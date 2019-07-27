The Sherwin-Williams Company (SHW) and Ferro Corporation (NYSE:FOE) Comparing side by side

The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) and Ferro Corporation (NYSE:FOE), both competing one another are Specialty Chemicals companies. We will contrast their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The Sherwin-Williams Company 439 2.67 N/A 11.57 37.24 Ferro Corporation 17 0.77 N/A 0.83 18.74

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of The Sherwin-Williams Company and Ferro Corporation. Ferro Corporation appears to has lower revenue and earnings than The Sherwin-Williams Company. The company that Currently has a higher price-to-earnings ratio is considered the more expensive of the two businesses. The Sherwin-Williams Company’s current price-to-earnings ratio is higher than that of Ferro Corporation, which means that it is the expensive of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of The Sherwin-Williams Company and Ferro Corporation.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Sherwin-Williams Company 0.00% 29.6% 5.5% Ferro Corporation 0.00% 18.8% 3.9%

Volatility and Risk

The Sherwin-Williams Company is 27.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 1.27 beta. Ferro Corporation’s 1.77 beta is the reason why it is 77.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of The Sherwin-Williams Company are 1 and 0.6 respectively. Its competitor Ferro Corporation’s Current Ratio is 2.5 and its Quick Ratio is 1.5. Ferro Corporation can pay off short and long-term obligations better than The Sherwin-Williams Company.

Analyst Ratings

The Sherwin-Williams Company and Ferro Corporation Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score The Sherwin-Williams Company 0 6 7 2.54 Ferro Corporation 0 0 2 3.00

$498.85 is The Sherwin-Williams Company’s average target price while its potential downside is -2.63%. Competitively Ferro Corporation has an average target price of $22, with potential upside of 47.26%. The data from earlier shows that analysts view suggest that Ferro Corporation seems more appealing than The Sherwin-Williams Company.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both The Sherwin-Williams Company and Ferro Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 79.3% and 0% respectively. Insiders held roughly 0.3% of The Sherwin-Williams Company’s shares. Competitively, 1.1% are Ferro Corporation’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) The Sherwin-Williams Company -3.06% -2.9% -0.71% 3.88% 12.05% 9.52% Ferro Corporation -4.07% -13.02% -8.41% -15.84% -25.47% -0.7%

For the past year The Sherwin-Williams Company had bullish trend while Ferro Corporation had bearish trend.

Summary

The Sherwin-Williams Company beats Ferro Corporation on 10 of the 12 factors.

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers primarily in North and South America, the Caribbean, Europe, and Asia. The company operates in four segments: Paint Stores Group, Consumer Group, Global Finishes Group, and Latin America Coatings Group. It offers architectural paint and coatings, protective and marine products, automotive finishes and refinish products, original equipment manufacturer product finishes, and related items under the Sherwin-Williams brand. The company also licenses technology and trade names. As of December 31, 2016, its Paint Stores Group segment operated 4,180 company-operated specialty paint stores; Global Finishes Group segment operated 288 company-operated branches; and Latin America Coatings Group segment operated 339 company-operated stores. The company also sells its products through direct sales staff and outside sales representatives to retailers, dealers, jobbers, licensees, and other third party distributors. The Sherwin-Williams Company was founded in 1866 and is headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio.

Ferro Corporation produces specialty materials in the United States and internationally. It operates through four business units: Tile Coating Systems; Porcelain Enamel; Performance Colors and Glass; and Pigments, Powders and Oxides. The company offers frits, porcelain and other glass enamels, glazes, stains, decorating colors, pigments, inks, polishing materials, dielectrics, electronic glasses, and other specialty coatings. Its products are used in appliances, automobiles, building and renovation, electronics, household furnishings, industrial products, and packaging. The company markets and sells its products directly, as well as through agents and distributors. It serves manufacturers of ceramic tile, major appliances, construction materials, automobile parts, automobiles, architectural and container glass, and electronic components and devices. Ferro Corporation was founded in 1919 and is headquartered in Mayfield Heights, Ohio.