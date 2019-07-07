The Sherwin-Williams Company (SHW) EPS Estimated At $6.37; MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust (CXH)’s Sentiment Is 1

Analysts expect The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) to report $6.37 EPS on July, 23.They anticipate $0.64 EPS change or 11.17% from last quarter’s $5.73 EPS. SHW’s profit would be $588.05 million giving it 18.29 P/E if the $6.37 EPS is correct. After having $3.60 EPS previously, The Sherwin-Williams Company’s analysts see 76.94% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.86% or $4.02 during the last trading session, reaching $466.14. About 182,086 shares traded. The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) has risen 12.05% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.62% the S&P500. Some Historical SHW News: 17/04/2018 – Sherwin-Williams Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN: TIO2 DRIVING INFLATION ON ARCHITECTURAL PAINT COSTS; 24/04/2018 – Sherwin-Williams Expects Incremental Sales From the Valspar Acquisition to Be Approximately $600 M for April and May in 2nd Quarter; 22/05/2018 – Sherwin-Williams Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average; 28/03/2018 – SHERWIN-WILLIAMS CO SHW.N : BMO STARTS WITH MARKET PERFORM RATING AND $453 TARGET PRICE; 06/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Sherwin Williams – 04/06/2018 11:06 AM; 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN-WILLIAMS 1Q EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL BEGINS; 18/04/2018 – Sherwin-Williams Declares Dividend of $0.86 per Common Share; 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN-WILLIAMS CO – QTRLY CONSOLIDATED NET SALES INCREASED 43.6% IN QUARTER TO A RECORD $3.97 BLN; 24/04/2018 – Sherwin-Williams 1Q Rev $3.97B

MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust (CXH) investors sentiment increased to 1 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.21, from 0.79 in 2018Q4. The ratio increased, as 9 funds started new and increased stock positions, while 9 decreased and sold their equity positions in MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust. The funds in our database now own: 2.27 million shares, down from 2.41 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of funds holding MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust in top ten stock positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 2 Reduced: 7 Increased: 5 New Position: 4.

MFS Investment Grade Municipal is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The company has market cap of $87.82 million. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It has a 84.56 P/E ratio. It primarily invests in tax-exempt bonds and tax-exempt notes.

More notable recent MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust (NYSE:CXH) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust declares $0.03450 dividend – Seeking Alpha” on July 02, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “MFS Announces Closed-End Fund Distributions – Business Wire” published on June 03, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “CXH: MFS Redeemed? – Seeking Alpha” on September 17, 2017. More interesting news about MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust (NYSE:CXH) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust Announces Final Results of Tender Offer – Business Wire” published on May 04, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Weekly Closed-End Fund Roundup: DEX Tender Offer Live – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: October 16, 2018.

The stock decreased 0.52% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $9.64. About 4,437 shares traded. MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust (CXH) has risen 1.51% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.92% the S&P500.

Robinson Capital Management Llc holds 0.56% of its portfolio in MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust for 191,246 shares. Karpus Management Inc. owns 1.15 million shares or 0.4% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Dakota Wealth Management has 0.33% invested in the company for 39,120 shares. The Florida-based Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. has invested 0.33% in the stock. 1607 Capital Partners Llc, a Virginia-based fund reported 90,996 shares.

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, makes, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail clients primarily in North and South America, the Caribbean, Europe, and Asia. The company has market cap of $43.03 billion. The firm operates in four divisions: Paint Stores Group, Consumer Group, Global Finishes Group, and Latin America Coatings Group. It has a 39.92 P/E ratio. It offers architectural paint and coatings, protective and marine products, automotive finishes and refinish products, original equipment maker product finishes, and related items under the Sherwin-Williams brand.

More notable recent The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is The Sherwin-Williams Company (SHW) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 10, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Sherwin-williams Co (SHW) Chairman and CEO John G Morikis Sold $7.7 million of Shares – Yahoo Finance” published on June 14, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Still Waiting For Sherwin-Williams To Pull Back – Seeking Alpha” on June 17, 2019. More interesting news about The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Energy Transfer L.P. (ET) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 14, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “What To Know Before Buying The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) For Its Dividend – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 31, 2019.

