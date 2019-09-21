The Sherwin-Williams Company (SHW)’s Financial Results Comparing With Avantor Inc. (NYSE:AVTR)

This is a contrast between The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) and Avantor Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) based on their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Specialty Chemicals and they also compete with each other.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The Sherwin-Williams Company 470 2.87 N/A 11.57 44.34 Avantor Inc. 17 1.46 N/A -0.56 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for The Sherwin-Williams Company and Avantor Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Sherwin-Williams Company 0.00% 29.7% 5.5% Avantor Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

1 and 0.6 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of The Sherwin-Williams Company. Its rival Avantor Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 1.8 and 1.1 respectively. Avantor Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than The Sherwin-Williams Company.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is shown The Sherwin-Williams Company and Avantor Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score The Sherwin-Williams Company 0 6 7 2.54 Avantor Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The Sherwin-Williams Company has a -8.31% downside potential and an average price target of $504.77.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The Sherwin-Williams Company and Avantor Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 78.9% and 62.2%. 0.2% are The Sherwin-Williams Company’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.7% of Avantor Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) The Sherwin-Williams Company 2.38% 11.22% 14.65% 26.6% 16.53% 30.39% Avantor Inc. -4.66% -6.14% 0% 0% 0% 21.31%

For the past year The Sherwin-Williams Company has stronger performance than Avantor Inc.

Summary

The Sherwin-Williams Company beats Avantor Inc. on 8 of the 9 factors.

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers primarily in North and South America, the Caribbean, Europe, and Asia. The company operates in four segments: Paint Stores Group, Consumer Group, Global Finishes Group, and Latin America Coatings Group. It offers architectural paint and coatings, protective and marine products, automotive finishes and refinish products, original equipment manufacturer product finishes, and related items under the Sherwin-Williams brand. The company also licenses technology and trade names. As of December 31, 2016, its Paint Stores Group segment operated 4,180 company-operated specialty paint stores; Global Finishes Group segment operated 288 company-operated branches; and Latin America Coatings Group segment operated 339 company-operated stores. The company also sells its products through direct sales staff and outside sales representatives to retailers, dealers, jobbers, licensees, and other third party distributors. The Sherwin-Williams Company was founded in 1866 and is headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio.