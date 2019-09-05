The Sherwin-Williams Company (SHW) Reaches $538.23 High on Sep, 5; Last Week Crew Energy Inc. (TSE:CR) Coverage

The stock of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) reached all time high today, Sep, 5 and still has $559.76 target or 4.00% above today’s $538.23 share price. This indicates more upside for the $49.66 billion company. This technical setup was reported by Barchart.com. If the $559.76 PT is reached, the company will be worth $1.99B more. The stock increased 0.67% or $3.56 during the last trading session, reaching $538.23. About 88,066 shares traded. The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) has risen 16.53% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.53% the S&P500. Some Historical SHW News: 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN-WILLIAMS CO SHW.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $14.95 TO $15.45; 09/05/2018 – North American Architectural Coatings Market Forecasts 2018-2023 – Key Players Sherwin Williams, PPG Industries, and Masco are Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 16/04/2018 – Sherwin-Williams Co expected to post earnings of $3.16 a share – Earnings Preview; 18/04/2018 – Sherwin-Williams Declares Dividend of $0.86 per Common Share; 27/03/2018 – Sherwin-Williams Co. CDS Widens 5 Bps; 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN-WILLIAMS CO SHW.N FY2018 REV VIEW $17.77 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN SEES 40C EPS DILUTION DUE TO LOWES SPENDING IN 2018; 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN-WILLIAMS – CONSUMER BRANDS GROUP FINALIZED EXPANDED PARTNERSHIP WITH RETAIL CUSTOMER WHICH CO EXPECTS WILL BE ACCRETIVE TO NET SALES THIS YEAR; 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN-WILLIAMS CO – FOR FULL YEAR 2018, EXPECT SHERWIN-WILLIAMS’ CORE NET SALES TO INCREASE BY A MID-TO-HIGH SINGLE DIGIT PERCENTAGE; 28/03/2018 – SHERWIN-WILLIAMS CO SHW.N : BMO STARTS WITH MARKET PERFORM RATING AND $453 TARGET PRICE

Among 2 analysts covering Crew Energy (TSE:CR), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Crew Energy has $2 highest and $1.5 lowest target. $1.75’s average target is 191.67% above currents $0.6 stock price. Crew Energy had 2 analyst reports since March 6, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Buy” rating by Desjardins Securities on Wednesday, March 6. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Wednesday, March 13 by Macquarie Research. See Crew Energy Inc. (TSE:CR) latest ratings:

13/03/2019 Broker: Macquarie Research Rating: Buy New Target: $1.5 Maintain

06/03/2019 Broker: Desjardins Securities Rating: Buy New Target: $2 Maintain

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, makes, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail clients primarily in North and South America, the Caribbean, Europe, and Asia. The company has market cap of $49.66 billion. The firm operates in four divisions: Paint Stores Group, Consumer Group, Global Finishes Group, and Latin America Coatings Group. It has a 43.28 P/E ratio. It offers architectural paint and coatings, protective and marine products, automotive finishes and refinish products, original equipment maker product finishes, and related items under the Sherwin-Williams brand.

Among 13 analysts covering Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW), 7 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 6 Hold. Therefore 54% are positive. Sherwin-Williams has $55000 highest and $435 lowest target. $504.77’s average target is -6.22% below currents $538.23 stock price. Sherwin-Williams had 25 analyst reports since March 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Barclays Capital maintained The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) on Wednesday, April 24 with “Equal-Weight” rating. BMO Capital Markets maintained the shares of SHW in report on Wednesday, September 4 with “Market Perform” rating. The company was maintained on Friday, April 26 by Argus Research. As per Wednesday, July 24, the company rating was maintained by JP Morgan. The firm has “Buy” rating by Deutsche Bank given on Wednesday, July 24. The company was downgraded on Friday, March 22 by JP Morgan. The stock has “Neutral” rating by Buckingham Research on Wednesday, July 24. As per Wednesday, July 24, the company rating was maintained by Credit Suisse. The stock has “Market Perform” rating by BMO Capital Markets on Wednesday, April 24. The rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank with “Buy” on Wednesday, April 24.

Analysts await The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $6.47 earnings per share, up 13.91% or $0.79 from last year’s $5.68 per share. SHW’s profit will be $596.90M for 20.80 P/E if the $6.47 EPS becomes a reality. After $6.57 actual earnings per share reported by The Sherwin-Williams Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.52% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.14, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 42 investors sold The Sherwin-Williams Company shares while 244 reduced holdings. 88 funds opened positions while 233 raised stakes. 67.67 million shares or 5.18% less from 71.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Van Hulzen Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp, a California-based fund reported 475 shares. 4,729 are owned by Tdam Usa. Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor De Media Pno stated it has 2.02% of its portfolio in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW). Amundi Pioneer Asset Mngmt, Massachusetts-based fund reported 64,114 shares. Vanguard Incorporated holds 0.12% or 7.21 million shares in its portfolio. Sigma Planning holds 0.08% or 3,296 shares in its portfolio. Stifel reported 0.11% in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW). National Asset Mngmt Incorporated invested in 1,546 shares. Beck Mack & Oliver Limited Liability reported 1.62% of its portfolio in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW). Nichols And Pratt Advisers Llp Ma reported 5,218 shares. Tower Research Lc (Trc) holds 0.03% of its portfolio in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) for 1,100 shares. Hanson Mcclain Inc has invested 0% in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW). Ibm Retirement Fund holds 1,514 shares or 0.13% of its portfolio. Park Avenue Secs Limited Liability Company reported 1,010 shares. Connecticut-based Aqr Capital Mgmt Ltd has invested 0.03% in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW).

More notable recent The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) A High Quality Stock To Own? – Yahoo Finance” on August 26, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) Looks Interesting, And It’s About To Pay A Dividend – Yahoo Finance” published on August 10, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Sherwin-Williams’ (SHW) Shares Rise 34% YTD: Here’s Why – Yahoo Finance” on August 20, 2019. More interesting news about The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Sherwin-Williams Announces Pricing of Cash Tender Offers for Certain of its Outstanding Notes – PRNewswire” published on August 26, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Notable Tuesday Option Activity: MOS, WBA, SHW – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 06, 2019.

Since May 22, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $216,035 activity. 500 shares valued at $216,035 were bought by FETTIG JEFF M on Wednesday, May 22.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.05, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 28 investors sold Crew Energy Inc. shares while 95 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 97 raised stakes. 36.61 million shares or 1.29% less from 37.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cambridge Invest Advsr Incorporated has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Crew Energy Inc. (TSE:CR). Pnc Gp owns 17,593 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt has 0.23% invested in Crew Energy Inc. (TSE:CR) for 20,500 shares. Moreover, Broderick Brian C has 0.08% invested in Crew Energy Inc. (TSE:CR) for 2,701 shares. Dubuque Bancorp And Tru holds 0% of its portfolio in Crew Energy Inc. (TSE:CR) for 211 shares. Gabelli Funds Ltd owns 0.57% invested in Crew Energy Inc. (TSE:CR) for 1.07M shares. Howe & Rusling Inc invested 0.03% in Crew Energy Inc. (TSE:CR). Janney Cap Management Limited Liability Corporation holds 5,042 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. 55,394 are held by Cwm. Balyasny Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Crew Energy Inc. (TSE:CR). Moreover, Argyle Cap Management has 0.1% invested in Crew Energy Inc. (TSE:CR). Cubic Asset Mngmt reported 16,635 shares. Goldman Sachs Grp invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Crew Energy Inc. (TSE:CR). Nelson Van Denburg And Campbell Wealth Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation invested 0.08% in Crew Energy Inc. (TSE:CR). Moreover, Martingale Asset Mgmt Lp has 0.07% invested in Crew Energy Inc. (TSE:CR).

More important recent Crew Energy Inc. (TSE:CR) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Crew Energy (TSE:CR) A Risky Investment? – Yahoo Finance” on August 20, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com published article titled: “Those Who Purchased Crew Energy (TSE:CR) Shares Five Years Ago Have A 93% Loss To Show For It – Yahoo Finance”, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Do Insiders Own Shares In Crew Energy Inc. (TSE:CR)? – Yahoo Finance” on May 01, 2019. More interesting news about Crew Energy Inc. (TSE:CR) was released by: Midasletter.com and their article: “Citron Research Hits Village Farms International Inc (TSE:VFF) In Vulnerable Technical Area – Midas Letter” with publication date: April 17, 2019.

Since May 30, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $154,767 activity. TULLIS JAMES L L also bought $154,767 worth of Crew Energy Inc. (TSE:CR) on Thursday, May 30.

The stock increased 3.45% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $0.6. About 44,235 shares traded. Crew Energy Inc. (TSE:CR) has 0.00% since September 5, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical CR News: 23/04/2018 – Crane Co Sees 2018 Adj EPS $4.75-Adj EPS $4.95; 23/04/2018 – CRANE CO CR.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $5.52 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 23/04/2018 – CRANE CO CR.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $5.45 TO $5.65 EXCLUDING ITEMS; 23/04/2018 – Crane Co Raises 2018 EPS Vie; 23/04/2018 – Crane Co: Off to ‘Solid Start’ and Continues to ‘Pursue Opportunities That Could Provide Further Upside’; 23/04/2018 – Correct: Crane Co Sees 2018 Adj EPS $5.45-Adj EPS $5.65; 23/04/2018 – Crane: ‘Excited’ About Multi-Year Earnings Growth View But Optimism ‘Tempered Somewhat’ by Uncertainty on Global Trade Environmen; 16/03/2018 DEEP ECO: Crane May Benefit, Industry Posts 15th Straight Gain; 23/04/2018 – CRANE CO – FLUID HANDLING ORDER BACKLOG WAS $281 MLN AT MARCH 31, 2018, $262 MLN AT DECEMBER 31, 2017; 23/04/2018 – CRANE BOOSTS YR ADJ. EPS FORECAST