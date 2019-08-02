The Sherwin-Williams Company (SHW) and Its Rivals Financial Results Comparison

As Specialty Chemicals company, The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) is competing with its peers based on the institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The Sherwin-Williams Company has 78.9% of its shares held by institutional investors and an average of 66.32% institutional ownership for its rivals. On other hand The Sherwin-Williams Company has 0.2% of its shares held by company insiders and an average of 4.45% insiders ownership for its competitors.

Profitability

Table 1 has The Sherwin-Williams Company and its competitors’ return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Sherwin-Williams Company 0.00% 29.70% 5.50% Industry Average 11.64% 22.60% 7.11%

Valuation & Earnings

The following data compares The Sherwin-Williams Company and its competitors’ valuation, net income and gross revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio The Sherwin-Williams Company N/A 443 44.34 Industry Average 209.86M 1.80B 36.22

The Sherwin-Williams Company has lower revenue, but higher P/E Ratio than its rivals. The business has a higher P/E ratio which is currently more expensive in contrast to its competitors.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 shows summary of recent ratings for The Sherwin-Williams Company and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score The Sherwin-Williams Company 0 6 7 2.54 Industry Average 1.17 2.33 2.17 2.48

With consensus target price of $498.85, The Sherwin-Williams Company has a potential downside of -2.48%. The potential upside of the peers is 25.94%. The research analysts’ opionion based on the data given earlier is that The Sherwin-Williams Company’s competitors are looking more favorable than the company itself.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of The Sherwin-Williams Company and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) The Sherwin-Williams Company 2.38% 11.22% 14.65% 26.6% 16.53% 30.39% Industry Average 1.81% 10.57% 11.17% 17.41% 19.01% 24.35%

For the past year The Sherwin-Williams Company has stronger performance than The Sherwin-Williams Company’s competitors.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of The Sherwin-Williams Company are 1 and 0.6. Competitively, The Sherwin-Williams Company’s rivals have 2.96 and 2.19 for Current and Quick Ratio. The Sherwin-Williams Company’s competitors have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than The Sherwin-Williams Company.

Volatility and Risk

The Sherwin-Williams Company has a beta of 1.28 and its 28.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, The Sherwin-Williams Company’s rivals are 31.36% more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 1.31 beta.

Dividends

The Sherwin-Williams Company does not pay a dividend.

Summary

On 4 of the 6 factors The Sherwin-Williams Company beats The Sherwin-Williams Company’s competitors.

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers primarily in North and South America, the Caribbean, Europe, and Asia. The company operates in four segments: Paint Stores Group, Consumer Group, Global Finishes Group, and Latin America Coatings Group. It offers architectural paint and coatings, protective and marine products, automotive finishes and refinish products, original equipment manufacturer product finishes, and related items under the Sherwin-Williams brand. The company also licenses technology and trade names. As of December 31, 2016, its Paint Stores Group segment operated 4,180 company-operated specialty paint stores; Global Finishes Group segment operated 288 company-operated branches; and Latin America Coatings Group segment operated 339 company-operated stores. The company also sells its products through direct sales staff and outside sales representatives to retailers, dealers, jobbers, licensees, and other third party distributors. The Sherwin-Williams Company was founded in 1866 and is headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio.