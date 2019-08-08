The Sherwin-Williams Company (SHW) Reaches $523.31 52-Week High; Riverhead Capital Management Has Lifted Its National Fuel Gas Co (NFG) Stake

Riverhead Capital Management Llc increased National Fuel Gas Co (NFG) stake by 116.15% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Riverhead Capital Management Llc acquired 27,919 shares as National Fuel Gas Co (NFG)’s stock declined 18.92%. The Riverhead Capital Management Llc holds 51,957 shares with $3.17M value, up from 24,038 last quarter. National Fuel Gas Co now has $4.23B valuation. The stock increased 0.91% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $49.03. About 630,701 shares traded. National Fuel Gas Company (NYSE:NFG) has declined 10.20% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.20% the S&P500. Some Historical NFG News: 03/05/2018 – NATIONAL FUEL GAS CO – CAPITAL EXPENDITURE GUIDANCE WAS REVISED TO A RANGE OF $610 MLN TO $680 MLN; 03/05/2018 – NATIONAL FUEL REVISES 2018 EPS TO $3.20 TO $3.35; 05/04/2018 – Teleconference Announcement; 03/05/2018 – NATIONAL FUEL GAS CO NFG.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $3.28 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 03/05/2018 – NATIONAL FUEL GAS CO – SEES EXPLORATION & PRODUCTION SEGMENT TOTAL PRODUCTION FOR 2018 175 TO 190 BCFE; 03/05/2018 – National Fuel Gas 2Q Net $91.8M; 19/04/2018 – Pennsylvania PUC: PUC Releases Focused Management and Operations Audit Report for National Fuel Gas; 03/05/2018 – National Fuel Gas 2Q Rev $339.4M; 03/05/2018 – NATIONAL FUEL 2Q OPER EPS $1.11, EST. $1.06; 03/05/2018 – National Fuel Gas 2Q EPS $1.06

The stock of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) hit a new 52-week high and has $565.17 target or 8.00% above today’s $523.31 share price. The 7 months bullish chart indicates low risk for the $50.00 billion company. The 1-year high was reported on Aug, 8 by Barchart.com. If the $565.17 price target is reached, the company will be worth $4.00B more. The stock increased 2.01% or $10.32 during the last trading session, reaching $523.31. About 458,754 shares traded. The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) has risen 16.53% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.53% the S&P500. Some Historical SHW News: 09/05/2018 – North American Architectural Coatings Market Forecasts 2018-2023 – Key Players Sherwin Williams, PPG Industries, and Masco are Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN-WILLIAMS CALL ENDS; 27/03/2018 – Sherwin-Williams Co. CDS Widens 5 Bps; 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN SEES 40C EPS DILUTION DUE TO LOWES SPENDING IN 2018; 06/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Sherwin Williams – 04/06/2018 11:06 AM; 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN: INDUSTRIAL COSTS RISE ON CRUDE, PROPYLENE, EPOXY, ZINC; 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN-WILLIAMS CO SHW.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $19.12 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN-WILLIAMS CO SHW.N FY2018 REV VIEW $17.77 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 25/04/2018 – Visualize Paint Colors On Any Wall In Real Time With New Augmented Reality Feature From Sherwin-Williams; 16/05/2018 – Sherwin-Williams Celebrates The Power Of Paint By Transforming More Than 200 Community Spaces

Riverhead Capital Management Llc decreased Terex Corp (NYSE:TEX) stake by 16,750 shares to 13,161 valued at $423,000 in 2019Q1. It also reduced Ameriprise Financial Inc (NYSE:AMP) stake by 4,850 shares and now owns 41,090 shares. Kla (NASDAQ:KLAC) was reduced too.

More notable recent National Fuel Gas Company (NYSE:NFG) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “National Fuel Gas Company: Teleconference Announcement NYSE:NFG – GlobeNewswire” on July 11, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Gabelli Is A Buyer Of National Fuel Gas – Benzinga” published on July 30, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is National Fuel Gas Company (NFG) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 24, 2019. More interesting news about National Fuel Gas Company (NYSE:NFG) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Here’s What Hedge Funds Think About National Fuel Gas Company (NFG) – Yahoo Finance” published on April 24, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “National Fuel Announces Management Change NYSE:NFG – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: April 03, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.11, from 1.11 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 21 investors sold NFG shares while 104 reduced holdings. 46 funds opened positions while 79 raised stakes. 61.38 million shares or 2.80% less from 63.15 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Cap Mngmt holds 0.03% of its portfolio in National Fuel Gas Company (NYSE:NFG) for 3,818 shares. Capital Fund Mngmt Sa holds 102,122 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Ogorek Anthony Joseph New York Adv invested in 460 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Sg Americas Secs Limited Com holds 0% of its portfolio in National Fuel Gas Company (NYSE:NFG) for 6,247 shares. Apg Asset Mngmt Nv owns 169,900 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Charles Schwab Invest Inc has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in National Fuel Gas Company (NYSE:NFG). Blume Capital reported 70 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Alliancebernstein Lp invested 0.01% of its portfolio in National Fuel Gas Company (NYSE:NFG). Advisory Services Networks Limited Company holds 0.03% of its portfolio in National Fuel Gas Company (NYSE:NFG) for 7,287 shares. Argi Investment Services Limited Liability Corporation owns 17,878 shares. Citigroup reported 28,384 shares. Huntington Commercial Bank owns 10,014 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue accumulated 0.01% or 10,395 shares. Private Advisor Group Inc Limited Company accumulated 5,450 shares. M&T Bankshares has 0% invested in National Fuel Gas Company (NYSE:NFG).

Since May 22, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $216,035 activity. Another trade for 500 shares valued at $216,035 was made by FETTIG JEFF M on Wednesday, May 22.

More notable recent The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Why Sherwin-Williams Stock Gained 12% in July – Nasdaq” on August 08, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Record Sales Lift Sherwin-Williams Despite Tough Conditions – Motley Fool” published on July 23, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Sherwin-Williams: A Boring Company That Is A Superstar – Seeking Alpha” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Sherwin-Williams Declares Dividend of $1.13 per Common Share – PRNewswire” published on July 17, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “Sherwin-Williams (SHW) Confirms Settlement of Nearly 20-Year-Old California Lead Litigation – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: July 17, 2019.

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, makes, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail clients primarily in North and South America, the Caribbean, Europe, and Asia. The company has market cap of $50.00 billion. The firm operates in four divisions: Paint Stores Group, Consumer Group, Global Finishes Group, and Latin America Coatings Group. It has a 42.08 P/E ratio. It offers architectural paint and coatings, protective and marine products, automotive finishes and refinish products, original equipment maker product finishes, and related items under the Sherwin-Williams brand.

Analysts await The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $6.51 earnings per share, up 14.61% or $0.83 from last year’s $5.68 per share. SHW’s profit will be $621.96 million for 20.10 P/E if the $6.51 EPS becomes a reality. After $6.57 actual earnings per share reported by The Sherwin-Williams Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -0.91% negative EPS growth.