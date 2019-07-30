The Sherwin-Williams Company (SHW) Reaches $514.07 52-Week High; B&G Foods B&G Foods (BGS) Shorts Raised By 0.58%

B&G Foods Inc B&G Foods Inc (NYSE:BGS) had an increase of 0.58% in short interest. BGS’s SI was 23.63M shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 0.58% from 23.49 million shares previously. With 493,200 avg volume, 48 days are for B&G Foods Inc B&G Foods Inc (NYSE:BGS)’s short sellers to cover BGS’s short positions. The SI to B&G Foods Inc B&G Foods Inc’s float is 36.67%. The stock decreased 0.35% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $18.35. About 363,400 shares traded. B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS) has declined 15.74% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.17% the S&P500. Some Historical BGS News: 03/05/2018 – B&G Foods 1Q EPS 31c; 25/04/2018 – BG UMBRELLA FUND IRSH ANNUAL REPORT 31.12.2017; 10/04/2018 – Government policy, rising costs prompt gas bill hike: BG; 16/05/2018 – Cream of Wheat maker to hike prices by end of May -CEO; 09/03/2018 – BANCA GENERALI BGN.Ml – BG SAXO SIM IS EXPECTED TO START OPERATING IN THE SECOND HALF OF THE YEAR; 03/05/2018 – B&G FOODS INC BGS.N SEES FY 2018 SALES ABOUT $1.72 BLN TO $1.755 BLN; 03/05/2018 – B&G FOODS INC BGS.N – FY 2018 NET SALES REAFFIRMED AT A RANGE OF $1.720 BLN TO $1.755 BLN; 27/04/2018 – B&G MASTER FUND HOLDS 0.70 SHORT POSITION IN NN GROUP; 22/03/2018 – NOVO NORDISK ELECTS FORMER STATOIL, BG CEO HELGE LUND AS NEW CHAIRMAN; 09/05/2018 – GAMCO ADDED XL, KS, MSCC, AET, BG IN 1Q: 13F

The stock of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) hit a new 52-week high and has $560.34 target or 9.00% above today’s $514.07 share price. The 7 months bullish chart indicates low risk for the $47.43 billion company. The 1-year high was reported on Jul, 30 by Barchart.com. If the $560.34 price target is reached, the company will be worth $4.27B more. The stock increased 0.77% or $3.93 during the last trading session, reaching $514.07. About 165,451 shares traded. The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) has risen 12.05% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.62% the S&P500. Some Historical SHW News: 20/04/2018 – DJ Sherwin-Williams Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SHW); 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN-WILLIAMS CO – FOR FULL YEAR 2018, EXPECT SHERWIN-WILLIAMS’ CORE NET SALES TO INCREASE BY A MID-TO-HIGH SINGLE DIGIT PERCENTAGE; 16/04/2018 – Sherwin-Williams Co expected to post earnings of $3.16 a share – Earnings Preview; 20/04/2018 – Sherwin-Williams Bond Trading 2x Average; Clients Net Buyers; 24/04/2018 – Sherwin-Williams Sees 2018 Effective Tax Rate in the Low-To-Mid 20% Range; 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN-WILLIAMS CO SHW.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $18.35 TO $18.95 EXCLUDING ITEMS; 16/03/2018 – Sherwin-Williams May Benefit, Industry Posts 22nd Straight Gain; 06/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Sherwin Williams – 04/06/2018 11:06 AM; 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN-WILLIAMS – CONSUMER BRANDS GROUP FINALIZED EXPANDED PARTNERSHIP WITH RETAIL CUSTOMER WHICH CO EXPECTS WILL BE ACCRETIVE TO NET SALES THIS YEAR; 24/04/2018 – Sherwin-Williams 1Q Rev $3.97B

Among 5 analysts covering B\u0026G Foods (NYSE:BGS), 1 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 20% are positive. B\u0026G Foods had 10 analyst reports since February 27, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS) earned “Buy” rating by Citigroup on Wednesday, February 27. Piper Jaffray maintained B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS) rating on Friday, March 1. Piper Jaffray has “Hold” rating and $26 target. As per Wednesday, February 27, the company rating was maintained by Credit Suisse. The company was maintained on Wednesday, February 27 by BMO Capital Markets. As per Wednesday, February 27, the company rating was maintained by Barclays Capital.

B&G Foods, Inc. manufactures, sells, and distributes a portfolio of shelf-stable, and frozen food and household products in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. The company has market cap of $1.20 billion. The Company’s products include frozen and canned vegetables, hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, wine vinegar, maple syrup, molasses, salad dressings, pizza crusts, Mexican-style sauces, dry soups, taco shells and kits, salsas, pickles, peppers, tomato products, puffed corn and rice snacks, nut clusters, and other specialty products. It has a 7.18 P/E ratio. The firm markets its products under various brands, including AcÂ’cent, B&G, B&M, BakerÂ’s Joy, Bear Creek Country Kitchens, Brer Rabbit, Canoleo, CaryÂ’s, Cream of Rice, Cream of Wheat, Devonsheer, Don Pepino, Durkee, EmerilÂ’s, GrandmaÂ’s Molasses, Green Giant, JJ Flats, Joan of Arc, Las Palmas, Le Sueur, MacDonaldÂ’s, Mama MaryÂ’s, Maple Grove Farms of Vermont, Molly McButter, Mrs.

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, makes, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail clients primarily in North and South America, the Caribbean, Europe, and Asia. The company has market cap of $47.43 billion. The firm operates in four divisions: Paint Stores Group, Consumer Group, Global Finishes Group, and Latin America Coatings Group. It has a 41.33 P/E ratio. It offers architectural paint and coatings, protective and marine products, automotive finishes and refinish products, original equipment maker product finishes, and related items under the Sherwin-Williams brand.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.14, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 42 investors sold The Sherwin-Williams Company shares while 244 reduced holdings. 88 funds opened positions while 233 raised stakes. 67.67 million shares or 5.18% less from 71.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gilman Hill Asset Management owns 0.28% invested in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) for 1,819 shares. Shelton Capital Mngmt holds 270 shares. Cetera Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 0.3% or 13,825 shares. John G Ullman & Associate reported 700 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Meiji Yasuda Asset has 0.09% invested in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) for 2,528 shares. Putnam Fl has 0.53% invested in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) for 14,787 shares. 1,387 are owned by Hbk Sorce Advisory Limited Liability Corp. Triangle Secs Wealth Management stated it has 1,394 shares or 0.31% of all its holdings. Jupiter Asset Ltd stated it has 1,422 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Advisor Limited Company stated it has 2,151 shares. Nuveen Asset Limited Co holds 0.02% or 8,727 shares. Oz Ltd Partnership holds 1.54% or 595,512 shares. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund holds 0.05% or 8,641 shares. Peddock Capital Advsr Ltd holds 0.08% of its portfolio in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) for 350 shares. Btc Management reported 1,238 shares.

Among 13 analysts covering Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW), 7 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 6 Hold. Therefore 54% are positive. Sherwin-Williams had 24 analyst reports since March 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank with “Buy” on Wednesday, July 24. As per Wednesday, July 24, the company rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets. The firm has “Neutral” rating by UBS given on Wednesday, April 24. The rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank on Wednesday, April 24 with “Buy”. The rating was maintained by Robert W. Baird on Wednesday, April 24 with “Outperform”. JP Morgan maintained the shares of SHW in report on Wednesday, July 24 with “Neutral” rating. J.P. Morgan downgraded it to “Hold” rating and $435 target in Friday, March 22 report. The rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets with “Market Perform” on Wednesday, April 24. The rating was maintained by Argus Research with “Buy” on Friday, April 26. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Monday, April 15 by Morgan Stanley.

Since May 22, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $216,035 activity. $216,035 worth of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) shares were bought by FETTIG JEFF M.