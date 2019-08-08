The Sherwin-Williams Company (SHW) Reaches $523.31 High on Aug, 8; Impac Mortgage Holdings (IMH)’s Sentiment Is 0.73

The stock of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) reached all time high today, Aug, 8 and still has $570.41 target or 9.00% above today’s $523.31 share price. This indicates more upside for the $50.00 billion company. This technical setup was reported by Barchart.com. If the $570.41 PT is reached, the company will be worth $4.50 billion more. The stock increased 2.01% or $10.32 during the last trading session, reaching $523.31. About 458,754 shares traded. The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) has risen 16.53% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.53% the S&P500. Some Historical SHW News: 24/04/2018 – Sherwin-Williams Sees 2018 Adj EPS $18.35-Adj EPS $18.95; 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN-WILLIAMS 1Q EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL BEGINS; 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN-WILLIAMS CO SHW.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $18.35 TO $18.95 EXCLUDING ITEMS; 16/04/2018 – Sherwin-Williams Co expected to post earnings of $3.16 a share – Earnings Preview; 11/05/2018 – Sherwin-Williams to Webcast Financial Community Presentation on May 22, 2018; 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN-WILLIAMS CO – EXPECT INCREMENTAL SALES FROM VALSPAR FOR FIRST FIVE MONTHS TO BE APPROXIMATELY $1.7 BLN IN 2018; 24/04/2018 – Sherwin-Williams Sees 2018 Effective Tax Rate in the Low-To-Mid 20% Range; 17/04/2018 – Sherwin-Williams Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – Sherwin-Williams: Valspar Sales Increased Consolidated Net Sales in 1Q by $1.07 Billion; 24/04/2018 – Sherwin-Williams Sees FY EPS $14.95-EPS $15.45

Impac Mortgage Holdings Inc (IMH) investors sentiment decreased to 0.73 in Q1 2019. It’s down -0.03, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. The ratio fall, as 11 institutional investors increased or opened new positions, while 15 decreased and sold their stakes in Impac Mortgage Holdings Inc. The institutional investors in our database now own: 2.06 million shares, down from 2.12 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Impac Mortgage Holdings Inc in top ten positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 2 Reduced: 13 Increased: 8 New Position: 3.

Since May 22, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $216,035 activity. Another trade for 500 shares valued at $216,035 was bought by FETTIG JEFF M.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.14, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 42 investors sold The Sherwin-Williams Company shares while 244 reduced holdings. 88 funds opened positions while 233 raised stakes. 67.67 million shares or 5.18% less from 71.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fort Lp holds 5,258 shares or 0.46% of its portfolio. Salem Investment Counselors Incorporated holds 0.02% or 500 shares in its portfolio. Andra Ap holds 0.16% or 12,600 shares. Element Mngmt Ltd owns 0.04% invested in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) for 2,887 shares. The Tennessee-based State Of Tennessee Treasury Department has invested 0.04% in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW). The Korea-based Mirae Asset Global Investments Com Ltd has invested 0.01% in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW). Qs Investors Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.01% in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW). California Pub Employees Retirement, California-based fund reported 153,325 shares. The New York-based Bnp Paribas Arbitrage has invested 0% in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW). Guggenheim Limited Co owns 43,542 shares for 0.15% of their portfolio. Senator Lp holds 240,000 shares or 2.33% of its portfolio. Whittier Trust owns 39,333 shares. Renaissance Technology Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 35,000 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Spectrum Mgmt Gru holds 378 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Connecticut-based Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Co has invested 0.06% in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW).

Among 13 analysts covering Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW), 7 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 6 Hold. Therefore 54% are positive. Sherwin-Williams had 24 analyst reports since March 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Hold” rating by J.P. Morgan on Friday, March 22. Barclays Capital maintained it with “Equal-Weight” rating and $47000 target in Wednesday, April 24 report. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of SHW in report on Monday, April 15 with “Overweight” rating. JP Morgan maintained the stock with “Neutral” rating in Wednesday, July 24 report. The stock of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) has “Outperform” rating given on Wednesday, July 24 by Credit Suisse. The firm has “Market Perform” rating given on Wednesday, April 24 by BMO Capital Markets. Buckingham Research maintained the shares of SHW in report on Wednesday, July 24 with “Neutral” rating. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $52500 target in Wednesday, July 24 report. Wells Fargo maintained the stock with “Outperform” rating in Wednesday, April 24 report. Barclays Capital maintained the stock with “Equal-Weight” rating in Wednesday, July 24 report.

Analysts await The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $6.51 EPS, up 14.61% or $0.83 from last year’s $5.68 per share. SHW’s profit will be $621.96M for 20.10 P/E if the $6.51 EPS becomes a reality. After $6.57 actual EPS reported by The Sherwin-Williams Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -0.91% negative EPS growth.

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, makes, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail clients primarily in North and South America, the Caribbean, Europe, and Asia. The company has market cap of $50.00 billion. The firm operates in four divisions: Paint Stores Group, Consumer Group, Global Finishes Group, and Latin America Coatings Group. It has a 42.08 P/E ratio. It offers architectural paint and coatings, protective and marine products, automotive finishes and refinish products, original equipment maker product finishes, and related items under the Sherwin-Williams brand.

Impac Mortgage Holdings, Inc. operates as an independent residential mortgage lender in the United States. The company has market cap of $94.26 million. It operates through three divisions: Mortgage Lending, Real Estate Services, and Long-Term Mortgage Portfolio. It currently has negative earnings. The Mortgage Lending segment primarily originates, sells, and services residential mortgage loans eligible for government securities issued through Ginnie Mae.

Salzhauer Michael holds 0.15% of its portfolio in Impac Mortgage Holdings, Inc. for 78,623 shares. Ellington Management Group Llc owns 51,900 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Moreover, American International Group Inc has 0% invested in the company for 6,255 shares. The Nebraska-based Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. has invested 0% in the stock. Bank Of America Corp De, a North Carolina-based fund reported 6,049 shares.