct sales staff and outside sales representatives to retailers, dealers, jobbers, licensees, and other third party distributors. The Sherwin-Williams Company was founded in 1866 and is headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a manufacturer of chemicals and polymers, refiner of crude oil, producer of gasoline blending components, and developer and licensor of technologies for production of polymers worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsÂ—Americas; Olefins and PolyolefinsÂ—Europe, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Refining; and Technology. It produces and markets olefins, including ethylene, propylene, and butadiene; polyethylene products, which consist of high density polyethylene, low density polyethylene, and linear low density polyethylene; polyolefins, such as polyethylene and polypropylene (PP); and PP homopolymers, copolymers, and compounds. The company also produces and sells propylene oxide and its derivatives; oxyfuels and related products; and intermediate chemicals, such as styrene monomers, methanol products, glacial acetic acids, vinyl acetate monomers, and ethylene oxides and derivatives. In addition, it refines crude oil into gasoline, diesel, and jet fuel; develops and licenses chemical and polyolefin process technologies; and manufactures and sells polyolefin catalysts, as well as purchases and sells ethylene. The company also exports its products. LyondellBasell Industries N.V. was founded in 2005 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.