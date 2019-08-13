The Sherwin-Williams Company (SHW) Touches $520.40 High on Aug, 13; Wintrust Financial (WTFC) Sentiment Is 1.11

Wintrust Financial Corp (WTFC) investors sentiment increased to 1.11 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.08, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. The ratio is more positive, as 134 investment managers increased or opened new positions, while 121 sold and decreased holdings in Wintrust Financial Corp. The investment managers in our database now own: 48.31 million shares, down from 50.17 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment managers holding Wintrust Financial Corp in top ten positions was flat from 1 to 1 for the same number . Sold All: 40 Reduced: 81 Increased: 99 New Position: 35.

The stock of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) reached all time high today, Aug, 13 and still has $556.83 target or 7.00% above today’s $520.40 share price. This indicates more upside for the $48.01 billion company. This technical setup was reported by Barchart.com. If the $556.83 PT is reached, the company will be worth $3.36 billion more. The stock increased 0.91% or $4.67 during the last trading session, reaching $520.4. About 143,322 shares traded. The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) has risen 16.53% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.53% the S&P500. Some Historical SHW News: 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN-WILLIAMS CO – QTRLY CONSOLIDATED NET SALES INCREASED 43.6% IN QUARTER TO A RECORD $3.97 BLN; 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN-WILLIAMS 1Q ADJ EPS $2.89; 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN SEES HIGHER SALES, VOLUMES FROM LOWES DEAL IN ’18; 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN-WILLIAMS 1Q EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL BEGINS; 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN-WILLIAMS CO SHW.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $14.95 TO $15.45; 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN-WILLIAMS CEO JOHN MORIKIS SPEAKS ON CALL; 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN SEES 40C EPS DILUTION DUE TO LOWES SPENDING IN 2018; 24/04/2018 – Sherwin-Williams Sees 2018 Adj EPS $18.35-Adj EPS $18.95; 09/05/2018 – North American Architectural Coatings Market Forecasts 2018-2023 – Key Players Sherwin Williams, PPG Industries, and Masco are Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 18/04/2018 – Sherwin-Williams Declares Dividend of $0.86 per Common Share

The stock increased 1.01% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $64.77. About 149,071 shares traded. Wintrust Financial Corporation (WTFC) has declined 18.73% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.73% the S&P500. Some Historical WTFC News: 16/04/2018 – Wintrust Financial Corporation Reports Record First Quarter 2018 Net Income, an Increase of 40% Over Prior Year; 22/03/2018 WINTRUST FINANCIAL CORP WTFC.O : UBS STARTS WITH NEUTRAL RATING; TARGET PRICE $93; 16/04/2018 – WINTRUST FINANCIAL 1Q NET REV. $310.8M, EST. $301.4M; 02/05/2018 – WINTRUST FINL REPORTS PLANS TO BUY DELAWARE PLACE BANK; 16/04/2018 – WINTRUST FINANCIAL CORP – QTRLY NET INTEREST INCOME $225.1 MLN VS $192.6 MLN; 02/05/2018 – Wintrust Financial Corporation Announces Plans To Acquire Delaware Place Bank; 16/04/2018 – WINTRUST FINANCIAL 1Q EPS $1.40, EST. $1.28; 16/04/2018 – Wintrust Sees Profit, Revenue Boost In Latest Quarter; 16/04/2018 – After-hours buzz: NFLX, ROKU, CE & WTFC; 02/05/2018 – WINTRUST FINANCIAL: PLANS TO BUY DE PLACE BANK

More notable recent Wintrust Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:WTFC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Wintrust Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:WTFC) Passed Our Checks, And It’s About To Pay A 0.4% Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on August 02, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Wintrust Financial (WTFC) Lags Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates – Nasdaq” published on July 15, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Wintrust Financial Q2 Earnings Preview – Benzinga” on July 15, 2019. More interesting news about Wintrust Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:WTFC) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Wintrust Financial Corporation Announces Plans to Acquire Countryside Bank – GlobeNewswire” published on July 25, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Wintrust Financial Corporation (WTFC) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 07, 2019 – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 06, 2019.

Wintrust Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and other financial services and products to clients in the Chicago metropolitan area and in southern Wisconsin. The company has market cap of $3.67 billion. It operates in three divisions: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. It has a 11.09 P/E ratio. The Community Banking segment offers personal and commercial banking services primarily to individuals, small to mid-sized businesses, local governmental units, and institutional customers.

Since January 1, 0001, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $49,989 activity.

United Fire Group Inc holds 5.77% of its portfolio in Wintrust Financial Corporation for 230,523 shares. Falcon Point Capital Llc owns 38,434 shares or 1.41% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Jacobs Asset Management Llc has 1.18% invested in the company for 88,658 shares. The Massachusetts-based Copper Rock Capital Partners Llc has invested 1.02% in the stock. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc Id, a Idaho-based fund reported 153,228 shares.

Analysts await Wintrust Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:WTFC) to report earnings on October, 16. They expect $1.64 EPS, up 4.46% or $0.07 from last year’s $1.57 per share. WTFC’s profit will be $92.93M for 9.87 P/E if the $1.64 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.38 actual EPS reported by Wintrust Financial Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 18.84% EPS growth.

Analysts await The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $6.51 earnings per share, up 14.61% or $0.83 from last year’s $5.68 per share. SHW’s profit will be $600.59 million for 19.98 P/E if the $6.51 EPS becomes a reality. After $6.57 actual earnings per share reported by The Sherwin-Williams Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -0.91% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.14, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 42 investors sold The Sherwin-Williams Company shares while 244 reduced holdings. 88 funds opened positions while 233 raised stakes. 67.67 million shares or 5.18% less from 71.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Neuberger Berman Limited Company has invested 0.24% in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW). Frontier Limited Liability owns 246,994 shares or 0.76% of their US portfolio. Ccm Inv Advisers Lc owns 16,364 shares for 1.18% of their portfolio. Commonwealth National Bank Of holds 0.02% of its portfolio in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) for 4,909 shares. Washington Trust Comml Bank reported 55 shares. Telemus Capital Limited Com accumulated 623 shares. Sfe Invest Counsel invested in 0.23% or 1,175 shares. Moreover, Fiduciary Tru has 0.05% invested in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW). Creative Planning has 0.01% invested in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW). State Treasurer State Of Michigan holds 0.08% or 23,491 shares. Florida-based Gyroscope Mgmt Grp Llc has invested 5.62% in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW). Park Corporation Oh owns 1,307 shares. Palisade Asset Mngmt Llc has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW). 152,172 were accumulated by Rhumbline Advisers. Nordea Management reported 0.05% in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW).

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, makes, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail clients primarily in North and South America, the Caribbean, Europe, and Asia. The company has market cap of $48.01 billion. The firm operates in four divisions: Paint Stores Group, Consumer Group, Global Finishes Group, and Latin America Coatings Group. It has a 41.84 P/E ratio. It offers architectural paint and coatings, protective and marine products, automotive finishes and refinish products, original equipment maker product finishes, and related items under the Sherwin-Williams brand.

More notable recent The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) Looks Interesting, And It’s About To Pay A Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on August 10, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Record Sales Lift Sherwin-Williams Despite Tough Conditions – Motley Fool” published on July 23, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Sherwin-Williams: A Boring Company That Is A Superstar – Seeking Alpha” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “Sherwin-Williams (SHW) Confirms Settlement of Nearly 20-Year-Old California Lead Litigation – StreetInsider.com” published on July 17, 2019 as well as Gurufocus.com‘s news article titled: “Sherwin-Williams Announces Commencement of Cash Tender Offers for Certain of its Outstanding Notes – GuruFocus.com” with publication date: August 12, 2019.

Since May 22, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $216,035 activity. 500 shares were bought by FETTIG JEFF M, worth $216,035.

Among 13 analysts covering Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW), 7 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 6 Hold. Therefore 54% are positive. Sherwin-Williams had 24 analyst reports since March 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating by Deutsche Bank given on Wednesday, April 24. The stock of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) has “Overweight” rating given on Wednesday, July 24 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. Barclays Capital maintained it with “Equal-Weight” rating and $47000 target in Wednesday, April 24 report. The company was downgraded on Friday, March 22 by J.P. Morgan. JP Morgan downgraded The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) on Friday, March 22 to “Neutral” rating. The rating was maintained by Wells Fargo with “Outperform” on Wednesday, April 24. Buckingham Research maintained The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) on Wednesday, July 24 with “Neutral” rating. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Equal-Weight” on Wednesday, July 24. As per Wednesday, April 24, the company rating was maintained by UBS. JP Morgan maintained the shares of SHW in report on Wednesday, July 24 with “Neutral” rating.