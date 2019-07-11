The Sherwin-Williams Company (SHW)’s Financial Results Comparing With Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE)

Since The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) and Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE) are part of the Specialty Chemicals industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The Sherwin-Williams Company 433 2.38 N/A 11.57 37.24 Green Plains Inc. 15 0.12 N/A 0.28 57.67

Demonstrates The Sherwin-Williams Company and Green Plains Inc. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation. Green Plains Inc. has lower revenue and earnings than The Sherwin-Williams Company. Currently more affordable of the two stocks is the company with a lower P/E ratio. The Sherwin-Williams Company has been trading at a lower P/E ratio than Green Plains Inc., which means that it is at the moment the more affordable of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows The Sherwin-Williams Company and Green Plains Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Sherwin-Williams Company 0.00% 29.6% 5.5% Green Plains Inc. 0.00% -0.3% -0.1%

Risk & Volatility

The Sherwin-Williams Company has a beta of 1.27 and its 27.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Green Plains Inc. on the other hand, has 1.24 beta which makes it 24.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

1 and 0.6 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of The Sherwin-Williams Company. Its rival Green Plains Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 1.4 and 0.5 respectively. Green Plains Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than The Sherwin-Williams Company.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for The Sherwin-Williams Company and Green Plains Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score The Sherwin-Williams Company 0 5 6 2.55 Green Plains Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The Sherwin-Williams Company’s upside potential is 4.81% at a $479.55 average price target.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both The Sherwin-Williams Company and Green Plains Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 79.3% and 0% respectively. Insiders held roughly 0.3% of The Sherwin-Williams Company’s shares. Competitively, Green Plains Inc. has 3.9% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) The Sherwin-Williams Company -3.06% -2.9% -0.71% 3.88% 12.05% 9.52% Green Plains Inc. 3.26% -6.1% 5.66% -12.71% -18.87% 20.98%

For the past year The Sherwin-Williams Company has weaker performance than Green Plains Inc.

Summary

On 8 of the 11 factors The Sherwin-Williams Company beats Green Plains Inc.

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers primarily in North and South America, the Caribbean, Europe, and Asia. The company operates in four segments: Paint Stores Group, Consumer Group, Global Finishes Group, and Latin America Coatings Group. It offers architectural paint and coatings, protective and marine products, automotive finishes and refinish products, original equipment manufacturer product finishes, and related items under the Sherwin-Williams brand. The company also licenses technology and trade names. As of December 31, 2016, its Paint Stores Group segment operated 4,180 company-operated specialty paint stores; Global Finishes Group segment operated 288 company-operated branches; and Latin America Coatings Group segment operated 339 company-operated stores. The company also sells its products through direct sales staff and outside sales representatives to retailers, dealers, jobbers, licensees, and other third party distributors. The Sherwin-Williams Company was founded in 1866 and is headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio.

Green Plains Inc. produces, markets, and distributes ethanol in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Ethanol Production; Agribusiness and Energy Services; Food and Food Ingredients; and Partnership. The Ethanol Production segment produces and sells ethanol, distiller grains, and corn oil. The Agribusiness and Energy Services segment engages in grain handling and storage activities; and commodity marketing business, which purchases, markets, sells, and distributes ethanol, distiller grains, and corn oil, as well as crude oil, grain, natural gas, and other commodities in various markets. This segment also provides grain drying and storage services to grain producers. The Food and Food Ingredients segment purchases and sells feeder cattle to meat processors; and produces and sells white distilled vinegar and various specialty vinegar primarily to the food industry participants, including branded food companies, private label food manufacturers, and companies serving the foodservice channel, as well as for industrial uses. The Partnership segment provides fuel storage and transportation services. As of December 31, 2016, it owned 39 ethanol storage facilities; 8 fuel terminal facilities; and approximately 3,100 leased railcars fleet. The company was formerly known as Green Plains Renewable Energy, Inc. and changed its name to Green Plains Inc. in May 2014. Green Plains Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Omaha, Nebraska.